High school track honor roll (through May 20)

The Eagle track honor roll lists the top three times, distances and heights, regardless of class. Then the remaining class leaders not covered in the top three are listed. Fully-automatic times (FAT) are listed to hundredths. Hand-timed results are listed to the tenth of a second and are rounded.
Boys
100 Meters
Ollie McGee, W. Southeast (6A)
10.38
Xavier Sellers, W. West (6A)
10.48
Timmy Lambert, Smoky Valley (4A)
10.55
5A: Kwame Parry, Eisenhower; Larry Wilson, Valley Center
10.83
3A: Parker Roth, Hesston
10.72
2A: Devin Berens, Stanton County
10.92
1A: Craig Griebel, South Gray
10.97
200 Meters
Phillip Landrum, W. South (6A)
21.02
Ollie McGee, W. Southeast (6A)
21.04
Timmy Lambert, Smoky Valley (4A)
21.31
5A: Logan Hall, Carroll
21.84
3A: Jordan Schippers, Colby
21.10
2A: Devin Berens, Stanton County
22.39
1A: Lane Peters, Pike Valley
22.84
400 Meters
Hayden Goodpasture, SM Northwest (6A)
48.28
Julian Lacey, Olathe Northwest (6A)
48.42
Clyde King, Jr., Manhattan (6A)
48.51
5A: Dusty Torres, Liberal
48.83
4A: Isaiah Armstrong, Holcomb
49.05
3A: Shane Quinlan, Perry-Lecompton
49.75
2A: Dean Dyke, Republic County
50.34
1A: Trey Kuhlmann, Stockton
51.70
800 Meters
Cade Carson, El Dorado (4A)
1:53.41
Ryan Neill, Buhler (4A)
1:54.95
Jason Irwin, Carroll (5A)
1:56.20
6A: Logan Logback, Manhattan
1:56.42
3A: Wyatt Hayes, Scott City
2:00.52
2A: Hadley Splechter, Yates Center
1:57.52
1A: Evan Crotinger, Greeley County
2:02.81
1600 Meters
Asher Molina, SM North (6A)
4:21.81
Jason Irwin, Carroll (5A)
4:21.97
Reece Jones, Aquinas (5A)
4:23.43
4A: Lakelin Conrad, Collegiate
4:27.72
3A: Owen Pearce, Kingman
4:29.59
2A: Hadley Splechter, Yates Center
4:30.64
1A: David Lutgen, St. John’s Beloit
4:30.68
3200 Meters
Cooper Schroeder, Manhattan (6A)
9:18.77
Hadley Splechter, Yates Center (2A)
9:24.26
Dylan Miller, BV Southwest (5A)
9:29.05
4A: Lakelin Conrad, Collegiate
9:53.38
3A: Owen Pearce, Kingman
9:51.99
1A: Collin Oswalt, Central Christian
10:07.87
110 Hurdles
Carter Blackburn, Holcomb (4A)
14.06
Tyler Watts, Caney Valley, (3A)
14.1
Tayshian Crough, Hutchinson (6A)
14.12
5A: Zach Williams, Valley Center
14.13
2A: Kash Marietta, Colgan
15.22
1A: Chonnor Ludolph, Southern Coffey
14.80
300 Hurdles
Timmy Lambert, Smoky Valley (4A)
38.38
Tayshian Crough, Hutchinson (6A)
38.38
Emmanuel Okwuone, Olathe South (6A)
38.82
5A: Austin Mullens, Liberal
38.95
3A: Jared Becker, Garden Plain
39.27
2A: Toby Penner, Berean
39.7
1A: Dylan Boeckman, Centralia
40.87
400 Relay
W. South (6A)
41.65
W. Southeast (6A)
42.14
Junction City (6A)
42.30
5A: DeSoto
42.60
4A: Holcomb
42.50
3A: Scott City
43.41
2A: Stanton County
43.81
1A: Pike Valley
43.76
1600 Relay
Arkansas City (4A)
3:21.72
Blue Valley (6A)
3:22.51
Hutchinson (6A)
3:22.65
5A: Liberal
3:22.99
3A: Scott City
3:24.19
2A: Smith Center
3:28.25
1A: South Gray
3:33.03
3200 Relay
BV Southwest (5A)
8:02.87
Maize South (5A)
8:05.05
Carroll (5A)
8:05.87
6A: BV West
8:06.00
4A: El Dorado
8:07.33
3A: Scott City
8:14.97
2A: Yates Center
8:23.39
1A: St. John’s Beloit
8:45.55
Shot Put
Wes Shaw, Hillsboro (2A)
60-0
Konner Swenson, Maize (5A)
58-41/2
Gilbert Peters, South Gray (1A)
57-51/2
6A: Marcus Hicks, W. Northwest
53-8
4A: LeeRoi Johnson, Tonganoxie
56-63/4
3A: Sam Timmesch, Garden Plain
53-91/2
Discus
Matt Everett, Winfield (4A)
195-1
Tyler Palic, Marion (2A)
191-11
Gilbert Peters, South Gray (1A)
184-61/2
6A: Connor Boyd, Olathe Northwest
165-10
5A: Konner Swenson, Maize
170-11
4A: Matt Everett, Winfield
181-2
3A: Jaylen Pickle, Cimarron
148-5
High Jump
Michael Hoffer, Shawnee Heights (5A)
7-01/4
Tyus Wilson, Sterling (3A)
7-0
Jack Durst, SM West (6A); Caleb Hentzen, Labette (4A)
6-10
2A: Alex Barton, Central Plains
6-6
1A: Caden Bach, Northern Valley; Brady Palen, St. John’s-Beloit; Williams Peters, Hanover
6-6
Long Jump
Michael Hoffer, Shawnee Heights (5A)
23-111/4
Samuel Macklin, SM South (6A)
23-103/4
Connor Last, Clay Center (4A)
23-4
3A: Harley Stone, Jayhawk-Linn
21-7
2A: Deon Dyke, Republic County
22-61/2
1A: Kylar Williams, Stockton
226
Triple Jump
Reginald Edwards, SM West (6A)
47-71/2
Ethan Nunnery, Hays (4A)
47-4
Michael Hoffer, Shawnee Heights (5A)
47-11/2
5A: Isaac Smallwood, W. Heights
45-81/2
3A: Jaylen Pickle, Cimarron
44-11
2A: Jacob Rein, Macksville
44-1/2
1A: Blake Harnden, Attica
43-9
Pole Vault
Marshall Faurot, Scott City (3A)
16-0
Zac Chandler, Washburn Rural (6A)
15-3
Ethan Hull, Carroll (5A); Peyton Lane, Clay Center (4A)
15-0
2A: Ryan Stanley, Bennington
14-6
1A: Dylan Boeckman, Centralia
14-0
Javelin
Sam Hankins, Manhattan (6A)
220-9
Trey Patterson, Cheney (3A)
202-5
Carter Swindale, Osage City (3A)
200-1/2
5A: Anthony Gallardo, Carroll
193-7
4A: Bradon Rose, Buhler
191-4
2A: Colton Hutchinson, Smith Center
178-7
1A: Caden Bach, Northern Valley
178-0
Girls
100 Meters
Kalli Anderson, Newton (5A)
11.58
Aarika Lister, Leavenworth (5A)
11.80
Jamya O’Quinn, Moundridge (2A)
11.87
6A: Destiny Ray, SM East
11.97
4A: Marrit Mead, Santa Fe Trail
12.45
3A: Lauren Carlson, Council Grove
12.45
1A: Tori Poe, Norwich
12.43
200 Meters
Christal Mosley, W. Southeast (6A)
23.80
Aarika Lister, Leavenworth (5A)
24.28
Jada Davis, BV West (6A)
24.59
4A: Sophie Jones, Paola
25.94
3A: Lauren Carlson, Council Grove
25.77
2A:Jamya O’Quinn, Moundriege
25.88
1A: Tori Poe, Norwich
25.50
400 Meters
Christal Mosley, W. Southeast (6A)
56.59
Katherine Moore, St. James (5A)
56.81
Hope Thiel, Remington (3A); Emily Ervin, BV Southwest (5A)
57.92
4A: Taylor McGlothlin, Wellington
59.15
2A: Aubrey Donley, Lincoln
59.94
1A: Paige Baird, Northern Valley
59.77
800 Meters
Katherine Moore, St. James (5A)
2:15.94
McKenzie Wilks, Pittsburg (5A)
2:16.62
Sophie Scott, BV North (6A)
2:18.33
4A: Sydney Burton, Abilene
2:21.60
3A: Paige McDaniel, Wellsville
2:22.36
2A: Halle Johnson, Bennington
2:18.63
1A: Claire Zarybnicky, Hanover
2:21.96
1600 Meters
McKenzie Wilks, Pittsburg (5A)
4:57.67
Sophie Scott, BV North (6A)
5:01.30
Clara Mayfield, Manhattan (6A)
5:06.57
4A: Taylor Briggs, Chapman
5:19.03
3A: Lara Murdock, Colby
5:31.83
2A: Halle Johnson, Bennington
5:11.28
1A: Olivia Kuckelman, Axtell
5:42.75
3200 Meters
Molly Born, SM Northwest (6A)
10:45.70
McKenzie Wilks, Pittsburg (5A)
10:56.93
Clara Mayfield, Manhattan (6A)
11:06.92
4A: Taylor Briggs, Chapman
11:15.55
3A: Elizabeth, Kettler, Hiawatha
11:53.31
2A: Helen Giefer, WaKeeney
11:30.75
1A: Autumn Princ, Sylvan Grove
11:34.0
100 Hurdles
Emma Ruddle, McPherson (4A)
14.49
Rachel Miller, Lakeside (1A)
14.66
Maggie Remsberg, Newton (5A)
14.75
6A: Kiena Newman, Junction City
15.00
3A: Layne Needham, Cheney
15.27
2A: Rylee Gleason, Kinsley
15.12
300 Hurdles
Abby Smarsh, Andale (4A)
45.07
Kindel Nordhus, Carroll (5A)
45.18
Layne Needham, Cheney (3A)
45.34
6A: Raylor Savolt, Garden City
45.92
2A: Rylee Gleason, Kinsley
45.42
1A: Paige Baird, Northern Valley
45.58
400 Relay
Newton (5A)
48.07
Olathe Northwest (6A)
48.22
Lawrence (6A)
48.26
4A: Andale
49.51
3A: Norton
48.95
2A: Moundridge
50.64
1A: Lakeside
50.50
1600 Relay
Pittsburg (5A)
4:00.46
BV Southwest (5A)
4:00.47
St. James (5A)
4:00.64
6A: Olathe South
4:04.10
4A: Andale
4:03.59
3A: Colby
4:06.09
2A: Berean
4:16.58
1A: Golden Plains
4:08.35
3200 Relay
St. James (5A)
9:42.95
SM East (6A)
9:46.25
Lawrence (6A)
9:47.36
4A: Abilene
9:49.87
3A: Cimarron
10:06.91
2A: Hoxie
10:14.19
1A: Hanover
10:16.06
Shot Put
Payton Roberts, Newton (5A)
45-11/2
Sydney Johnson, Beloit (3A)
44-10
Abree Rhodes, Augusta (4A)
41-11
6A: Sherrie Jones, Junction City
41-91/2
2A: Sabrina Thomas, Kiowa County
39-81/4
1A: Logan Batchman, Sylvan
42-41/4
Discus
Sydney Johnson, Beloit (3A)
150-0
Kelsey Heer, DeSoto (5A)
135-9
Hannah Reynolds, Junction City (6A)
135-71/2
4A: Jacy Anderson, Andale
132-4
3A: Grace Thompson, Sedgwick
133-11
2A: Sabriana Thomas, Kiowa County
124-9
1A: Taryn Stramel, Triplains
121-8
High Jump
Alexandra Hart, Rolla (1A); Shelby Ohlde, Linn (1A)
5-9
Maddie Righter, Olathe Northwest (6A); Moorea Long, Paola (4A); Mariah Stauffer, Thunder Ridge (1A)
5-8
Christal Mosley, W. Southeast (6A)
5-63/4
5A: Paris Bond, Aquinas; Camryn Dunekack, Great Bend; Laken Robinson, Pittsburg; Olivia Young Emporia
5-4
3A: Sophia Rohling, Neodesha
5-41/4
2A: Skyler Saunders, Valley Heights; Destiny Masters, Bluestem
5-6
Long Jump
Bailey Turner, Olathe East (6A)
19-61/4
Jaleesa McWashington, Olathe North (6A)
19-1
Maddie Righter, Olathe Northwest (6A)
18-101/3
5A: Cassandra Onwugbufor, Maize
18-21/2
4A: Elle Barrett, McPherson (4A)
18-31/4
3A: Allison Rottinghaus, Nemaha Central; Kaylie Johnson, Humboldt
17-1
2A: Kayla Smith, Valley Heights
18-1
1A: Morgan Masters, Troy
17-9-3/4
Triple Jump
Jessie Stindt, SM East (6A); Jaleesa McWashington, Olathe Northwest (6A)
39-7
Ezinna Okoro, Dodge City (6A)
39-1
5A: Faith Turner, Pittsburg
35-111/4
4A: Elle Barrett, McPherson
38-111/4
3A: Allison Rottinghaus, Nemaha Central
37-111/2
2A: Kayla Smith, Valley Heights
38-83/4
1A: Macy Doebele, Hanover
37-2-1/2
Pole Vault
Samantha VanHoecke, Paola (4A)
13-3
Belle Peters, Smoky Valley (4A)
12-10
Abigail Kelly-Salo, SM Northwest (6A)
12-3
5A: Alyssa Wheeler, Kapaun
11-1
3A: Maleigha Schmidt, Hoisington
11-0
2A: Bree Frieling, Smith Center
10-6
1A: Breanna Schmitz, Centralia
11-6
Javelin
Dana Baker, Olathe North (6A)
175-6
Elizabeth Pomatto, Paola (4A)
156-11
Katelyn Fairchild, Andale (4A)
149-6
5A: Briana Lowe, BV Southwest
131-1
3A: Sarah Bond, Mission Valley
141-53/4
2A: Tiana Epperson, Ness City
134-1
1A: Madison Lueger, Centralia
148-4
