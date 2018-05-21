Spring high school sports: Recapping the action before state week

There is no busier time in the high school sports schedule, and it is upon us.
State champions will be crowned in baseball, softball, girls soccer, track and field and boys golf this week. But first, here is the recap from the regional action and the girls swimming state meets:
Swimming and diving
Wichita, for now, is the swim capital of Kansas.
East earned its second straight Class 6A state championship Saturday in Topeka, while Kapaun and Carroll finished second and third in 5-1A. No other league in the state had that caliber of firepower.
East and Kapaun lose some senior depth heading into next season, but the core talent will remain.
Class 6A
East and Derby were the teams to watch Saturday.
The Aces qualified 11 swimmers across the 12 events, which helped in the team competition. East almost always swam with fresh legs while other teams often hurried from the podium back to the blocks.
East won the 200-yard medley relay with the team of junior Katerina Savvides, senior Hannah Balch, junior Gillian Pierce-Butt and freshman Baylor McPherson.
- East - 1:47.96
- Lawrence - 1:49.21
- Free State - 1:49.25
East also won the 200-yard freestyle relay. That team was sophomore Astrid Dirkzwager, Pierce-Butt, McPherson and senior Julia Whitfield. That team put together an electric race that gave East the lead in the team competition, set the school and state records and qualified them for All-American status.
- East - 1:36.77
- Blue Valley North - 1:38.69
- Free State - 1:39.61
Dirkzwager followed that performance up with an individual win in the 100-yard backstroke, her second state title in that event in two years.
- Astrid Dirkzwager, East - 55.85
- Cayla Prophater, Blue Valley North - 55.92
- Katerina Savvides, East - 56.80
After Balch solidified East's second straight title with a third-place finish and school record in the 100-yard breaststroke, East took a victory lap in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Whitfield, Savvides, Balch and Dirkzwager cruised to another win, sweeping the relays.
- East - 3:32.99
- Free State - 3:35.21
- Shawnee Mission East - 3:36.80
Derby senior Megan Keil was the other to watch in Class 6A. Keil is now the fastest female high school swimmer in Kansas history after her state record-setting performance in the 50-yard freestyle.
- Megan Keil, Derby - 22.70
- Joely Merriman, Shawnee Mission North - 24.18
- Emma Linscott, Shawnee Mission East - 24.24
Two events later, Keil was back at it and back on the podium in the 100-yard freestyle.
- Megan Keil, Derby - 51.38
- Joely Merriman, Shawnee Mission North - 52.36
- Anika Lam, Olathe North - 52.39
Class 5-1A
Kapaun put on quite the show.
The Crusaders fought with St. Thomas Aquinas all afternoon but fell four points short of the school's first girls swimming and diving state championship.
Natalie Knapp, a sophomore who transferred into Kapaun from Southeast, was stellar Saturday after an up and down season. She kicked things off for the Crusaders with a come-from-behind win in the 200-yard individual medley, and her teammate, Elizabeth Mitsch, was right behind her.
- Natalie Knapp, Kapaun - 2:15.90
- Elizabeth Mitsch, Kapaun - 2:17.63
- Baylee Bloom, Andover - 2:17.72
Then Carroll took over.
Junior Sydney Schmidt won the 50-yard freestyle by almost a full second. Her power was incredible, but she wasn't done.
- Sydney Schmidt, Carroll - 24.35
- Brooklyn Blasdel, Maize - 25.26
- Aubrey Hesser, Aquinas - 25.28
Just a few minutes after winning the 50-yard freestyle, Schmidt was back in the pool and won the 100-yard butterfly by about half a length.
- Sydney Schmidt, Carroll - 57.62
- Ava Ford, Miege - 1:00.36
- Cindy Broadrick, Heights - 1:00.84
Two events later, Carroll was back on top of the podium. Sophomore Lexie Shelton won the 500-yard freestyle.
- Lexie Shelton, Carroll - 5:09.15
- Ella Blake, Seabury Academy - 5:09.33
- Natalie Knapp, Kapaun - 5:30.68
Kapaun wrapped up the meet with a school record in the 400-yard freestyle. The Crusaders needed Aquinas to finish no better than fifth. The saint took fourth and the team title.
- Kapaun - 3:41.16
- Miege - 3:46.72
- Carroll - 3:47.58
Track and field
There were some outstanding regional performances this past week.
Here are the top three times in each event from across the Kansas regional meets (all classes):
Boys 100 meters
- Ollie McGee, Southeast - 10.73
- Ian Sanchez, Junction City - 10.73
- Drew Blake, Ellinwood - 10.79
Girls 100 meters
- Kalli Anderson, Newton - 11.92
- Destiny Ray, Shawnee Mission East - 119.7
- Savannah Simmons, Newton - 12.03
Boys 200 meters
- Clyde King Jr., Manhattan - 21.61
- Ollie McGee, Southeast - 21.63
- Ian Sanchez, Junction City - 21.73
Girls 200 meters
- Jada Davis, Blue Valley West - 24.59
- Asjah Harris, Lawrence - 24.68
- Christal Mosel, Southeast - 25.09
Boys 400 meters
- Hayden Goodpaster, Shawnee Mission Northwest - 48.28
- Julian Lacey, Olathe Northwest - 48.42
- Isaiah Armstrong, Holcomb - 49.05
Girls 400 meters
- Katie Moore, St. James Academy - 56.89
- Emily Ervin, Blue Valley Southwest - 57.92
- EvannSeratte, Lawrence - 58.05
Boys 800 meters
- Cale Carson, El Dorado - 1:55.33
- Avery Stuever, Circle - 1:56.80
- Alex Arriola, Pittsburg - 1:56.89
Girls 800 meters
- Katie Moore, St. James Academy - 2:15.94
- McKenzie Wilks, Pittsburg - 2:17.18
- Sophie Scott, Blue Valley North - 2:18.33
Boys 1,600 meters
- Jason Irwin, Carroll - 4:21.97
- Kerby Depenbush, Great Bend - 4:22.29
- Reece Jones, Aquinas - 4:23.43
Girls 1,600 meters
- Sophie Scott, Blue Valley North - 5:01.30
- Riley Beach, Blue Valley Northwest - 5:07.39
- Lily Strauss, Blue Valley North - 5:11.99
Boys 3,200 meters
- Ethan Marshall, Aquinas - 9:33.94
- Cooper Schroeder, Manhattan - 9:35.20
- David McCanna, Aquinas - 9:35.52
Girls 3,200 meters
- Sophie Scott, Blue Valley North - 11:09.92
- Taylor Briggs, Chapman - 11:15.55
- Riley Beach, Blue Valley Northwest - 11:15.92
Boys 110-meter hurdles
- Joseph Holthusen, Carroll - 14.61
- Austin Mullens, McPheroson - 14.69
- Mason Engelken, Sabeth - 14.73
Girls 110-meter hurdles
- Maggie Remsberg, Newton - 14.83
- Emma Ruddle, McPherson - 14.88
- Tori McGinnis, Circle - 14.99
Boys 300-meter hurdles
- Tim Lambert, Smoky Valley - 38.48
- Emmanuel Okwuone, Olathe South - 38.86
- Jose Nicholas Perez, Lakin - 39.27
Girls 300-meter hurdles
- Kindel Nordhus, Carroll - 44.79
- Abby Smrsh, Andale - 45.22
- Layne Needham, Cheney - 45.34
Boys 4x100 relay
- Southeast - 42.21
- Junction City - 42.30
- Manhattan - 43.25
Girls 4x100 relay
- Newton - 48.07
- Olathe Northwest - 48.22
- Lawrence - 48.26
Boys 4x400 relay
- Arkansas City - 3:21.72
- Blue Valley - 3:22.51
- Liberal - 3:22.99
Girls 4x400 relay
- Pittsburg - 4:00.46
- Blue Valley Ssouthwest - 4:00.47
- Newton - 4:02.30
Boys 4x800 relay
- Blue Valley West - 8:06.00
- Olathe East - 8:07.82
- Olathe North - 8:09.23
Girls 4x800 relay
- Blue Valley Southwest - 9:44.47
- Shanee Mission East - 9:46.25
- Lawrence - 9:47.36
Boys shot put
- Wes Shaw, Hillsboro - 60'0
- Gilbert Peters, South Gray - 57'5.5
- Leeroi Johnson, Tonganoxie - 56'6.75
Girls shot put
- Amy Foster, St. Mary's - 40'4.5
- Sabrina Thomas, Kiowa County - 39'8.25
- Krysten Bartlett, Central Christian - 39'8.5
Boys discus
- Gilbert Peter, South Gray - 184'6.5
- Leeroi Johnson, Tonganoxie - 175'8
- Matt Everett, Winfield - 174'2
Girls discus
- Hannah Reynolds, Junction City - 135'7.5
- Jacy Anderson Andale - 132'4
- Halie Brown, Arkansas City - 125'8
Boys javelin
- Sam Hankins, Manhattan- 220'9
- Trey Patterson, Cheney - 202'5
- Alecxander Miller, Free State - 197'9
Girls javelin
- Dana Baker, Olathe North - 175'6
- Elizabeth Pomatto, Paola - 156'11
- Katelyn Fairchild, Andale - 149'6
Boys high jump
- Claeb Hentzen, Labette County - 6-10
- Jack Durst, Shawnee Mission West - 6-8
- Nathan Ewing, Spring Hill - 6-7
Girls high jump
1. Maddie Righter, Olathe Northwest - 5-8
2. Skyler Saunders, Valley Heights - 5-6
2. Megan Elliott, Trinity Academy 5-6
2. Destiny Masters, Bluestem - 5-6
2. Moorea Long, Paola - 5-6
Boys pole vault
- Peyton Lane, Clay Center - 15-0
- Zac Chandler, Washburn Rural - 14-6
- Braden Meyer, Andale - 14-1
Girls pole vault
1. Samantha VanHoeche, Paola - 13-3
2. Abigail Kelly-Salo, Shawnee Mission Northwest - 12-0
2. Grace Stohs, Marysville - 12-0
Boys long jump
- Samuel Macklin, Shawnee Mission South - 23'10.75
- Reginald Edwards, Shawnee Mission West - 23'1.25
- Connor Last, Clay Center - 22'10
Girls long jump
- Jaleesa McWashington, Olathe Northwest - 19'1
- Bailey Turner, Olathe East - 18'9.5
- Maddie Righter, Olathe Northwest - 18'11.75
Boys triple jump
- Reginald Edwards, Shawnee Mission West - 47'7.5
- Davonte' Yates, Parsons - 46'6.5
- ZhanArden Vil - Shawnee Mission Northwest - 46'2
Girls triple jump
- Jaleesa McWashington , Olathe Northwest - 39'7
- Jessie Stindt, Shawnee Mission East - 39'0
- Bailey Turner, Olathe East - 38'7.75
Golf
Baseball
Softball
Soccer
