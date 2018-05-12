Area high school baseball standings, leaders

City League
League
All
W-L
W-L
Heights
14-2
18-2
Carroll
13-3
17-3
West
11-5
11-8
East
9-7
10-10
Northwest
9-7
9-11
Kapaun
8-8
9-11
North
5-11
5-15
Southeast
2-14
2-18
South
1-15
1-19
Leading Hitters
(2 at-bats per team games)
AB
Hits
Avg.
Jackson Wilcox, E
57
30
.526
Cody Troyer, H
58
29
.500
A.J. Peters, C
56
27
.482
Diego Escamilla, N
61
29
.475
Jordan Ellison, H
66
30
.455
Kaden Tate, H
67
30
.448
R.J. Lara, C
52
23
.442
Houston MacFarlane, H
56
24
.429
Casey Steward, E
66
28
.424
Blake Freeman, C
57
24
.421
Austin Hutson, E
55
23
.418
Tyler Gates, NW
68
28
.412
Carson Pracht, C
51
21
.412
Tanner Day, H
56
23
.411
Bryce Boomsma, H
64
26
.406
Garrett Bridwell, NW
72
29
.403
Reece Flax, C
49
19
.388
Scott Valentas, K
61
23
.377
Ty Bruckner, N
54
20
.370
Leading Pitchers
(1 inning per team games)
IP
ER
ERA
Brady Bockover, C
28.1
1
0.25
Jorey Faber, C
20.0
2
0.70
Jordan Ellison, H
48.2
5
0.72
Cody Troyer, H
20.1
6
2.07
Cameron Pierce, NW
36.1
15
2.89
Alec Kealey, H
26.2
11
2.89
Nathan Hungate, K
27.2
12
3.04
AVL-CTL, Division I
League
All
W-L
W-L
Maize
9-3
12-8
Derby
8-4
14-6
S. Central
7-5
14-6
Campus
7-5
13-7
S. South
6-6
10-10
Newton
3-9
7-13
Hutchinson
2-10
3-17
Leading Hitters
(2 at-bats per team games)
AB
Hits
Avg.
Tyler Kahmann, C
58
27
.466
Zach Farmer, SC
65
30
.446
Jackson Syring, D
63
28
.444
Tanner Leslie, C
84
37
.440
Mateo Martinez, C
57
25
.439
Cole Martins, C
49
21
.429
Layne Haddock, SS
62
26
.419
Jackson Hartley, C
63
25
.397
Brogen Richardson, SC
72
27
.375
Camden Jurgensen, M
64
24
.375
Brett Westerman, D
49
18
.367
Leading Pitchers
(1 inning per team games)
IP
ER
ERA
Ethan Kickhaefer, SC
36.0
5
0.97
Brady McAfee, SS
28.0
7
1.75
Jackson Hartley, C
31.1
8
1.79
Adrian Perez, M
45.1
15
2.32
Cade Sterrett, SS
24.2
10
2.84
Zach Farmer, SC
20.0
9
3.15
Tanner Leslie, C
35.0
16
3.20
AVL-CTL, Division II
League
All
W-L
W-L
Arkansas City
10-2
16-4
Maize South
10-2
15-5
Andover Central
8-4
14-6
Valley Center
6-6
9-11
Goddard
4-8
8-12
Andover
3-9
4-16
Eisenhower
1-11
5-15
Leading Hitters
(2 at-bats per team games)
AB
Hits
Avg.
Blake Mitchell, G
67
33
.493
Cooper Elliot, And.C.
55
27
.491
Andrew Neussen, E
52
25
.481
Brady Hanna, MS
64
29
.453
Alex Epp, MS
72
30
.417
Mattingly Milledge, E
36
15
.417
Halen David, Ark C
42
17
.405
Garrett Murrow, G
62
25
.403
Kadin Pearson, VC
55
22
.400
Jackson Lewallen, ACen
72
28
.389
Isaiah Cohens, G
71
27
.380
Brady Wiens, MS
61
23
.377
Clark Schoonover, AndC
59
22
.373
Wade Reynolds, E
54
20
.370
Jack Wagner, MS
66
24
.364
Leading Pitchers
(1 inning per team games)
IP
ER
ERA
Hunter O’Toole, ACity
37.1
3
0.56
Garrett VanDeventer, ACity
36.0
7
1.36
Austin Zellers, ACent
44.1
10
1.58
Hunter Flanigan, ACent
31.0
11
2.48
Alex Epp, MS
32.1
13
2.81
Hayden Bontrager, MS
30.2
14
3.20
AVL- CTL, Division III
League
All
W-L
W-L
Augusta
7-3
14-6
Buhler
6-4
13-7
Circle
6-4
13-7
McPherson
5-5
14-6
Winfield
4-6
7-13
El Dorado
1-9
3-17
Leading Hitters
(2 at-bats per team games)
AB
Hits
Avg.
Dylan Werries, M
58
29
.500
Lane Coulter, C
68
31
.456
Easton Barrier, C
60
27
.450
Jaren Jackson, A
62
27
.435
Clay Westbrooks, A
65
28
.431
Adam Schrag, B
76
31
.408
Lawson Schultz, B
64
26
.406
Gunner Hutson, C
57
23
.404
Trace Blakesley, A
62
24
.387
Aidan Boettcher, C
44
17
.386
Colton Goans, B
63
24
.381
Brayton Ketley, C
55
20
.364
Traiton Suttles, W
44
16
.364
Jake Brown, B
75
27
.360
Zane Myers, M
64
23
.359
Logan Sweet, B
65
23
.354
Ben Epp, B
65
23
.354
Gabe Hoover, M
60
21
.350
Leading Pitchers
(1 inning per team games)
IP
ER
ERA
Connor Ogburn, B
30.0
5
1.17
Trace Blakesley, A
30.0
6
1.40
Clay Westbrooks, A
34.0
7
1.44
Taiten Hawkinson, B
25.0
7
1.96
Easton Unruh, C
30.2
9
2.05
Dawson Dreher, B
30.2
9
20.5
Dylan Werries, M
28.0
9
2.25
Traiton Suttles, W
25.2
9
2.46
Jakob Feil, M
22.1
9
2.82
AVL- CTL, Division IV
League
All
W-L
W-L
Andale
7-3
13-7
Mulvane
7-3
12-8
Collegiate
6-4
11-9
Clearwater
6-4
9-11
Wellington
4-6
12-8
Rose Hill
0-10
0-20
Leading Hitters
(2 at-bats per team games)
AB
Hits
Avg.
Gage Gerlach, M
57
32
.561
Caleb Hitt, A
51
26
.510
Brett Nelson, M
59
29
.492
Matt Beyer, M
44
21
.477
Jayden Price, M
72
33
.458
Nathan Klein, M
66
27
.409
Sam Savole, A
59
24
.409
Seth Bugner, A
41
16
.390
Cole Diffenbaugh, M
62
24
.387
Corbin Lill, Cl
48
18
.375
Riley Dick, Co.
65
24
.369
Ethan Booe, M
47
17
.362
Leading Pitchers
(1 inning per team games)
IP
ER
ERA
Brody Cates, A
31.1
5
1.12
Corbin Lill, Cl
34.2
7
1.41
Seth Bugner, A
21.2
5
1.62
Cole Thornton, Col
42.0
10
1.67
Jake Wellington, Cl
31.1
9
2.01
Michael Post, A
28.0
10
2.50
Dylan Hahn, A
25.0
9
2.52
Riley Dick, Col
30.2
12
2.74
Ethan Booe, M
24.0
11
3.21
