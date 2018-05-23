Varsity Kansas

High school track honor roll (through May 20)

The Eagle track honor roll lists the top three times, distances and heights, regardless of class. Then the remaining class leaders not covered in the top three are listed. Fully-automatic times (FAT) are listed to hundredths. Hand-timed results are listed to the tenth of a second and are rounded.

Boys

100 Meters

Ollie McGee, W. Southeast (6A)

10.38

Xavier Sellers, W. West (6A)

10.48

Timmy Lambert, Smoky Valley (4A)

10.55

5A: Kwame Parry, Eisenhower; Larry Wilson, Valley Center

10.83

3A: Parker Roth, Hesston

10.72

2A: Devin Berens, Stanton County

10.92

1A: Craig Griebel, South Gray

10.97

200 Meters

Phillip Landrum, W. South (6A)

21.02

Ollie McGee, W. Southeast (6A)

21.04

Timmy Lambert, Smoky Valley (4A)

21.31

5A: Logan Hall, Carroll

21.84

3A: Jordan Schippers, Colby

21.10

2A: Devin Berens, Stanton County

22.39

1A: Lane Peters, Pike Valley

22.84

400 Meters

Hayden Goodpasture, SM Northwest (6A)

48.28

Julian Lacey, Olathe Northwest (6A)

48.42

Clyde King, Jr., Manhattan (6A)

48.51

5A: Dusty Torres, Liberal

48.83

4A: Isaiah Armstrong, Holcomb

49.05

3A: Shane Quinlan, Perry-Lecompton

49.75

2A: Dean Dyke, Republic County

50.34

1A: Trey Kuhlmann, Stockton

51.70

800 Meters

Cade Carson, El Dorado (4A)

1:53.41

Ryan Neill, Buhler (4A)

1:54.95

Jason Irwin, Carroll (5A)

1:56.20

6A: Logan Logback, Manhattan

1:56.42

3A: Wyatt Hayes, Scott City

2:00.52

2A: Hadley Splechter, Yates Center

1:57.52

1A: Evan Crotinger, Greeley County

2:02.81

1600 Meters

Asher Molina, SM North (6A)

4:21.81

Jason Irwin, Carroll (5A)

4:21.97

Reece Jones, Aquinas (5A)

4:23.43

4A: Lakelin Conrad, Collegiate

4:27.72

3A: Owen Pearce, Kingman

4:29.59

2A: Hadley Splechter, Yates Center

4:30.64

1A: David Lutgen, St. John’s Beloit

4:30.68

3200 Meters

Cooper Schroeder, Manhattan (6A)

9:18.77

Hadley Splechter, Yates Center (2A)

9:24.26

Dylan Miller, BV Southwest (5A)

9:29.05

4A: Lakelin Conrad, Collegiate

9:53.38

3A: Owen Pearce, Kingman

9:51.99

1A: Collin Oswalt, Central Christian

10:07.87

110 Hurdles

Carter Blackburn, Holcomb (4A)

14.06

Tyler Watts, Caney Valley, (3A)

14.1

Tayshian Crough, Hutchinson (6A)

14.12

5A: Zach Williams, Valley Center

14.13

2A: Kash Marietta, Colgan

15.22

1A: Chonnor Ludolph, Southern Coffey

14.80

300 Hurdles

Timmy Lambert, Smoky Valley (4A)

38.38

Tayshian Crough, Hutchinson (6A)

38.38

Emmanuel Okwuone, Olathe South (6A)

38.82

5A: Austin Mullens, Liberal

38.95

3A: Jared Becker, Garden Plain

39.27

2A: Toby Penner, Berean

39.7

1A: Dylan Boeckman, Centralia

40.87

400 Relay

W. South (6A)

41.65

W. Southeast (6A)

42.14

Junction City (6A)

42.30

5A: DeSoto

42.60

4A: Holcomb

42.50

3A: Scott City

43.41

2A: Stanton County

43.81

1A: Pike Valley

43.76

1600 Relay

Arkansas City (4A)

3:21.72

Blue Valley (6A)

3:22.51

Hutchinson (6A)

3:22.65

5A: Liberal

3:22.99

3A: Scott City

3:24.19

2A: Smith Center

3:28.25

1A: South Gray

3:33.03

3200 Relay

BV Southwest (5A)

8:02.87

Maize South (5A)

8:05.05

Carroll (5A)

8:05.87

6A: BV West

8:06.00

4A: El Dorado

8:07.33

3A: Scott City

8:14.97

2A: Yates Center

8:23.39

1A: St. John’s Beloit

8:45.55

Shot Put

Wes Shaw, Hillsboro (2A)

60-0

Konner Swenson, Maize (5A)

58-41/2

Gilbert Peters, South Gray (1A)

57-51/2

6A: Marcus Hicks, W. Northwest

53-8

4A: LeeRoi Johnson, Tonganoxie

56-63/4

3A: Sam Timmesch, Garden Plain

53-91/2

Discus

Matt Everett, Winfield (4A)

195-1

Tyler Palic, Marion (2A)

191-11

Gilbert Peters, South Gray (1A)

184-61/2

6A: Connor Boyd, Olathe Northwest

165-10

5A: Konner Swenson, Maize

170-11

4A: Matt Everett, Winfield

181-2

3A: Jaylen Pickle, Cimarron

148-5

High Jump

Michael Hoffer, Shawnee Heights (5A)

7-01/4

Tyus Wilson, Sterling (3A)

7-0

Jack Durst, SM West (6A); Caleb Hentzen, Labette (4A)

6-10

2A: Alex Barton, Central Plains

6-6

1A: Caden Bach, Northern Valley; Brady Palen, St. John’s-Beloit; Williams Peters, Hanover

6-6

Long Jump

Michael Hoffer, Shawnee Heights (5A)

23-111/4

Samuel Macklin, SM South (6A)

23-103/4

Connor Last, Clay Center (4A)

23-4

3A: Harley Stone, Jayhawk-Linn

21-7

2A: Deon Dyke, Republic County

22-61/2

1A: Kylar Williams, Stockton

226

Triple Jump

Reginald Edwards, SM West (6A)

47-71/2

Ethan Nunnery, Hays (4A)

47-4

Michael Hoffer, Shawnee Heights (5A)

47-11/2

5A: Isaac Smallwood, W. Heights

45-81/2

3A: Jaylen Pickle, Cimarron

44-11

2A: Jacob Rein, Macksville

44-1/2

1A: Blake Harnden, Attica

43-9

Pole Vault

Marshall Faurot, Scott City (3A)

16-0

Zac Chandler, Washburn Rural (6A)

15-3

Ethan Hull, Carroll (5A); Peyton Lane, Clay Center (4A)

15-0

2A: Ryan Stanley, Bennington

14-6

1A: Dylan Boeckman, Centralia

14-0

Javelin

Sam Hankins, Manhattan (6A)

220-9

Trey Patterson, Cheney (3A)

202-5

Carter Swindale, Osage City (3A)

200-1/2

5A: Anthony Gallardo, Carroll

193-7

4A: Bradon Rose, Buhler

191-4

2A: Colton Hutchinson, Smith Center

178-7

1A: Caden Bach, Northern Valley

178-0

Girls

100 Meters

Kalli Anderson, Newton (5A)

11.58

Aarika Lister, Leavenworth (5A)

11.80

Jamya O’Quinn, Moundridge (2A)

11.87

6A: Destiny Ray, SM East

11.97

4A: Marrit Mead, Santa Fe Trail

12.45

3A: Lauren Carlson, Council Grove

12.45

1A: Tori Poe, Norwich

12.43

200 Meters

Christal Mosley, W. Southeast (6A)

23.80

Aarika Lister, Leavenworth (5A)

24.28

Jada Davis, BV West (6A)

24.59

4A: Sophie Jones, Paola

25.94

3A: Lauren Carlson, Council Grove

25.77

2A:Jamya O’Quinn, Moundriege

25.88

1A: Tori Poe, Norwich

25.50

400 Meters

Christal Mosley, W. Southeast (6A)

56.59

Katherine Moore, St. James (5A)

56.81

Hope Thiel, Remington (3A); Emily Ervin, BV Southwest (5A)

57.92

4A: Taylor McGlothlin, Wellington

59.15

2A: Aubrey Donley, Lincoln

59.94

1A: Paige Baird, Northern Valley

59.77

800 Meters

Katherine Moore, St. James (5A)

2:15.94

McKenzie Wilks, Pittsburg (5A)

2:16.62

Sophie Scott, BV North (6A)

2:18.33

4A: Sydney Burton, Abilene

2:21.60

3A: Paige McDaniel, Wellsville

2:22.36

2A: Halle Johnson, Bennington

2:18.63

1A: Claire Zarybnicky, Hanover

2:21.96

1600 Meters

McKenzie Wilks, Pittsburg (5A)

4:57.67

Sophie Scott, BV North (6A)

5:01.30

Clara Mayfield, Manhattan (6A)

5:06.57

4A: Taylor Briggs, Chapman

5:19.03

3A: Lara Murdock, Colby

5:31.83

2A: Halle Johnson, Bennington

5:11.28

1A: Olivia Kuckelman, Axtell

5:42.75

3200 Meters

Molly Born, SM Northwest (6A)

10:45.70

McKenzie Wilks, Pittsburg (5A)

10:56.93

Clara Mayfield, Manhattan (6A)

11:06.92

4A: Taylor Briggs, Chapman

11:15.55

3A: Elizabeth, Kettler, Hiawatha

11:53.31

2A: Helen Giefer, WaKeeney

11:30.75

1A: Autumn Princ, Sylvan Grove

11:34.0

100 Hurdles

Emma Ruddle, McPherson (4A)

14.49

Rachel Miller, Lakeside (1A)

14.66

Maggie Remsberg, Newton (5A)

14.75

6A: Kiena Newman, Junction City

15.00

3A: Layne Needham, Cheney

15.27

2A: Rylee Gleason, Kinsley

15.12

300 Hurdles

Abby Smarsh, Andale (4A)

45.07

Kindel Nordhus, Carroll (5A)

45.18

Layne Needham, Cheney (3A)

45.34

6A: Raylor Savolt, Garden City

45.92

2A: Rylee Gleason, Kinsley

45.42

1A: Paige Baird, Northern Valley

45.58

400 Relay

Newton (5A)

48.07

Olathe Northwest (6A)

48.22

Lawrence (6A)

48.26

4A: Andale

49.51

3A: Norton

48.95

2A: Moundridge

50.64

1A: Lakeside

50.50

1600 Relay

Pittsburg (5A)

4:00.46

BV Southwest (5A)

4:00.47

St. James (5A)

4:00.64

6A: Olathe South

4:04.10

4A: Andale

4:03.59

3A: Colby

4:06.09

2A: Berean

4:16.58

1A: Golden Plains

4:08.35

3200 Relay

St. James (5A)

9:42.95

SM East (6A)

9:46.25

Lawrence (6A)

9:47.36

4A: Abilene

9:49.87

3A: Cimarron

10:06.91

2A: Hoxie

10:14.19

1A: Hanover

10:16.06

Shot Put

Payton Roberts, Newton (5A)

45-11/2

Sydney Johnson, Beloit (3A)

44-10

Abree Rhodes, Augusta (4A)

41-11

6A: Sherrie Jones, Junction City

41-91/2

2A: Sabrina Thomas, Kiowa County

39-81/4

1A: Logan Batchman, Sylvan

42-41/4

Discus

Sydney Johnson, Beloit (3A)

150-0

Kelsey Heer, DeSoto (5A)

135-9

Hannah Reynolds, Junction City (6A)

135-71/2

4A: Jacy Anderson, Andale

132-4

3A: Grace Thompson, Sedgwick

133-11

2A: Sabriana Thomas, Kiowa County

124-9

1A: Taryn Stramel, Triplains

121-8

High Jump

Alexandra Hart, Rolla (1A); Shelby Ohlde, Linn (1A)

5-9

Maddie Righter, Olathe Northwest (6A); Moorea Long, Paola (4A); Mariah Stauffer, Thunder Ridge (1A)

5-8

Christal Mosley, W. Southeast (6A)

5-63/4

5A: Paris Bond, Aquinas; Camryn Dunekack, Great Bend; Laken Robinson, Pittsburg; Olivia Young Emporia

5-4

3A: Sophia Rohling, Neodesha

5-41/4

2A: Skyler Saunders, Valley Heights; Destiny Masters, Bluestem

5-6

Long Jump

Bailey Turner, Olathe East (6A)

19-61/4

Jaleesa McWashington, Olathe North (6A)

19-1

Maddie Righter, Olathe Northwest (6A)

18-101/3

5A: Cassandra Onwugbufor, Maize

18-21/2

4A: Elle Barrett, McPherson (4A)

18-31/4

3A: Allison Rottinghaus, Nemaha Central; Kaylie Johnson, Humboldt

17-1

2A: Kayla Smith, Valley Heights

18-1

1A: Morgan Masters, Troy

17-9-3/4

Triple Jump

Jessie Stindt, SM East (6A); Jaleesa McWashington, Olathe Northwest (6A)

39-7

Ezinna Okoro, Dodge City (6A)

39-1

5A: Faith Turner, Pittsburg

35-111/4

4A: Elle Barrett, McPherson

38-111/4

3A: Allison Rottinghaus, Nemaha Central

37-111/2

2A: Kayla Smith, Valley Heights

38-83/4

1A: Macy Doebele, Hanover

37-2-1/2

Pole Vault

Samantha VanHoecke, Paola (4A)

13-3

Belle Peters, Smoky Valley (4A)

12-10

Abigail Kelly-Salo, SM Northwest (6A)

12-3

5A: Alyssa Wheeler, Kapaun

11-1

3A: Maleigha Schmidt, Hoisington

11-0

2A: Bree Frieling, Smith Center

10-6

1A: Breanna Schmitz, Centralia

11-6

Javelin

Dana Baker, Olathe North (6A)

175-6

Elizabeth Pomatto, Paola (4A)

156-11

Katelyn Fairchild, Andale (4A)

149-6

5A: Briana Lowe, BV Southwest

131-1

3A: Sarah Bond, Mission Valley

141-53/4

2A: Tiana Epperson, Ness City

134-1

1A: Madison Lueger, Centralia

148-4

