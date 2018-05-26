State tournament update: Playoffs coming to an end, see which local teams survived

Another round of plaques have been handed out.
State champions across Kansas were crowned Friday after state semifinal and championship game action in baseball, softball and girls soccer. See the full results for Wichita-area high schools here:
Baseball
Class 6A
No. 3 Derby (17-6) beat No. 6 Olathe Northwest (15-8) 5-0. The Panthers lost 4-3 to No. 2 Blue Valley Northwest (18-5) at Hoglund Stadium in Lawrence in the state semifinals.
No. 5 Campus (15-7) beat No. 4 Free State (16-6) 10-6 on Friday in the state quarterfinals. Colts lost to No. 1 Blue Valley (21-3) 7-0 in the semifinals.
The third-place game between Derby and Campus was canceled. Both teams were awarded third-place trophies.
Class 5A
No. 2 Heights (21-3) beat No. 7 Maize (14-9) 1-0 in 12 innings Thursday in the state quarterfinals. The Falcons lost to No. 3 Bishop Carroll (21-4) 10-4 Friday at Eck Stadium in Wichita in the state semifinals and 11-2 to Shawnee Heights in the third-place game.
Carroll beat No. 6 Mill Valley (14-9) 2-0 in the state quarterfinals and Heights in the semifinals. The Eagles lost to No. 4 Topeka Seaman (21-4) 7-2 in the Class 5A state championship game.
Class 4A-Division I
No. 2 Arkansas City (19-4) beat No. 7 Independence (9-14) 10-0 in five innings Thursday in the state quarterfinals. Bulldogs beat No. 3 Andover Central (17-7) 1-0 in nine innings Friday in the semifinals and No. 5 Bishop Miege (14-10) 11-1 in six innings in the Class 4A-Division I state championship game at Soden's Grove Stadium in Emporia.
Andover Central beat No. 6 Ottawa (12-10) 4-3 on Thursday in the state quarterfinals. The Jaguars lost to Arkansas City.
No. 4 Buhler (15-7) lost to No. 5 Bishop Miege (13-10) 8-2 on Thursday in the state quarterfinals.
Class 4A-Division II
No. 1 Nickerson (21-1) lost to No. 8 Anderson County (11-12) 6-5 on Thursday in the state quarterfinals at Dean Evans Stadium in Salina.
No. 2 Pratt (20-3) lost to No. 7 Parsons (14-9) 5-2 in the state quarterfinals.
No. 5 Trinity Academy (18-4) lost to No. 5 Iola (21-2) 4-2 in the state quarterfinals.
Class 3A
No. 6 Cheney (20-4) lost to No. 3 Centre (22-2) 11-1 in six innings on Thursday in the state quarterfinals at Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan.
Class 2-1A
No. 2 West Elk (19-4) lost to No. 7 Chase County (15-9) 16-5 in five innings on Thursday in the state quarterfinals at Great Bend Sports Complex.
No. 6 Bluestem (14-9) lost to No. 3 Spearville (19-3) 5-1 in the state quarterfinals.
Softball
Class 6A
No. 2 Derby (20-3) lost to No. 7 Olathe Northwest (17-6) 11-1 in the state quarterfinals on Thursday at Arrocha Ballpark at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence.
Class 5A
No. 2 Bishop Carroll (22-3) beat No. 7 Eisenhower (14-9) 16-2 in the state quarterfinals Thursday at Maize High School. The Golden Eagles beat No. 3 Topeka Seaman (20-4) 9-4 in the state semifinals Friday. They lost to No. 1 Shawnee Heights (25-0) 11-0 in the Class 5A state championship game.
No. 5 Goddard (16-7) lost to No. 4 Mill Valley (19-4) 7-4 on Thursday in the state quarterfinals.
No. 8 Maize South (13-10) lost to No. 1 Shawnee Heights (23-0) 13-3 on Thursday in the state quarterfinals.
Class 4A-Division I
All play was postponed to Friday.
No. 5 Andale/Garden Plain (18-4) lost to No. 4 Tonganoxie (18-4) 6-5 on Friday Trusler Sports Complex in Emporia in the state quarterfinals.
No. 6 Arkansas City (18-4) lost to No. 3 Paola (19-3) 6-3 in the state quarterfinals Friday.
No. 7 Andover Central (12-10) beat No. 2 KC Piper (20-2) 12-9 in 12 innings in the state quarterfinals Friday. The Jaguars beat Paola in the semifinals and play No. 1 Independence (24-0) at 10 a.m. Saturday for the Class 4A-Divison I state championship.
Class 4A-Division II
No. 4 Kingman/Norwich (17-4) lost to No. 5 Holton (19-4) 9-6 in the state quarterfinals at Bill Burke Complex in Salina.
No. 7 Smoky Valley (13-10) lost to No. 2 Girard (23-0) 6-1 in the state quarterfinals.
Class 3A
No. 1 Haven (23-1) beat No. 8 Riverton (14-10) 10-5 in the state quarterfinals at Twin Oaks Complex in Manhattan. Wildcats lost to No. 4 Oskaloosa (21-3) 10-9 in the state semifinals Friday. They beat No. 7 Osage City (17-8) 4-2 in the third-place game.
No. 2 Cheney (20-4) lost to Osage City 7-2 in the state quarterfinals.
Class 2-1A
No. 1 Udall (24-0) beat No. 8 Lebo/Waverly (10-12) 10-6 in the state quarterfinals at Green Sports Complex in Pratt. Eagles lost to No. 4 Chase County (18-6) 15-1 on Friday in the state semifinals. They lost to No. 2 Bluestem (20-5) 16-1 in the third-place game.
Bluestem beat No. 7 Medicine Lodge (12-10) 12-2 in five innings in the quarterfinals. Lions lost to No. 3 Wabaunsee (20-6) 11-3 on Friday in the state semifinals.
Soccer
Class 5A
No. 2 Bishop Carroll (15-4-1) lost to No. 1 Blue Valley Southwest (18-0-1) 1-0 on Friday at Hummer Sports Complex in Topeka in the state semifinals.
No. 1 Maize (17-3-0) lost to No. 2 Mill Valley (16-3-0) 5-3 on Friday in the state semifinals. Eagles play Carroll in the third-place game at noon Saturday.
Class 4-1A
No. 1 McPherson (17-2-1) lost to No. 2 Bishop Miege (13-6-1) 2-1 on Friday at Bethel College in Newton in the state semifinals. Bullpups play No. 2 Topeka Hayden (15-4-0) at noon in the third-place game.
