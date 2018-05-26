Saturday’s event winners at the track & field state championships

Saturday’s event winners
Class 6A
BOYS
Teams: Manhattan 76; SM Northwest 66; Campus 41; Wichita South 37; Washburn Rural 36; Garden City 35; Junction City 34; Hutchinson 33; Gardner, Olathe South 29; Olathe Northwest 27; Wichita Southeast 25; Olathe East, SM North 23; SM West, BV West, Olathe North 20; BV North, Wichita Northwest 17; Lawrence 15; SM South 14; Blue Valley 13; Free State, Wichita East 12; Wichita West 9; Topeka 6; Derby 5; Wichita North 4; SM East 2; BV Northwest, Dodge City 1.
100: Deron Dudley, Wichita South, 10.59
200: Ollie McGee, Wichita Southeast, 21.47
400: Hayden Goodpaster, SM Northwest, 47.76
800: Julian Lacey, Olathe Northwest, 1:58.25
1600: Asher Molina, SM North, 4:23.10
110 hurdles: Tayezhan Crough, Hutchinson, 14.45
300 hurdles: Tayezhan Crough, Hutchinson, 38.66
400 relay: Wichita South 41.62
1600 relay: SM Northwest 3:20.24
3200 relay: Garden City 8:03.31
Pole vault: Zachary Chandler, Washburn Rural, 15-0
GIRLS
Teams: Lawrence 82; Olathe NW 61; SM East 55.5; O. North, Hutchinson 50; Junction City 41.5; Southeast, BV North 40; Gardner 38; SM NW 37; Garden City 30.5; O. South 27; SM West 23; Free State 22; O. East, Manhattan 16; BV NW, East 15; SM North 13; Washburn Rural 8; Dodge City, South 5; Derby 3; Blue Valley 2.5; BV West 2; Topeka, Campus 1.
100: Kendra Wait, Gardner-Edgerton, 12.15
200: Christal Mosely, Wichita Southeast, 24.63
400: Christal Mosely, Wichita Southeast, 56.07
800: Evann Seratte, Lawrence, 2:16.09
1600: Molly Born, SM Northwest, 4:54.57
100 hurdles: Keiana Newman, Junction City, 14.75
300 hurdles: Taylor Savolt, Garden City, 45.05
400 relay: Lawrence 47.90
1600 relay: Wichita Southeast 4:00.38
3200 relay: Olathe North 9:33.30
High jump: Toni Englund, SM East, 5-8
Long jump: Bailey Turner, Olathe East, 19-0
Discus: Dana Baker, Olathe North, 123-7
Shot put: Jayla Bynum, Hutchinson, 42-41/4
Class 5A
BOYS
Teams: Carroll 118; Shawnee Heights 79; Liberal 57; Mill Valley 37; Emporia 35; Seaman 32; Pittsburg 27.5; BV Southwest 25.5; DeSoto 25; Andover, Eisenhower, Great Bend 21; Valley Center 19; Newton, Schlagle 18; St. James, Wichita Heights, Maize 17; Aquinas 16; Salina South 15; Kapaun 13; Leavenworth 12; Turner 11; Maize South 10; Olathe West 6; Salina Central 5; Wyandotte 4; Lansing 3; Topeka West 2.
100: Dusty Torres, Liberal, 10.89
200: Brayden Soza, Schlagle, 22.06
400: Austin Mullens, Liberal, 48.42
800: Jason Irwin, Carroll, 1:55.38
1600: Mitchell Dervin, Mill Valley, 4:19.66
110 hurdles: Joseph Holthusen, Carroll, 14.55
300 hurdles: Joseph Holthusen, Carroll, 38.42
400 relay: DeSoto 42.29
1600 relay: Shawnee Heights 3:22.73
3200 relay: Maize South 7:54.66
Long jump: Michael Hoffer, Shawnee Heights, 23-43/4
Javelin: Isaac Mitchell, Salina South, 193-10
Shot put: Cade Holmes, Shawnee Heights, 56-1
GIRLS
Teams: Newton 87; St. James 76; Pittsburg 70; Mill Valley 69.5; BV Southwest 63; Leavenworth 58; Carroll 48; Emporia 26; DeSoto 22; Aquinas 20; Maize, Shawnee Heights 17; Great Bend 16.5; Kapaun, Eisenhower 14; Salina Central 13.5; Topeka West, Goddard, Salina South 11; Valley Center 10, Maize South 9; Seaman, Andover 4; Lansing 3.5; Heights 3; Liberal 2; Olathe West 1.
100: Aarika Lister, Leavenworth, 11.64
200: Emily Ervin, BV Southwest, 25.06
400: Katherine Moore, St. James, 56.80
800: McKenzie Wilks, Pittsburg, 2:14.04
1600: McKenzie Wilks, Pittsburg, 4:56.29
100 hurdles: Maggie Remsberg, Newton, 15.06
300 hurdles: Kindel Nordhus, Carroll, 44.94
400 relay: Newton 47.81
1600 relay: St. James 3:56.56
3200 relay: St. James 9:19.60
Triple jump: Faith Turner, Pittsburg, 38-33/4
Class 4A
BOYS
Teams: Buhler 53; Piper 40; Andale 24.5; Holcomb, Hugoton 34; Smoky Valley, Miege 33; Clay Center 30.5; Parsons 26; McPherson, El Dorado, Paola 24; Ark City 23; Mulvane, Ottawa 22; Holton, Tonganoxie 21; Circle, Collegiate 20; Spring Hill 15; Marysville, Galena 12; Chapman, Chanute, Winfield 11; Labette 10.5; Nickerson, Sumner 10; Wamego 8; Pratt, Frontenac 6; Hays, Bonner Springs 5; Abilene, Rose Hill, Louisburg, Baldwin 4; Eudora 3.5; Ulysses, Andover Central 3; Clearwater 2; Girard, Baxter Springs, Santa Fe Trail 1.
100: Timothy Lambert, Smoky Valley, 10.82
200: Timothy Lambert, Smoky Valley, 22.11
400: Andew Wilson, Arkansas City, 49.37
800: Cale Carson, El Dorado, 1:56.18
1600: Lakelin Conrad, Collegiate, 4:20.13
110 hurdles: Clay Eckert, Buhler, 14.80
300 hurdles: Timothy Lambert, Smoky Valley, 37.95
400 relay: Holcomb 43.03
1600 relay: Arkansas City 3:21.50
3200 relay: El Dorado 7:59.55
Discus: LeeRoi Johnson, Tonganoxie, 192-11
High jump: Nathan Ewing, Spring Hill, 6-8
Triple jump: Cameron Key, Miege, 46-71/2
GIRLS
Teams: Andale 90; Paola 74; McPherson 44; Jeff West 43; Baldwin, Smoky Valley 34; Chapman 30; Augusta 29.5; Spring Hill 26; Concordia 25; Andover Central, Burlington 20; Abilene 19; Iola, Santa Fe Trail 16; Louisburg 15, Ark City, Wellington 14; Clearwater 13; Miege 12; Pratt 10; Tonganoxie, Marysville, Piper, Fort Scott 9; Wichita Trinity 8; Mulvane 7; Circle 6; Frontenac, Parsons , Rock Creek 5; Hayden, Nickerson, Buhler, Girard 4; Independence 3; Winfield, Linwood, Coffeyville, Clay Center 2; Wamego 1.5; Atchison, Anderson County, Bonner Springs 1.
100: Emma Ruddle, McPherson, 12.37
200: Isabel Williams, Spring Hill, 25.86
400: Taylor McGlothlin, Wellington, 58.11
800: Sydney Burton, Abilene, 2:17.49
1600: Taylor Briggs, Chapman, 5:09.06
100 hurdles: Emma Ruddle, McPherson, 14.36
300 hurdles: Abby Smarsh, Andale, 44.73
400 relay: Andale 49.49
1600 relay: Andale 4:02.11
3200 relay: Chapman 9:42.21
Pole vault: Samantha Van Hoecke, Paola, 12-0
Javelin: Elizabeth Pomatto, Paole, 151-6
Class 3A
BOYS
Teams: Scott City 74; Garden Plain 45; Kingman 42; Riverton, Colby 34; Perry-Lecompton 31; Cherryvale, Norton 25; Hesston 24; Lakin 22; Ellsworth, Nemaha Central, Caney Valley, Independent 20; Hoisington 17; Halstead 15; Cimarron, Phillipsburg 14; Sabetha, Cheney 13; SE Saline 11; Osage City, Pleasant Ridge, Sterling 10; Jayhawk Linn, Beloit, West Franklin 9; St. Marys, Horton 8; Conway Springs, Royal Valley, Hiawatha 7; Wellsville, Riley County, Silver Lake, SW Heights 6; Central Heights, Rossville, Humboldt, Douglass 5; Eureka, Thomas More 3; Hutch Trinity 2; SE Cherokee, NE Arma 1.
100: Tevin Petrie, Norton, 10.90
200: Jordan Schippers, Colby, 22.78
400: Miles Martin, Independent, 50.40
800: Wyatt Hayes, Scott City, 2:00.02
1600: Luke Oatney, Pleasant Ridge, 4:32.33
110 hurdles: Tyler Watts, Caney Valley, 14.46
300 hurdles: Jose Perez, Lakin, 39.42
400 relay: Cherryvale 43.40
1600 relay: Scott City 3:25.95
3200 relay: Scott City 8:09.51
Discus: Darrell Gustin, Ellsworth, 154-0
GIRLS
Teams: Nemaha Central 77; Sterling 46.5; Beloit 40.5; Cheney 39; Wellsville 37; Garden Plain 31; Scott City 29; Colby 28; Council Grove 27; Norton 25; Hesston 24; Chaparral 23; Remington 20; St. Marys 18; Thomas More 17.5; Cimarron 16; Sedgwick 15; Hutch Trinity 12.5; Sabetha, Hiawatha 12; Lakin, Riverton, Jayhawk Linn 11; Neodesha, Humboldt, Riley County 10; Hoisington 9; West Franklin 8; Haven 7; Erie, Mission Valley, Royal Valley 6; Perry-Lecompton 5.5; Ellsworth, Belle Plaine, Halstead 5; Osage City 4; Pleasant Ridge 3; Caney Valley, Minneapolis,. Russell 2; Phillipsburg, Conway Springs 1.
100: Mercedes Gassmann, Garden Plain, 12.25
200: Lauren Carlson, Council Grove, 26.07
400: Hope Thiel, Remington, 56.94
800: Paige McDaniel, Wellsville, 2:20.44
1600: Paige McDaniel, Wellsville, 5:24.10
100 hurdles: Layne Needham, Cheney, 15.34
300 hurdles: Layne Needham, Cheney, 45.68
400 relay: Garden Plain 50.06
1600 relay: Scott City 4:06.59
3200 relay: Sabetha 9:56.03
Triple jump: Grace Rowland, Sterling, 36-103/4
Shot put: Sydney Johnson, Beloit, 41-91/2
High jump: Sophia Rohling, Neodesha, 5-6
Javelin: Jacy Dalinghaus, Nemaha Central, 134-3
Long jump: Grace Rowland, Sterling, 16-111/2
Class 2A
BOYS
Teams: Bennington 59.5; Stanton County 53; Smith Center 41; Yates Center 40; St. Francis 36.5; Meade 36; Berean 32; Macksville 29; Solomon 22.5; Hillsboro, Republic County 21; Central Plains, KC Christian 18; Colgan, Wabaunsee 17; Marion, Oakley 15; Sacred Heart 13; Maranatha, Ellis, Jeff North 12; Lyndon, Syracusse, Olpe 10; Hodgeman County, Plainsville 9; Hil City, Ellinwood, Udall 8; Medicine Lodge, Central-Burden 7.5; Ness City, Ell-Saline, Kinsley, Pleasnaton 7; Wichita County 5; Jackson Heights 4.5; Elkhart, WaKeeney 4; Valley Heights, Uniontown, Skyline, Kiowa County, Olathe Christian, Sedan 3; Burlingame, West Elk, Northern Heights 2; Spearville 1.
100: Devin Berens, Stanton County, 10.93
200: Devin Berens, Stanton Couunty, 22.41
400: Deon Dyke, Republic County, 49.92
800: Hadley Splechter, Yates Center, 1:58.36
1600: Hadley Splechter, Yates Center, 4:28.33
110 hurdles: Toby Penner, Berean, 15.08
300 hurdles: Toby Penner, Berean, 39.56
400 relay: Stanton County 43.67
1600 relay: St. Francis 3:26.59
3200 relay: Yates Center 8:19.09
Long jump: Jaquan Allen, Bennington, 22-1
Triple jump: Jacob Rein, Macksville, 45-11/2
GIRLS
Teams: Bennington 73.5; Valley Heights 48; Kiowa County 39; Moundridge 37; Kinsley 36; Ellis 33; Lincoln 32; Bluestem 30; WaKeeney 26.5; Olathe Christian 26; Berean, Plainville 23; Olpe 21, Smith Center 20, Jackson Heights, Jeff North 18; Hoxie, Ness City 17; Hillsboro 16, Meade 13, Sublette, Canton-Galva 12; Wichita County, Herington 10; Wabaunsee, Colgan, Ellinwood 9; Spearville 8; KC Christian 7, Republic County, Solomon, Syracuse 6, Marion, LaCrosse 5; Northern Heights 4; Oakley, Medicine Lodge, Sacred Heart, Hill City 3; Inman, Oberlin 2; Elkhart 1.
100: Jamya O’Quinn, Moundridge, 12.42
200: Jamya O’Quinn, Moundridge, 25.99
400: Aubry Donley, Lincoln, 58.17
800: Aubry Donley, Lincoln, 2:21.37
1600: Halle Johnson, Bennington, 5:16.24
100 hurdles: Kloie McIntyre, Herington, 15.42
300 hurdles: Rylee Gleason, Kinsley, 44.62
400 relay: Moundridge 50.62
1600 relay: Kinsley 4:11.70
3200 relay: Hoxie 9:59.14
Shot put: Sabrina Thomas, Kiowa County, 38-1/2
Discus: Sabrina Thomas, Kiowa County, 127-5
Pole vault: Bree Frieling, Smith Center, 10-6
Javelin: Mareli Salazar, Wichita County, 133-6
Class 1A
BOYS
Teams: South Gray 77; Centralia 63; St. John’s-Beloit 55; Pike Valley 52; Osborne 44; Wallace County 32; Northern Valley 29.5; St. John, Rock Hills 27; Clifton-Clyde 26; Stockton 20; Greeley County 15; Central Christian, South Barber, South Central 14; Moscow, Attica, Dighton, Valley Falls, Brewster 11; Frankford, Southern Coffey, Bucklin 10; Otis-Bison 9; White City, Hanover 8; Rawlins County, Thunder Ridge 7; Victoria, Tipton, Logan 6; Minneola, Weskan, Hamilton, BV Randolph 5; Cheylin, Marais des Cygnes Valley, Madison 4; Linn, Centre 3; Stafford, Wakefield, Argonia, Wetmore 2; Lebo 1.5; Chase County, Pawnee Heights, Cunningham 1.
100: Lane Peters, Pike Valley, 11.06
200: Lane Peters, Pike Valley, 22.66
400: Craig Griebel, South Gray, 51.50
800: Evan Crotinger, Greeley County, 2:01.83
1600: David Lutgen, St. John’s-Beloit, 4:28.25
110 hurdles: Darrien Holloway, Osborne, 14.78
300 hurdles: Darrien Holloway, Osborne, 40.60
400 relay: Clifton-Clyde 44.75
1600 relay: Pike Valley 3:29.63
3200 relay: St. John 8:16.26
High jump: Caden Bach, Northern Valley, 6-6
Javelin: Caden Bach, Northern Valley, 189-8
Pole vault: Dylan Boeckman, Centralia, 14-0
Shot put: Gilbert Peters, South Gray, 58-2
Discus: Gilbert Peters, South Gray, 175-6
GIRLS
Team: Hanover 65, Centralia 49, Lakeside 43, Osborne 40, Northern Valley 38, South Gray and Axtell and Golden Plains 34, Central Christian 33, Sylvan 29, Norwich 19, Rolla 16, Tipson 15, Thunder Ridge and Linn and Ingalls 13, Satanta and Fowler 12, Quinter, Troy, Bucklin, Marmaton Valley, Chase County 11, Burrton, White City 10. Hope, Beloit-St. John’s, Wallace County, BV Randolph 8, South Central, Cunningham 7, Waverly, Fairfield, Rawlins County 6, Pawnee Heights 5, St. Paul, Greeley County, Caldwell 4, Logan 3.5, Rock Hills 3, Triplains 2, Frankfort 1.5, Minneola, Wheatland, Colony-Crest 1.
100: Afftin Conway, Osborne, 12.41
200: Tori Poe, Norwich, 26.26
400: Paige Baird, Northern Valley, 58.41
800: Jaylyn Wiese, Tipton, 2:27.70
1600: Claire Zarbynicky, Hanover, 5:36.98
100 hurdles: Rachel Miller, Lakeside, 14.83
300 hurdles: Afftin Conway, Osborne, 44.86
400 relay: Lakeside 50.86
1600 relay: Golden Plains 4:10.09
3200 relay: Hanover 10:16.52
Triple jump: Macy Doebele, Hanover, 35-9
