Area high school baseball standings, leaders

May 12, 2018 02:48 PM

City League

League

All

W-L

W-L

Heights

14-2

18-2

Carroll

13-3

17-3

West

11-5

11-8

East

9-7

10-10

Northwest

9-7

9-11

Kapaun

8-8

9-11

North

5-11

5-15

Southeast

2-14

2-18

South

1-15

1-19

Leading Hitters

(2 at-bats per team games)

AB

Hits

Avg.

Jackson Wilcox, E

57

30

.526

Cody Troyer, H

58

29

.500

A.J. Peters, C

56

27

.482

Diego Escamilla, N

61

29

.475

Jordan Ellison, H

66

30

.455

Kaden Tate, H

67

30

.448

R.J. Lara, C

52

23

.442

Houston MacFarlane, H

56

24

.429

Casey Steward, E

66

28

.424

Blake Freeman, C

57

24

.421

Austin Hutson, E

55

23

.418

Tyler Gates, NW

68

28

.412

Carson Pracht, C

51

21

.412

Tanner Day, H

56

23

.411

Bryce Boomsma, H

64

26

.406

Garrett Bridwell, NW

72

29

.403

Reece Flax, C

49

19

.388

Scott Valentas, K

61

23

.377

Ty Bruckner, N

54

20

.370

Leading Pitchers

(1 inning per team games)

IP

ER

ERA

Brady Bockover, C

28.1

1

0.25

Jorey Faber, C

20.0

2

0.70

Jordan Ellison, H

48.2

5

0.72

Cody Troyer, H

20.1

6

2.07

Cameron Pierce, NW

36.1

15

2.89

Alec Kealey, H

26.2

11

2.89

Nathan Hungate, K

27.2

12

3.04

AVL-CTL, Division I

League

All

W-L

W-L

Maize

9-3

12-8

Derby

8-4

14-6

S. Central

7-5

14-6

Campus

7-5

13-7

S. South

6-6

10-10

Newton

3-9

7-13

Hutchinson

2-10

3-17

Leading Hitters

(2 at-bats per team games)

AB

Hits

Avg.

Tyler Kahmann, C

58

27

.466

Zach Farmer, SC

65

30

.446

Jackson Syring, D

63

28

.444

Tanner Leslie, C

84

37

.440

Mateo Martinez, C

57

25

.439

Cole Martins, C

49

21

.429

Layne Haddock, SS

62

26

.419

Jackson Hartley, C

63

25

.397

Brogen Richardson, SC

72

27

.375

Camden Jurgensen, M

64

24

.375

Brett Westerman, D

49

18

.367

Leading Pitchers

(1 inning per team games)

IP

ER

ERA

Ethan Kickhaefer, SC

36.0

5

0.97

Brady McAfee, SS

28.0

7

1.75

Jackson Hartley, C

31.1

8

1.79

Adrian Perez, M

45.1

15

2.32

Cade Sterrett, SS

24.2

10

2.84

Zach Farmer, SC

20.0

9

3.15

Tanner Leslie, C

35.0

16

3.20

AVL-CTL, Division II

League

All

W-L

W-L

Arkansas City

10-2

16-4

Maize South

10-2

15-5

Andover Central

8-4

14-6

Valley Center

6-6

9-11

Goddard

4-8

8-12

Andover

3-9

4-16

Eisenhower

1-11

5-15

Leading Hitters

(2 at-bats per team games)

AB

Hits

Avg.

Blake Mitchell, G

67

33

.493

Cooper Elliot, And.C.

55

27

.491

Andrew Neussen, E

52

25

.481

Brady Hanna, MS

64

29

.453

Alex Epp, MS

72

30

.417

Mattingly Milledge, E

36

15

.417

Halen David, Ark C

42

17

.405

Garrett Murrow, G

62

25

.403

Kadin Pearson, VC

55

22

.400

Jackson Lewallen, ACen

72

28

.389

Isaiah Cohens, G

71

27

.380

Brady Wiens, MS

61

23

.377

Clark Schoonover, AndC

59

22

.373

Wade Reynolds, E

54

20

.370

Jack Wagner, MS

66

24

.364

Leading Pitchers

(1 inning per team games)

IP

ER

ERA

Hunter O’Toole, ACity

37.1

3

0.56

Garrett VanDeventer, ACity

36.0

7

1.36

Austin Zellers, ACent

44.1

10

1.58

Hunter Flanigan, ACent

31.0

11

2.48

Alex Epp, MS

32.1

13

2.81

Hayden Bontrager, MS

30.2

14

3.20

AVL- CTL, Division III

League

All

W-L

W-L

Augusta

7-3

14-6

Buhler

6-4

13-7

Circle

6-4

13-7

McPherson

5-5

14-6

Winfield

4-6

7-13

El Dorado

1-9

3-17

Leading Hitters

(2 at-bats per team games)

AB

Hits

Avg.

Dylan Werries, M

58

29

.500

Lane Coulter, C

68

31

.456

Easton Barrier, C

60

27

.450

Jaren Jackson, A

62

27

.435

Clay Westbrooks, A

65

28

.431

Adam Schrag, B

76

31

.408

Lawson Schultz, B

64

26

.406

Gunner Hutson, C

57

23

.404

Trace Blakesley, A

62

24

.387

Aidan Boettcher, C

44

17

.386

Colton Goans, B

63

24

.381

Brayton Ketley, C

55

20

.364

Traiton Suttles, W

44

16

.364

Jake Brown, B

75

27

.360

Zane Myers, M

64

23

.359

Logan Sweet, B

65

23

.354

Ben Epp, B

65

23

.354

Gabe Hoover, M

60

21

.350

Leading Pitchers

(1 inning per team games)

IP

ER

ERA

Connor Ogburn, B

30.0

5

1.17

Trace Blakesley, A

30.0

6

1.40

Clay Westbrooks, A

34.0

7

1.44

Taiten Hawkinson, B

25.0

7

1.96

Easton Unruh, C

30.2

9

2.05

Dawson Dreher, B

30.2

9

20.5

Dylan Werries, M

28.0

9

2.25

Traiton Suttles, W

25.2

9

2.46

Jakob Feil, M

22.1

9

2.82

AVL- CTL, Division IV

League

All

W-L

W-L

Andale

7-3

13-7

Mulvane

7-3

12-8

Collegiate

6-4

11-9

Clearwater

6-4

9-11

Wellington

4-6

12-8

Rose Hill

0-10

0-20

Leading Hitters

(2 at-bats per team games)

AB

Hits

Avg.

Gage Gerlach, M

57

32

.561

Caleb Hitt, A

51

26

.510

Brett Nelson, M

59

29

.492

Matt Beyer, M

44

21

.477

Jayden Price, M

72

33

.458

Nathan Klein, M

66

27

.409

Sam Savole, A

59

24

.409

Seth Bugner, A

41

16

.390

Cole Diffenbaugh, M

62

24

.387

Corbin Lill, Cl

48

18

.375

Riley Dick, Co.

65

24

.369

Ethan Booe, M

47

17

.362

Leading Pitchers

(1 inning per team games)

IP

ER

ERA

Brody Cates, A

31.1

5

1.12

Corbin Lill, Cl

34.2

7

1.41

Seth Bugner, A

21.2

5

1.62

Cole Thornton, Col

42.0

10

1.67

Jake Wellington, Cl

31.1

9

2.01

Michael Post, A

28.0

10

2.50

Dylan Hahn, A

25.0

9

2.52

Riley Dick, Col

30.2

12

2.74

Ethan Booe, M

24.0

11

3.21

