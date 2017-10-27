With one week left, here are the next-to-last Varsity Kansas student section rankings (Oct. 27)

BIG CLASS RANKINGS
1. Goddard Lions (LW: 2)
Nickname: “The Den”
Welcome back to the No. 1 spot, Goddard. It’s been a long time coming for the Den, which started out strong, had a little up-and-down in the middle of the season, and has now landed back to the top spot with one week left in the season. I loved the combination of the themes, as the Den tied together a pink-out with camo night and surprisingly pulled it off. I thought the banner game was the strongest in the area last week, as Goddard had a huge G with kind of the Superman seal effect going on. But what stood out to me was all of the pictures and videos they sent me. They had a strong sign game, were going crazy the entire game, and plus they had some sort of gun that shot smoke into the air to celebrate touchdowns, which there were plenty of last Friday. Goddard is 8-0 and has the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, so we’ll see if the Den can hold down the No. 1 spot at home this week.
2. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders (LW: 3)
It was a “Total Kapaun Move” last week, as the Crusaders busted out their finest frat attire and went all-out for its theme against cross-town rival Bishop Carroll. It looked like the visitor stands were absolutely packed, as Kapaun brought the numbers and then brought the noise — even demanding their No. 1 spot in the rankings back. Kapaun came extremely close to reclaiming the top spot, but they’ll have to come up with something creative for the final week of the rankings to see if they can finish the season as the No. 1 student section in the area. Also, I finally found out who has the best sign game in Wichita — her name is Olivia Swanson and she absolutely kills every Friday. Big props to her!
3. Campus Colts (LW: 5)
Nickname: “The Screamin’ Stampede”
First off, one thing that I love about the Screamin’ Stampede is that they have been consistent supporters of their soccer team that had a breakout season this year. So they’ve proven their chops as a Top 5 student section because they don’t only come out on Friday nights. But when it comes to Friday nights, the Screamin’ Stampedge knows how to party. The white-out theme was in full effect against rival Derby and the Colts had plenty of signs to go along with it. I really liked the banner too, which read “White Out the Panthers” with the Panthers whited out on the sign. Points for creativity, as the Colts rise in the rankings this week. We’ll see if the Screamin’ Stampede can finish strong.
4. Derby Panthers (LW: 4)
Nickname: “The Den”
Derby’s student section packed the visitor’s section last Friday in Haysville, as the Den went with a country theme it looked like. One thing that is always impressive about Derby’s student section is that it always brings the numbers and last Friday night was no exception. It was another solid road showing for Derby, which will more than likely be on the road for the majority of the playoffs if it’s going to repeat as state champion. We’ll see what the Den has in store for what could be its last home game this Friday in the playoffs.
5. Andover Trojans (LW: 1)
Nickname: “The Blue Crew”
All the Blue Crew wanted last week for Christmas was a W and the Trojans certainly delivered on that, as they blew out Valley Center on the road. I loved the banner and I thought the theme was on point, but the problem was the lack of numbers. Coming off their first No. 1 ranking of the season, I had the bar raised pretty high for the Blue Crew. It was still a solid showing, but I was hoping for a little more numbers for a student section I had just called the best in the area. No doubt they deserve to still be a Top 5 student section, but they’ll have to go on the road again this Friday back to Valley Center if they want to move up in the final rankings next week.
6. Maize Eagles (LW: 11)
Nickname: “The Nest”
The Red Rage twitter account put it best last Friday night: The Nest was “Hallo-winning” with its Halloween theme for a home game against Hutchinson. Not only did the Eagles come through with a huge win on the football field, but the student section matched that high level with their theme. They had sideline coaches, Supergirl, Mario and Luigi, and my personal favorite: Bob Ross and someone’s face in the middle of a Bob Ross painting. Oh yeah, and they had crash-test dummies with Ashlyn Lakin looking terrifying in the background. I loved how everyone went all-out with the theme and The Nest sees a big leap near the end of the season.
7. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles (LW: 9)
The most impressive thing about Carroll’s student section is that it always brings the numbers and has consistently been one of the largest student sections in the area. Their numbers were evident in the videos that I saw, plus they came through with a unique twist to their “I Believe We Will Win” chant by throwing streamers in the air at the end. It was a big-time game against cross-town rival Kapaun, so I was expecting big things from Carroll and they didn’t disappoint. It was kind of difficult to see, but Carroll’s banner was nice with a reference to its winning streak over Kapaun that has stretched nearly two decades now. A solid showing from Carroll, as it will now have another home game to work with this Friday.
8. Eisenhower Tigers (LW: 7)
Nickname: “The Zoo”
A hour-long road trip to Arkansas City is a challenge to anybody, but the Zoo did well all things considered. Some student sections have bailed on attending long road trips, so Eisenhower’s student section deserves props for sending around 20 to watch their Tigers pick up a huge season-ending victory. Plus they had a funny camouflage tweet about their student section, so bonus points to the Zoo. Eisenhower has a big road trip to Great Bend, so that’s another challenging road trip. We’ll see if the Zoo can come through yet again with a road trip.
9. Valley Center Hornets (LW: 10)
Nickname: “The Hornet’s Nest”
It was a tribute night for the football team’s seniors, as the Valley Center student section went with a black out for its home game against Andover. Even though there wasn’t a lot to cheer about that night for Valley Center, the Hornet’s Nest was lit as usual. What I loved to see was even though their team was down big at home, the student section stuck around and still made a lot of noise in the second half. It looked like the band killed it and helped get the student section hype too. Valley Center will have another home game against Andover tonight in the playoffs, so we’ll see what the Hornet’s Nest has in store this time around.
10. Newton Railers (LW: 6)
Nickname: “The Tron”
I didn’t get a picture from last week’s road trip to Goddard, but I know the Tron has been excellent all season along so I’m going to give them the benefit of the doubt and keep them as a Top 10 student section. Newton will have another road trip this Friday, so we’ll see if the Tron can pull off that road trip.
11. Northwest Grizzlies (LW: 16)
Some fat heads, a nice banner, a lot of great signs, and some ESPN broadcasters, the Northwest student section is rising late in the season.
12. Heights Falcons (LW: 8)
13. East Blue Aces (LW: 13)
Nickname: “East High Hecklers”
14. Hutchinson Salthawks (LW: 12)
Nickname: “The Squawk Block”
15. Southeast Buffaloes (LW: 14)
Nickname: “The Herd”
16. Maize South Mavericks (LW: 15)
Nickname: “Maverick Maniacs”
17. Andover Central Jaguars (LW: 17)
Nickname: “The Jungle”
