Newton’s Kalli Anderson, center, and Leavenworth's Aarika Lister, right, have the fastest 100-meter times in the state this spring. They’re pictured competing at last year’s state meet in the 5A 100 final, along with Newton’s Savannah Simmons.
Newton’s Kalli Anderson, center, and Leavenworth's Aarika Lister, right, have the fastest 100-meter times in the state this spring. They’re pictured competing at last year’s state meet in the 5A 100 final, along with Newton’s Savannah Simmons. Brian Hayes Correspondent, File photo
Newton’s Kalli Anderson, center, and Leavenworth's Aarika Lister, right, have the fastest 100-meter times in the state this spring. They’re pictured competing at last year’s state meet in the 5A 100 final, along with Newton’s Savannah Simmons. Brian Hayes Correspondent, File photo

Varsity Kansas

High school track honor roll (May 15)

May 16, 2018 01:07 PM

The Eagle track honor roll lists the top three times, distances and heights, regardless of class. Then the remaining class leaders not covered in the top three are listed. Fully-automatic times (FAT) are listed to hundredths. Hand-timed results are listed to the tenth of a second and are rounded.

Boys

100 Meters

Ollie McGee, W. Southeast (6A)

10.38

Xavier Sellers, W. West (6A)

10.48

Timmy Lambert, Smoky Valley (4A)

10.55

5A: Kwame Parry, Eisenhower; Larry Wilson, Valley Center

10.83

3A: Parker Roth, Hesston

10.72

2A: Dex Swinehart, Lyndon

10.93

1A: Xavier Espinoza, Centre

11.0

200 Meters

Phillip Landrum, W. South (6A)

21.02

Ollie McGee, W. Southeast (6A)

21.04

Clyde King, Jr. Manhattan (6A)

21.98

5A: Logan Hall, Carroll

21.84

4A: Devon Marshall, Piper

22.50

3A: Jordan Schippers, Colby

22.30

2A: Devin Berens, Stanton County

22.39

1A: Lane Peters, Pike Valley

22.84

400 Meters

Hayden Goodpasture, SM Northwest (6A)

48.3

Clyde King, Jr., Manhattan (6A)

48.51

Dusty Torres, Liberal (5A)

48.83

4A: Isaiah Armstrong, Holcomb

49.07

3A: Shane Quinlan, Perry-Lecompton

49.75

2A: Jacob Faerber, Sacred Heart

50.57

1A: Collin Kisner, Victoria

51.85

800 Meters

Cade Carson, El Dorado (4A)

1:53.41

Ryan Neill, Buhler (4A)

1:54.95

Jason Irwin, Carroll (5A)

1:56.20

6A: Logan Logback, Manhattan

1:56.42

3A: Kaden Wren, Scott City

2:02.47

2A: Tate Busse, St. Francis

1:58.04

1A: Trever Medina, Sharon Springs

2:02.88

1600 Meters

Asher Molina, SM North (6A)

4:21.81

Bryce Merriman, Maize South (5A)

4:25.42

Nathan Jones, Maize (5A)

4:25.74

4A: Lakelin Conrad, Collegiate

4:27.72

3A: Owen Pearce, Kingman

4:29.59

2A: Hadley Splechter, Yates Center

4:30.64

1A: David Lutgen, St. John’s Beloit

4:30.68

3200 Meters

Cooper Schroeder, Manhattan (6A)

9:18.77

Hadley Splechter, Yates Center (2A)

9:24.26

Dylan Miller, BV Southwest (5A)

9:29.05

4A: Lakelin Conrad, Collegiate

9:53.38

3A: Owen Pearce, Kingman

9:51.99

1A: Collin Oswalt, Central Christian

10:07.87

110 Hurdles

Carter Blackburn, Holcomb (4A)

14.06

Tyler Watts, Caney Valley, (3A)

14.09

Tayshian Crough, Hutchinson (6A)

14.12

5A: Zach Williams, Valley Center

14.13

2A: Kash Marietta, Colgan

15.24

1A: Chonnor Ludolph, Southern Coffey

14.80

300 Hurdles

Timmy Lambert, Smoky Valley (4A)

38.38

Tayshian Crough, Hutchinson (6A)

38.38

Emmanuel Okwuone, Olathe South (6A)

38.82

5A: Ahstin Mullens, Liberal

38.95

3A: Jared Becker, Garden Plain

39.97

2A: Toby Penner, Berean

39.7

1A: Dylan Boeckman, Centralia

40.87

400 Relay

W. Southeast (6A)

42.14

W. West (6A)

42.71

W. East (6A)

42.44

5A: DeSoto

42.60

4A: Mulvane

43.43

3A: Cherryvale

43.84

2A: Smith Center

44.22

1A: Pike Valley

43.76

1600 Relay

Arkansas City (4A)

3:22.19

Hutchinson (6A)

3:22.65

Campus (6A)

3:22.75

5A: Liberal

3:25.30

3A: Colby

3:28.02

2A: Stanton County

3:32.59

1A: Pike Valley

3:35.32

3200 Relay

BV Southwest (5A)

8:02.87

Maize South (5A)

8:05.05

El Dorado (4A)

8:07.33

6A: Olathe East

8:12.35

3A: Scott City

8:14.97

2A: Yates Center

8:23.39

1A: St. John’s Beloit

8:45.55

Shot Put

Wes Shaw, Hillsboro (2A)

59-10

Konner Swenson, Maize (5A)

58-4 1/2

Sam Garrison, Carroll (5A)

55-5

6A: Xavier Cason, Junction City

53-5 1/4

4A: Brendan Webb, Buhler

55-6 1/2

3A: Sam Timmesch, Garden Plain

53-9 1/2

1A: Gilbert Peters, South Gray

52-6 1/2

Discus

Matt Everett, Winfield (4A)

195-1

Tyler Palic, Marion (2A)

191-11

Matt Everett, Winfield (4A)

181-2

Gilbert Peters, South Gray (1A)

177-9

6A: Connor Royd, Olathe Northwest

165-10

5A: Konner Swenson, Maize

170-11

3A: Jaylen Pickle, Cimarron

148-5

High Jump

Michael Hoffer, Shawnee Heights (5A)

7-0 1/4

Tyus Wilson, Sterling (3A)

7-0

Jack Durst, SM West (6A); Caleb Hentzen, Labette (4A)

6-10

2A: Alex Barton, Central Plains

6-6

1A: Caden Bach, Northern Valley; Brady Palen, St. John’s-Beloit

6-6

Long Jump

Michael Hoffer, Shawnee Heights (5A)

23-8

Connor Last, Clay Center (4A)

23-4

Noah Myers, Pratt (4A)

23-1

6A: Samuel Macklin, SM South (6A)

22-9 1/4

3A: Harley Stone, Jayhawk-Linn

21-7

2A: Creed Puyear, Stanton County

22 1/2

1A: Kylar Williams, Stockton

22 1/2

Triple Jump

Ethan Nunnery, Hays (4A)

47-4

Federico Harvey, Campus (6A)

46-9 1/2

Cameron Key, Miege (4A)

45-11 1/2

5A: Isaac Smallwood, W. Heights

45-8 1/2

3A: Jaylen Pickle, Cimarron

44-11

2A: Jacob Rein, Macksville

44- 1/2

1A: Blake Harnden, Attica

43-9

Pole Vault

Marshall Faurot, Scott City (3A)

16-0

Zac Chandler, Washburn Rural (6A)

15-3

Ethan Hull, Carroll (5A); Peyton Lane, Clay Center (4A)

15-0

2A: Ryan Stanley, Bennington

14-6

1A: Dylan Boeckman, Centralia

14-0

Javelin

Sam Hankins, Manhattan (6A)

212-10

Carter Swindale, Osage City (3A)

200- 1/2

Hunter Krom, Lawrence (6A)

198-9

5A: Anthony Gallardo, Carroll

193-7

4A: Bradon Rose, Buhler

191-4

2A: Colton Hutchinson, Smith Center

173-4

1A: Caden Bach, Northern Valley

178-0

Girls

100 Meters

Kalli Anderson, Newton (5A)

11.58

Aarika Lister, Leavenworth (5A)

11.86

Jamya O’Quinn, Moundridge (2A)

11.87

6A: Jada Davis, BV West

12.19

4A: Marrit Mead, Santa Fe Trail

12.45

3A: Lauren Carlson, Council Grove

12.45

1A: Tori Poe, Norwich

12.44

200 Meters

Aarika Lister, Leavenworth (5A)

24.28

Kalli Anderson, Newton (5A)

24.93

Asjah Harris, Lawrence (6A)

25.07

4A: Jordan Huwman, Jefferson West

26.40

3A: Layne Needham, Cheney

25.93

2A:Jamya O’Quinn, Moundriege

25.94

1A: Tori Poe, Norwich

25.50

400 Meters

Christal Mosley, W. Southeast (6A)

56.59

Hope Thiel, Remington (3A)

57.92

Emily Ervin, BV Southwest (5A)

58.02

4A: Taylor McGlothlin, Wellington

59.52

2A: Samantha Vermetten, Valley Heights

60.07

1A: Emily Salmans, South Gray

60.78

800 Meters

McKenzie Wilks, Pittsburg (5A)

2:16.62

Eleanor Hlobik, SM East (6A)

2:19.24

Molly Born, SM Northwest (6A)

2:19.52

4A: Halle Helfrich, Pratt

2:22.22

3A: Paige McDaniel, Wellsville

2:22.36

2A: Halle Johnson, Bennington

2:18.63

1A: Claire Zarybnicky, Hanover

2:21.96

1600 Meters

McKenzie Wilks, Pittsburg (5A)

4:57.67

Sophie Scott, BV North (6A)

5:02.98

Clara Mayfield, Manhattan (6A)

5:06.57

4A: Taylor Briggs, Chapman

5:19.97

3A: Lexi Kats, Norton

5:34.93

2A: Halle Johnson, Bennington

5:11.28

1A: Olivia Kuckelman, Axtell

5:42.75

3200 Meters

Molly Born, SM Northwest (6A)

10:45.70

McKenzie Wilks, Pittsburg (5A)

10:56.93

Clara Mayfield, Manhattan (6A)

11:06.92

4A: Taylor Briggs, Chapman

11:33.41

3A: Elizabeth, Kettler, Hiawatha

11:53.31

2A: Helen Giefer, WaKeeney

11:30.75

1A: Autumn Princ, Sylvan Grove

11:56.45

100 Hurdles

Emma Ruddle, McPherson (4A)

14.49

Rachel Miller, Lakeside (1A)

14.66

Maggie Remsberg, Newton (5A)

14.75

6A: Kiena Newman, Junction City

15.00

3A: Layne Needham, Cheney

15.27

2A: Kloie McIntyre, Herington

15.77

300 Hurdles

Abby Smarsh, Andale (4A)

45.07

Kindel Nordhus, Carroll (5A)

45.18

Layne Needham, Cheney (3A)

45.38

6A: Kiena Newman, Junction City

46.15

2A: Rylee Gleason, Kinsley

46.16

1A: Paige Baird, Northern Valley

45.58

400 Relay

Newton (5A)

48.21

Olathe Northwest (6A)

48.22

Norton (3A)

48.95

4A: Pratt

49.70

2A: Moundridge

50.64

1A: Axtell

51.42

1600 Relay

St. James (5A)

4:00.64

Andale (4A)

4:03.59

Newton (5A)

4:04.28

6A: Lawence

4:05.06

3A: Colby

4:09.96

2A: Bennington

4:16.75

1A: Golden Plains

4:08.35

3200 Relay

St. James (5A)

9:42.95

SM East (6A)

9:46.25

Lawrence (6A)

9:51.79

4A: Abilene

10:17.86

3A: Wellsville

10:20.40

2A: Hoxie

10:14.19

1A: Hanover

10:16.06

Shot Put

Payton Roberts, Newton (5A)

45-1 1/2

Sydney Johnson, Beloit (3A)

44-10

Abree Rhodes, Augusta (4A)

41-11

6A: Sherrie Jones, Junction City

41-9 1/2

2A: Jessica Sanders, Hillsboro

38-5

1A: Krysten Bartless, Central Christian

40-3 1/2

Discus

Sydney Johnson, Beloit (3A)

150-0

Kelsey Heer, DeSoto (5A)

135-9

Grace Thompson, Sedgwick (3A)

133-11

6A: Hannah Reynolds, Junction City

128-4

4A: Katelyn Fairchild, Andale

127-5 1/4

2A: Grace Roles, Jackson Heights

114-8

1A: Samantha Simoneau, Burrton

120-6

High Jump

Alexandra Hart, Rolla (1A); Shelby Ohlde, Linn (1A)

5-9

Maddie Righter, Olathe Northwest (6A); Moorea Long, Paola (4A); Mariah Stauffer, Thunder Ridge (1A)

5-8

Christal Mosley, W. Southeast (6A)

5-6 3/4

5A: Paris Bond, Aquinas; Camryn Dunekack, Great Bend; Laken Robinson, Pittsburg; Olivia Young Emporia

5-4

3A: Sophia Rohling, Neodesha

5-4 1/4

2A: Skyler Saunders, Valley Heights

5-6

Long Jump

Bailey Turner, Olathe East (6A)

19-6 1/4

Jaleesa McWashington, Olathe North (6A)

19- 1/2

Maddie Righter, Olathe Northwest (6A)

18-10 1/3

5A: Maggie Remsberg, Newton

17-4 1/4

4A: Elle Barrett, McPherson (4A)

18-3 1/4

3A: Allison Rottinghaus, Nemaha Central; Grace Rowland, Sterling

17- 3/4

2A: Kayla Smith, Valley Heights

18-1

1A: Morgan Masters, Troy

17-7- 1/2

Triple Jump

Jessie Stindt, SM East (6A)

39-7

Elle Barrett, McPherson (4A)

38-11 1/4

Jeleesa McWashington, Olathe Northwest (6A)

38-10 1/4

5A: Faith Turner, Pittsburg

35-11 1/4

3A: Allison Rottinghaus, Nemaha Central

37-11 1/2

2A:Kayla Smith, Valley Heights

38-8 3/4

1A: Macy Doebele, Hanover

37-2- 1/2

Pole Vault

Belle Peters, Smoky Valley (4A)

12-10

Abigail Kelly-Salo, SM Northwest (6A)

12-3

Samantha VanHoecke, Paola (4A)

12-1

5A: Alyssa Wheeler, Kapaun

11-1

3A: Maleigha Schmidt, Hoisington

10-6

2A: Bree Frieling, Smith Center

10-6

1A: Breanna Schmitz, Centralia

11-6

Javelin

Dana Baker, Olathe North (6A)

171-5

Madison Lueger, Centralia (1A)

145-0

Camryn Huggans, Campus (6A)

143-1

5A: Briana Lowe, BV Southwest

131-1

4A: Bea Pomatto, Paola

141-8

3A: Sarah Bond, Mission Valley

141-5 3/4

2A: Tiana Epperson, Ness City

134-1

  Comments  