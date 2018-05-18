Girls state swimming prelim results

CLASS 5-1A
200 medley relay
Championship finals — 1. Aquinas (Jenkins, Paxton, Kopp, Hesser), 1:52.91; 2. Kapaun (Mitsch, Knapp, Le, Valentas), 1:55.55; 3. Mill Valley (Lawson, Rhodes, Robinson, Morris), 1:56.32; 4. Carroll (Clark, Shelton, Webb, Ehmke), 1:57.92; 5. Miege (Grunhard, O'Donnell, Ford, Holmes), 1:58.18; 6. Newton (Biondi, Anton, Salgado, Senn), 1:59.45; 7. St. James Academy (Grant, Coens, Curnes, Jones), 1:59.56; 8. Andover (Dean, Bloom, Esworthy, Bayliff), 2:00.97.
Consolation finals — 9. DeSoto (K. Dalrymple, Wernimont, H. Dalrymple, Hutchison), 2:01.85; 10. McPherson (Leaf, M. Cutting, H. Cutting, Cooks), 2:02.38; 11. Lansing (Hall, Wiegers, Mance, Bell), 2:02.44; 12. Seaman (Riggles, Noble, Moylan, Hubbart), 2:02.79; 13. Wichita Independent (Wickham, Cadman, Martin, Mitchell), 2:03.18; 14. Smoky Valley (Elliott, Ryan, Carlson, Brumbaugh), 2:03.36; 15. Maize (Roath, Gooding, Claeys, Guerrero), 2:03.81; 16. Wichita Collegiate (Yang, Pirner, Freed, Haag), 2:04.22.
200 freestyle
Championship finals — 1. Blake, Seabury, 1:58.91; 2. Grunhard, Miege, 1:59.59; 3. Conover, Kapaun, 1:59.96; 4. Freed, Wichita Collegiate, 2:03.59; 5. Teasley, Mill Valley, 2:04.04; 6. Taylor, Maize, 2:04.07; 7. Senn, Newton, 2:04.16; 8. Walker, Lansing, 2:05.17.
Consolation finals — 9. Williams, Wichita Trinity, 2:05.37; 10. Penn, Maize South, 2:06.09; 11. Robinson, Mill Valley, 2:06.83; 12. Olson, Kapaun, 2:08.10; 13. Krueger, Andover Central, 2:08.42; 14. (tie) Shulfer, Blue Valley Southwest and Schuler, Blue Valley Southwest, 2:08.57; 16. Foy, Miege, 2:08.80.
200 individual medley
Championship finals — 1. Kanpp, Kapaun, 2:15.90; 2. Mitsch, Kapaun, 2:17.63; 3. Bloom, Andover, 2:17.72; 4. Walker, Blue Valley Southwest, 2:19.19; 5. Vanderhoof, Maize South, 2:19.28; 6. Le, Kapaun, 2:19.93; 7. Martin, Wichita Independent, 2:19.97; 8. Wickham, Wichita Independent, 2:21.47.
Consolation finals — 9. Anton, Newton, 2:23.67; 10. Kinnan, Aquinas, 2:23.68; 11. Teter, Topeka West, 2:25.41; 12. Rhodes, Mill Valley, 2:26.34; 13. Wagner, Maize South, 2:28.66; 14. Haag, Wichita Collegiate, 2:29.89; 15. Espinoza, Topeka West, 2:30.13; 16. Beebe, Newton, 2:30.53.
50 freestyle
Championship finals — 1. Schmidt, Carroll, 24.14; 2. Blasdel, Maize, 25.03; 3. Kopp, Aquinas, 25.10; 4. Hesser, Aquinas, 25.52; 5. Baldessari, Kapaun, 25.59; 6. Schroeder, Hesston, 25.61; 7. Micklavzina, Aquinas, 25.62; 8. Stessman, Shawnee Heights, 25.64.
Consolation finals — 9. Biby, Carroll, 25.73; 10. Dunekack, Great Bend, 26.00; 11. Jones, St. James Academy, 26.07; 12. H. Dalrymple, DeSoto, 26.09; 13. Godfrey, Mill Valley, 26.13; 14. Cardellini, Salina South, 26.19; 15. Gomez, Coffeyville, 26.21; 16. Sissel, Rose Hill, 26.27.
100 butterfly
Championship finals — 1. Schmidt, Carroll, 57.36; 2. Biondi, Newton, 1:01.41; 3. Broadrick, Wichita Heights, 1:02.03; 4. Ford, Miege, 1:02.23; 5. Dunekack, Great Bend, 1:02.52; 6. Freed, Wichita Collegiate, 1:02.67; 7. Webb, Carroll, 1:02.82; 8. Cutting, McPherson, 1:03.00.
Consolation finals — 9. Robinson, Mill Valley, 1:03.26; 10. Esworthy, Andover, 1:03.54; 11. Paxton, Aquinas, 1:04.58; 12. Kopp, Aquinas, 1:04.85; 13. Stanley, Shawnee Heights, 1:05.18; 14. Anton, Newton, 1:05.43; 15. Ralston, Blue Valley Southwest, 1:06.20; 16. Davenport, Blue Valley Southwest, 1:06.37.
100 freestyle
Championship finals — 1. Grunhard, Miege, 55.18; 2. Baldessari, Kapaun, 55.25; 3. Micklavzina, Aquinas, 55.54; 4. Schroeder, Hesston, 55.71; 5. Hall, Lansing, 56.47; 6. Godfrey, Mill Valley, 56.87; 7. Blasdel, Maize, 57.20; 8. Platt, Miege, 57.26.
Consolation finals — 9. Jones, St. James Academy, 57.68; 10. Biby, Carroll, 57.99; 11. Walker, Lansing, 58.20; 12. Graven, Blue Valley Southwest, 58.30; 13. Jenkins, Aquinas, 58.56; 14. Snapp, Great Bend, 58.83; 15. Holmes, Miege, 58.97; 16. Lebourveau, Aquinas, 59.39.
500 freestyle
Championship finals — 1. Shelton, Carroll, 5:13.34; 2. Blake, Seabury, 5:15.64; 3. Knapp, 5:30.22; 4. Taylor, Maize, 5:35.39; 5. Walker, Blue Valley Southwest, 5:36.72; 6. Valentas, Kapaun, 5:41.39; 7. Teter, Topeka West, 5:41.99; 8. Penn, Maize South, 5:43.07.
Consolation finals — 9. Krueger, Andover Central, 5:44.13; 10. Senn, Newton, 5:44.62; 11. Wickham, Wichita Independent, 5:44.72; 12. Williams, Wichita Trinity, 5:46.85; 13. Foy, Miege, 5:49.00; 14. Olson, Kapaun, 5:49.74; 15. McDaniel, Wichita Trinity, 5:49.88; 16. Shulfer, Blue Valley Southwest, 5:50.58.
200 freestyle relay
Championship finals — 1. Aquinas (Kopp, Hesser, Paxton, Micklavzina), 1:41.54; 2. Carroll (Schmidt, Webb, Shelton, Biby), 1:42.61; 3. Kapaun (Le, Valentas, Baldessari, Conover), 1:43.44; 4. Mill Valley (Teasley, Kistner, Lawson, Godfrey), 1:44.36; 5. Miege (Tremonti, Holmes, Platt, Foy), 1:47.15; 6. Maize (Will-Gallegos, Guerrero, Taylor, Blasdel), 1:47.36; 7. Shawnee Heights (Stanley, Erickson, Landry, Stessman), 1:48.21; 8. St. James Academy (Coens, Grant, Curnes, Jones), 1:48.39.
Consolation finals — 9. Wichita Trinity (Gardner, Troutman, Kirsten-Westgard, Williams), 1:48.48; 10. Blue Valley Southwest (Wilson, Hunter, Ratterman, Streb), 1:48.56; 11. Andover (Dean, Esworthy, Bayliff, Bloom), 1:48.58; 12. Maize South (Nusz, Bowles, Vanderhoof, Penn), 1:49.20; 13. McPherson (Cutting, Cooks, M. Cutting, Leaf), 1:49.24; 14. DeSoto (H. Dalrymple, N. Schottler, L. Schottler, Hutchison), 1:49.74; 15. Great Bend (Snapp, Jerke, Buehler, Dunekack), 1:49.89; 16. Rose Hill (Cunningham, Farber, Kaiser, Sissel, 1:50.10.
100 backstroke
Championship finals — 1. Mitsch, Kapaun, 1:00.42; 2. Hall, Lansing, 1:00.63; 3. Graven, Blue Valley Southwest, 1:01.14; 4. Biondi, Newton, 1:01.41; 5. Lawson, Mill Valley, 1:02.04; 6. Ford, Miege, 1:02.69; 7. Broadrick, Wichita Heights, 1:03.12; 8. Le, Kapaun, 1:03.43.
Consolation finals — 9. Stanley, Shawnee Heights, 1:03.75; 10. Jenkins, Aquinas, 1:04.34; 11. K. Dalrymple, DeSoto, 1:05.87; 12. McDaniel, Wichita Trinity, 1:06.44; 13. Rodriguez, Hayden, 1:06.54; 14. Frye, Tonganoxie, 1:06.85; 15. Roath, Maize, 1:06.91; 16. Clark, Carroll, 1:07.65.
100 breaststroke
Championship finals — 1. Shelton, Carroll, 1:07.38; 2. Paxton, Aquinas, 1:07.45; 3. Teasley, Mill Valley, 1:09.19; 4. Conover, Kapaun, 1:09.65; 5. Martin, Wichita Independent, 1:09.74; 6. Cutting, McPherson, 1:11.52; 7. Bloom, Andover, 1:12.23; 8. Rhodes, Mill Valley, 1:12.24.
Consolation finals — 9. Cardellini, Salina South, 1:12.40; 10. Esworthy, Andover, 1:12.71; 11. Coens, St. James Academy, 1:12.88; 12. Teasley, Mill Valley, 1:14.25; 13. Lynch, Aquinas, 1:14.31; 14. Ashford, Bonner Springs, 1:14.74; 15. Curnes, St. James Academy, 1:15.45; 16. Nguyen, Kapaun, 1:15.72.
400 freestyle relay
Championship finals — 1. Kapaun (Conover, Knapp, Mitsch, Baldessari), 3:45.76; 2. Miege (Grunhard, Platt, Holmes, Ford), 3:47.50; 3. Carroll (Biby, Patterson, Webb, Schmidt), 3:49.74; 4. Blue Valley Southwest (Graven, Davenport, Ralston, Walker), 3:52.61; 5. Mill Valley (Godfrey, Robinson, Kistner, Teasley), 3:53.67; 6. Aquinas (Jenkins, Lebourveau, Kinnan, Micklavzina), 3:53.95; 7. Newton (Senn, Anton, Salgado, Biondi), 3:56.30; 8. Maize (Taylor, Guerrero, Roath, Blasdel), 3:56.67.
Consolation finals — 9. Shawnee Heights (Landry, Stanley, Hill, Stessman), 3:59.17; 10. Lansing (Walker, Mance, Bell, Hall), 3:59.54; 11. Wichita Trinity (McDaniel, Troutman, Gardner, Williams), 3:59.60; 12. Maize South (Nusz, Schaefer, Vanderhoof, Penn), 4:02.49; 13. Wichita Collegiate (Freed, Haag, Pirner, Yang), 4:03.29; 14. DeSoto (K. Dalrymple, H. Dalrymple, Hutchison, L. Schottler), 4:04.04; 15. Great Bend (Snapp, Long, Snapp, Dunekack), 4:04.13; 16. Rose Hill (Cunningham, Bastin, Kaiser, Sissel), 4:05.55.
Comments