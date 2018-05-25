State tournament update: Who is moving on, going home in baseball, softball, soccer?

There were a fair share of upsets on day 1.
Here is where Wichita-area teams stand after the first day of the 2018 Kansas high school state baseball and softball tournaments and the schedule for girls soccer semifinals:
Baseball
Class 6A
No. 3 Derby (17-6) beat No. 6 Olathe Northwest (15-8) 5-0. Panthers will play No. 2 Blue Valley Northwest (18-5) at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Hoglund Stadium in Lawrence in the state semifinals.
No. 5 Campus (15-7) plays No. 4 Free State (16-6) at 1:15 p.m. Friday in the state quarterfinals.
Class 5A
No. 2 Heights (21-2) beat No. 7 Maize (14-9) 1-0 in 12 innings. The Falcons will play No. 3 Bishop Carroll (20-3) at 1:15 p.m. Friday at Eck Stadium in Wichita in the state semifinals.
Carroll beat No. 6 Mill Valley (14-9) 2-0 in the state quarterfinals.
Class 4A-Division I
No. 2 Arkansas City (19-4) beat No. 7 Independence (9-14) 10-0 in five innings. Bulldogs will play No. 3 Andover Central at 11 a.m. at Soden's Grove Stadium in Emporia in the state semifinals.
Andover Central beat No. 6 Ottawa (12-10) 4-3 in the state quarterfinals.
No. 4 Buhler (15-7) lost to No. 5 Bishop Miege (13-10) 8-2 in the state quarterfinals.
Class 4A-Division II
No. 1 Nickerson (21-1) lost to No. 8 Anderson County (11-12) 6-5 in the state quarterfinals at Dean Evans Stadium in Salina.
No. 2 Pratt (20-3) lost to No. 7 Parsons (14-9) 5-2 in the state quarterfinals.
No. 5 Trinity Academy (18-4) lost to No. 5 Iola (21-2) 4-2 in the state quarterfinals.
Class 3A
No. 6 Cheney (20-4) lost to No. 3 Centre (22-2) 11-1 in six innings in the state quarterfinals at Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan.
Class 2-1A
No. 2 West Elk (19-4) lost to No. 7 Chase County (15-9) 16-5 in five innings in the state quarterfinals at Great Bend Sports Complex.
No. 6 Bluestem (14-9) lost to No. 3 Spearville (19-3) 5-1 in the state quarterfinals.
Softball
Class 6A
No. 2 Derby (20-3) lost to No. 7 Olathe Northwest (17-6) 11-1 in the state quarterfinals at Arrocha Ballpark at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence.
Class 5A
No. 2 Bishop Carroll (21-2) beat No. 7 Eisenhower (14-9) 16-2 in the state quarterfinals at Maize High School. The Golden Eagles play No. 3 Topeka Seaman (20-3) at 1 p.m. in the state semifinals.
No. 5 Goddard (16-7) lost to No. 4 Mill Valley (19-4) 7-4 in the state quarterfinals.
No. 8 Maize South (13-10) lost to No. 1 Shawnee Heights (23-0) 13-3 in the state quarterfinals.
Class 4A-Division I
All play was postponed to Friday.
No. 5 Andale/Garden Plain (18-4) plays No. 4 Tonganoxie (18-4) about 10:45 a.m. at Trusler Sports Complex in Emporia in the state quarterfinals.
No. 6 Arkansas City (18-4) plays No. 3 Paola (19-3) about noon in the state quarterfinals.
No. 7 Andover Central (12-10) plays No. 2 KC Piper (20-2) about 11:15 a.m. in the state quarterfinals.
Class 4A-Division II
No. 4 Kingman/Norwich (17-4) lost to No. 5 Holton (19-4) 9-6 in the state quarterfinals at Bill Burke Complex in Salina.
No. 7 Smoky Valley (13-10) lost to No. 2 Girard (23-0) 6-1 in the state quarterfinals.
Class 3A
No. 1 Haven (23-1) beat No. 8 Riverton (14-10) 10-5 in the state quarterfinals at Twin Oaks Complex in Manhattan. Wildcats play No. 4 Oskaloosa (21-3) at 11 a.m. Friday in the state semifinals.
No. 2 Cheney (20-4) lost to No. 7 Osage City (17-7) 7-2 in the state quarterfinals.
Class 2-1A
No. 1 Udall (24-0) beat No. 8 Lebo/Waverly (10-12) 10-6 in the state quarterfinals at Green Sports Complex in Pratt. Eagles play No. 4 Chase County (18-6) at 11 a.m. Friday in the state semifinals on field A.
No. 2 Bluestem (19-5) beat No. 7 Medicine Lodge (12-10) 12-2 in five innings in the quarterfinals. Lions play No. 3 Wabaunsee (18-6) at 11 a.m. Friday in the state semifinals on field B.
Soccer
Class 5A
No. 2 Bishop Carroll (15-3-1) plays No. 1 Blue Valley Southwest (17-0-1) at 5 p.m. Friday at Hummer Sports Complex in Topeka in the state semifinals.
No. 1 Maize (17-2-0) plays No. 2 Mill Valley (15-3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals.
Class 4-1A
No. 1 McPherson (17-1-1) plays No. 2 Bishop Miege (12-6-1) at 5 p.m. Friday at Bethel College in Newton in the state semifinals.
Comments