High school track honor roll (May 15)

The Eagle track honor roll lists the top three times, distances and heights, regardless of class. Then the remaining class leaders not covered in the top three are listed. Fully-automatic times (FAT) are listed to hundredths. Hand-timed results are listed to the tenth of a second and are rounded.
Boys
100 Meters
Ollie McGee, W. Southeast (6A)
10.38
Xavier Sellers, W. West (6A)
10.48
Timmy Lambert, Smoky Valley (4A)
10.55
5A: Kwame Parry, Eisenhower; Larry Wilson, Valley Center
10.83
3A: Parker Roth, Hesston
10.72
2A: Dex Swinehart, Lyndon
10.93
1A: Xavier Espinoza, Centre
11.0
200 Meters
Phillip Landrum, W. South (6A)
21.02
Ollie McGee, W. Southeast (6A)
21.04
Clyde King, Jr. Manhattan (6A)
21.98
5A: Logan Hall, Carroll
21.84
4A: Devon Marshall, Piper
22.50
3A: Jordan Schippers, Colby
22.30
2A: Devin Berens, Stanton County
22.39
1A: Lane Peters, Pike Valley
22.84
400 Meters
Hayden Goodpasture, SM Northwest (6A)
48.3
Clyde King, Jr., Manhattan (6A)
48.51
Dusty Torres, Liberal (5A)
48.83
4A: Isaiah Armstrong, Holcomb
49.07
3A: Shane Quinlan, Perry-Lecompton
49.75
2A: Jacob Faerber, Sacred Heart
50.57
1A: Collin Kisner, Victoria
51.85
800 Meters
Cade Carson, El Dorado (4A)
1:53.41
Ryan Neill, Buhler (4A)
1:54.95
Jason Irwin, Carroll (5A)
1:56.20
6A: Logan Logback, Manhattan
1:56.42
3A: Kaden Wren, Scott City
2:02.47
2A: Tate Busse, St. Francis
1:58.04
1A: Trever Medina, Sharon Springs
2:02.88
1600 Meters
Asher Molina, SM North (6A)
4:21.81
Bryce Merriman, Maize South (5A)
4:25.42
Nathan Jones, Maize (5A)
4:25.74
4A: Lakelin Conrad, Collegiate
4:27.72
3A: Owen Pearce, Kingman
4:29.59
2A: Hadley Splechter, Yates Center
4:30.64
1A: David Lutgen, St. John’s Beloit
4:30.68
3200 Meters
Cooper Schroeder, Manhattan (6A)
9:18.77
Hadley Splechter, Yates Center (2A)
9:24.26
Dylan Miller, BV Southwest (5A)
9:29.05
4A: Lakelin Conrad, Collegiate
9:53.38
3A: Owen Pearce, Kingman
9:51.99
1A: Collin Oswalt, Central Christian
10:07.87
110 Hurdles
Carter Blackburn, Holcomb (4A)
14.06
Tyler Watts, Caney Valley, (3A)
14.09
Tayshian Crough, Hutchinson (6A)
14.12
5A: Zach Williams, Valley Center
14.13
2A: Kash Marietta, Colgan
15.24
1A: Chonnor Ludolph, Southern Coffey
14.80
300 Hurdles
Timmy Lambert, Smoky Valley (4A)
38.38
Tayshian Crough, Hutchinson (6A)
38.38
Emmanuel Okwuone, Olathe South (6A)
38.82
5A: Ahstin Mullens, Liberal
38.95
3A: Jared Becker, Garden Plain
39.97
2A: Toby Penner, Berean
39.7
1A: Dylan Boeckman, Centralia
40.87
400 Relay
W. Southeast (6A)
42.14
W. West (6A)
42.71
W. East (6A)
42.44
5A: DeSoto
42.60
4A: Mulvane
43.43
3A: Cherryvale
43.84
2A: Smith Center
44.22
1A: Pike Valley
43.76
1600 Relay
Arkansas City (4A)
3:22.19
Hutchinson (6A)
3:22.65
Campus (6A)
3:22.75
5A: Liberal
3:25.30
3A: Colby
3:28.02
2A: Stanton County
3:32.59
1A: Pike Valley
3:35.32
3200 Relay
BV Southwest (5A)
8:02.87
Maize South (5A)
8:05.05
El Dorado (4A)
8:07.33
6A: Olathe East
8:12.35
3A: Scott City
8:14.97
2A: Yates Center
8:23.39
1A: St. John’s Beloit
8:45.55
Shot Put
Wes Shaw, Hillsboro (2A)
59-10
Konner Swenson, Maize (5A)
58-4 1/2
Sam Garrison, Carroll (5A)
55-5
6A: Xavier Cason, Junction City
53-5 1/4
4A: Brendan Webb, Buhler
55-6 1/2
3A: Sam Timmesch, Garden Plain
53-9 1/2
1A: Gilbert Peters, South Gray
52-6 1/2
Discus
Matt Everett, Winfield (4A)
195-1
Tyler Palic, Marion (2A)
191-11
Matt Everett, Winfield (4A)
181-2
Gilbert Peters, South Gray (1A)
177-9
6A: Connor Royd, Olathe Northwest
165-10
5A: Konner Swenson, Maize
170-11
3A: Jaylen Pickle, Cimarron
148-5
High Jump
Michael Hoffer, Shawnee Heights (5A)
7-0 1/4
Tyus Wilson, Sterling (3A)
7-0
Jack Durst, SM West (6A); Caleb Hentzen, Labette (4A)
6-10
2A: Alex Barton, Central Plains
6-6
1A: Caden Bach, Northern Valley; Brady Palen, St. John’s-Beloit
6-6
Long Jump
Michael Hoffer, Shawnee Heights (5A)
23-8
Connor Last, Clay Center (4A)
23-4
Noah Myers, Pratt (4A)
23-1
6A: Samuel Macklin, SM South (6A)
22-9 1/4
3A: Harley Stone, Jayhawk-Linn
21-7
2A: Creed Puyear, Stanton County
22 1/2
1A: Kylar Williams, Stockton
22 1/2
Triple Jump
Ethan Nunnery, Hays (4A)
47-4
Federico Harvey, Campus (6A)
46-9 1/2
Cameron Key, Miege (4A)
45-11 1/2
5A: Isaac Smallwood, W. Heights
45-8 1/2
3A: Jaylen Pickle, Cimarron
44-11
2A: Jacob Rein, Macksville
44- 1/2
1A: Blake Harnden, Attica
43-9
Pole Vault
Marshall Faurot, Scott City (3A)
16-0
Zac Chandler, Washburn Rural (6A)
15-3
Ethan Hull, Carroll (5A); Peyton Lane, Clay Center (4A)
15-0
2A: Ryan Stanley, Bennington
14-6
1A: Dylan Boeckman, Centralia
14-0
Javelin
Sam Hankins, Manhattan (6A)
212-10
Carter Swindale, Osage City (3A)
200- 1/2
Hunter Krom, Lawrence (6A)
198-9
5A: Anthony Gallardo, Carroll
193-7
4A: Bradon Rose, Buhler
191-4
2A: Colton Hutchinson, Smith Center
173-4
1A: Caden Bach, Northern Valley
178-0
Girls
100 Meters
Kalli Anderson, Newton (5A)
11.58
Aarika Lister, Leavenworth (5A)
11.86
Jamya O’Quinn, Moundridge (2A)
11.87
6A: Jada Davis, BV West
12.19
4A: Marrit Mead, Santa Fe Trail
12.45
3A: Lauren Carlson, Council Grove
12.45
1A: Tori Poe, Norwich
12.44
200 Meters
Aarika Lister, Leavenworth (5A)
24.28
Kalli Anderson, Newton (5A)
24.93
Asjah Harris, Lawrence (6A)
25.07
4A: Jordan Huwman, Jefferson West
26.40
3A: Layne Needham, Cheney
25.93
2A:Jamya O’Quinn, Moundriege
25.94
1A: Tori Poe, Norwich
25.50
400 Meters
Christal Mosley, W. Southeast (6A)
56.59
Hope Thiel, Remington (3A)
57.92
Emily Ervin, BV Southwest (5A)
58.02
4A: Taylor McGlothlin, Wellington
59.52
2A: Samantha Vermetten, Valley Heights
60.07
1A: Emily Salmans, South Gray
60.78
800 Meters
McKenzie Wilks, Pittsburg (5A)
2:16.62
Eleanor Hlobik, SM East (6A)
2:19.24
Molly Born, SM Northwest (6A)
2:19.52
4A: Halle Helfrich, Pratt
2:22.22
3A: Paige McDaniel, Wellsville
2:22.36
2A: Halle Johnson, Bennington
2:18.63
1A: Claire Zarybnicky, Hanover
2:21.96
1600 Meters
McKenzie Wilks, Pittsburg (5A)
4:57.67
Sophie Scott, BV North (6A)
5:02.98
Clara Mayfield, Manhattan (6A)
5:06.57
4A: Taylor Briggs, Chapman
5:19.97
3A: Lexi Kats, Norton
5:34.93
2A: Halle Johnson, Bennington
5:11.28
1A: Olivia Kuckelman, Axtell
5:42.75
3200 Meters
Molly Born, SM Northwest (6A)
10:45.70
McKenzie Wilks, Pittsburg (5A)
10:56.93
Clara Mayfield, Manhattan (6A)
11:06.92
4A: Taylor Briggs, Chapman
11:33.41
3A: Elizabeth, Kettler, Hiawatha
11:53.31
2A: Helen Giefer, WaKeeney
11:30.75
1A: Autumn Princ, Sylvan Grove
11:56.45
100 Hurdles
Emma Ruddle, McPherson (4A)
14.49
Rachel Miller, Lakeside (1A)
14.66
Maggie Remsberg, Newton (5A)
14.75
6A: Kiena Newman, Junction City
15.00
3A: Layne Needham, Cheney
15.27
2A: Kloie McIntyre, Herington
15.77
300 Hurdles
Abby Smarsh, Andale (4A)
45.07
Kindel Nordhus, Carroll (5A)
45.18
Layne Needham, Cheney (3A)
45.38
6A: Kiena Newman, Junction City
46.15
2A: Rylee Gleason, Kinsley
46.16
1A: Paige Baird, Northern Valley
45.58
400 Relay
Newton (5A)
48.21
Olathe Northwest (6A)
48.22
Norton (3A)
48.95
4A: Pratt
49.70
2A: Moundridge
50.64
1A: Axtell
51.42
1600 Relay
St. James (5A)
4:00.64
Andale (4A)
4:03.59
Newton (5A)
4:04.28
6A: Lawence
4:05.06
3A: Colby
4:09.96
2A: Bennington
4:16.75
1A: Golden Plains
4:08.35
3200 Relay
St. James (5A)
9:42.95
SM East (6A)
9:46.25
Lawrence (6A)
9:51.79
4A: Abilene
10:17.86
3A: Wellsville
10:20.40
2A: Hoxie
10:14.19
1A: Hanover
10:16.06
Shot Put
Payton Roberts, Newton (5A)
45-1 1/2
Sydney Johnson, Beloit (3A)
44-10
Abree Rhodes, Augusta (4A)
41-11
6A: Sherrie Jones, Junction City
41-9 1/2
2A: Jessica Sanders, Hillsboro
38-5
1A: Krysten Bartless, Central Christian
40-3 1/2
Discus
Sydney Johnson, Beloit (3A)
150-0
Kelsey Heer, DeSoto (5A)
135-9
Grace Thompson, Sedgwick (3A)
133-11
6A: Hannah Reynolds, Junction City
128-4
4A: Katelyn Fairchild, Andale
127-5 1/4
2A: Grace Roles, Jackson Heights
114-8
1A: Samantha Simoneau, Burrton
120-6
High Jump
Alexandra Hart, Rolla (1A); Shelby Ohlde, Linn (1A)
5-9
Maddie Righter, Olathe Northwest (6A); Moorea Long, Paola (4A); Mariah Stauffer, Thunder Ridge (1A)
5-8
Christal Mosley, W. Southeast (6A)
5-6 3/4
5A: Paris Bond, Aquinas; Camryn Dunekack, Great Bend; Laken Robinson, Pittsburg; Olivia Young Emporia
5-4
3A: Sophia Rohling, Neodesha
5-4 1/4
2A: Skyler Saunders, Valley Heights
5-6
Long Jump
Bailey Turner, Olathe East (6A)
19-6 1/4
Jaleesa McWashington, Olathe North (6A)
19- 1/2
Maddie Righter, Olathe Northwest (6A)
18-10 1/3
5A: Maggie Remsberg, Newton
17-4 1/4
4A: Elle Barrett, McPherson (4A)
18-3 1/4
3A: Allison Rottinghaus, Nemaha Central; Grace Rowland, Sterling
17- 3/4
2A: Kayla Smith, Valley Heights
18-1
1A: Morgan Masters, Troy
17-7- 1/2
Triple Jump
Jessie Stindt, SM East (6A)
39-7
Elle Barrett, McPherson (4A)
38-11 1/4
Jeleesa McWashington, Olathe Northwest (6A)
38-10 1/4
5A: Faith Turner, Pittsburg
35-11 1/4
3A: Allison Rottinghaus, Nemaha Central
37-11 1/2
2A:Kayla Smith, Valley Heights
38-8 3/4
1A: Macy Doebele, Hanover
37-2- 1/2
Pole Vault
Belle Peters, Smoky Valley (4A)
12-10
Abigail Kelly-Salo, SM Northwest (6A)
12-3
Samantha VanHoecke, Paola (4A)
12-1
5A: Alyssa Wheeler, Kapaun
11-1
3A: Maleigha Schmidt, Hoisington
10-6
2A: Bree Frieling, Smith Center
10-6
1A: Breanna Schmitz, Centralia
11-6
Javelin
Dana Baker, Olathe North (6A)
171-5
Madison Lueger, Centralia (1A)
145-0
Camryn Huggans, Campus (6A)
143-1
5A: Briana Lowe, BV Southwest
131-1
4A: Bea Pomatto, Paola
141-8
3A: Sarah Bond, Mission Valley
141-5 3/4
2A: Tiana Epperson, Ness City
134-1
Comments