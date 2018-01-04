Varsity Kansas

Thursday’s high school results

January 04, 2018 09:43 PM

Boys Swimming

Newton Invitational

Teams: Maize 295, Andover Central 243, Maize South 218, Derby 187, Newton 165, Hutchinson 112, Andover 91, Rose Hill 38, Liberal 5.

200 medley relay: Maize 1:47.28. 200 free: Krueger, Andover Central, 1:58.07. 200 IM: Taylor, Maize, 2:05.51. 50 free: Rey, Maize South, 23.61. Diving: Richards, Derby, 145.70. 100 fly: Torres, Newton, 57.27. 100 free: Nelson, Maize, 52.69. 500 free: Thomas, Andover Central, 5:17.90. 200 free relay: Maize 1:35.08. 100 back: Torres, Newton, 1:00.20. 100 breast: Taylor, Maize, 1:30.00. 400 free relay: Andover Central 3:35.16.

Wrestling

McPherson 68, Circle 6

106: M. Kretzer, M, won by default. 113: L. Crews, M, pinned Demo, 2:58. 120: Edmonson, M, tech fall Perez, 16-0. 126: E. Kretzer, M, won by default. 132: open. 138: B. Crew, M, pinned Schrader, 3:47. 145: Rausch, M, pinned Farmer, :46. 152: Radke, M, pinned Closett, 3:52. 160: Clark, C, pinned Alumbaugh, 1:40. 170: Thrash, M, won by default. 182: Thompson, M, pinned Moore, :12. 195: Yarborough, M, won by default. 220: Craig, M, dec. Fugate, 6-2. 285: Bailey, M, won by default.

El Dorado 44, Mulvane 30

106: Chadwick, M, pinned Roberts, :51. 113: Floyd, M, won by default. 120: Lopez, M, won by default. 126: Bush, E, pinned Sadowski, 5:01. 132: McElvary, M, won by default. 138: Roberts, E, pinned Cose, 2:18. 145: Knowles, E, dec. Shanz, 10-3. 152: Wernili, E, pinned West, 2:45. 160: Hancock, E, dec. Young, 12-4. 170: Heckler, E, pinned Meek, 4:30. 182: Williams, M, won by default. 195: Morgan, E, pinned Long, 1:25. 220: Clites, E, dec. Burdick, 11-1. 285: Hunt, E, dec. Smitz, 11-4.

Winfield 53, Rose Hill 20

106: Ledford, W, pinned Black, 1:54. 113: Ray, W, pinned A. Besco, :343. 120: Atkinson, RH dec. Donham, 6-2. 126: Price, W, pinned P. Besco, 2:43. 132: Hill, W, tech fall Jones, 16-0, 6:00. 138: Biddle, Wk, pinned Salyers, :36. 145: Daughette, W, pinned Black, 5:41. 152: Scheer, RH, dec. Morin, not available. 160: Leck, RR, pinned Halstead, 2:41. 170: Culbertson, RH, dec. Morrissey, 5-1. 182: Braungardt, W, pinned Diaz, :48. 195, Thursh, RH, tech fall Phillips, 15-0, 4:38. 220: Helbing, W, pinned McMains, 1:21. 285: Lolar, W, won by default.

Northwest 47, North 30

106: Rizo, NW, pinned A. Ibarra, 1:30. 123: Murray, NW, pinned Delgado, 1:17. 120: Powell, N, pinned Aldrich, :40. 126: Bird, NW, pinned F. Ibarra, :52. 132: Zachare, N, pinned Starbuck, 2:25. 138: Wells, N, def. Wagoner. 145: Zaring, NW, tech fall Connely, 15-0, 2:30. 152: Alcantar, N, pinned Hoover, 3:45. 160: Martinez, N, dec. Fallier, 9-8. 170: Jenksin, J, pinned Robinson, 2:30. 182: Ward, NW, pinned Perez, :45. 195: Bridwell, NW, won by default. 220: Carter, NW, pinned Lopez, 4:00. 285: McElroy, NW, pinned Warren, :15.

Valley Center 44, Andover Central 24

106: Carver, V, won by default. 113: Baker, AC, pinned Craig, 5:39. 120: Nold, V, pinned Forcella, 1:09. 126: Turkali, V, dec. Patch, 7-5. 132: Gentzler, AC, pinned Clouse, 1:45. 138: Gomez, V, tech fall Page, 16-1, 5:56. 145: Boone, V, won by default. 152: Loibl, V, won by default. 160: Rameriz, V, pinned Rodd, 1:17. 170: Kraus, V, dec. Bethea, 8-6. 182: T. Boone, V, dec. Wood, 4-0. 195: Murphy, AC, pinned Schechter, 2A:34. 220: Rozario, AC, pinned Watkins, :32.

South 39, Southeast 27

106: Agnew, SE, won by default. 113: Sanchez, S, maj. dec. Tran, 16-6. 120: Andrade, SE, pinned Trenkamp. 126: Kelty, SE, dec. Mertes, 8-6. 132: Farmer, SE, pinned Nunez, 2:00. 138: Flores, S, maj. dec. Jackson, 9-1. 145: Karibo, S, pinned Murray, 2:000. 152: Shegog, SE, dec. Parker, 12-7. 160: Walker, S, maj. dec. Taylor, 8-0. 170: Landrum, S, pinned Birch, 2:00. 182: Anderson, S, won by default. 195: Shocklee, Se, dec. Williams, 4-2. 220: Collins, S, pinned Jones, 4:00. 285: Arehart, S, dec. Rodriquez, 5-3.

Carroll 36, Heights 33

106: Powell, H, pinned Ensz, 1:24. 113: Terrell, H, won by default. 120: White, H, pinned Gottschal,, 1:48. 126: C. Ensz, C, dec. Brown, 10-3. 132: C. Ensz, C, dec. George, 9-7. 138: Morrell, C, won by default. 145: Gilkey, H, dec. Trail, 5-2. 152: McGlachin, C, pinned Hamwi, 5:06. 160: Dugan, C, dec. Orange, 9-6. 170: Murphy, C, pinned Webb, 1:17. 182: Bockover, C, pinned Meiers, 1:03. 195: Scott, H, won by default. 220: Davis, H, pinned A. Arrendondo, 4:44. 285: G. Hallacy, C, dec. Deppershmidt, 7-0.

