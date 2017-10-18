The Varsity Kansas student section rankings (Oct. 18)

BIG CLASS RANKINGS
1. Andover Trojans (LW: 2)
Nickname: “The Blue Crew”
The No. 1 spot has been a long time coming for the Blue Crew, as they have come through with some of the best themes of the season. After pulling off a color change, I feel like Andover should be rewarded at some point this season with the top ranking. While most other student sections tried to pull off a Halloween theme last week for Friday the 13th, Andover somehow found a huge inflatable Minion. Bonus points for making the banner Minion-themed, as well. Seriously, who doesn’t like Minions? Andover earns the No. 1 ranking for the first time this season, but can it hold it for the final two weeks of the rankings?
2. Goddard Lions (LW: 3)
Nickname: “The Den”
I don’t know if I have seen a student section go all out on a theme like Goddard did last week with its old-school rock-n-roll theme. I’m not just talking about the student section either, I saw pictures of parents who were rocking their favorite hair metal band from the 80’s. The Den had the awesome banner “Another One Bites The Dust” to go along with plenty of great signs (my favorite was “You’re on the highway to L”). Another thing that has Goddard in contention for the end-of-season No. 1 ranking is its creativity with the rollercoaster. Last week it was an On/Off switch, this week it was putting on its own rock concert in the student section. That’s something that sets Goddard apart from the pack and has Goddard trending upward at the end of the season.
3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders (LW: 1)
Most student sections wouldn’t make a three-hour trip to Kansas City to watch their team. The Kapaun student section isn’t most student sections. There’s a reason why the Crusaders held down the No. 1 ranking longer than any other school this season. Their time on top may have come to an end, but an impressive showing on a road trip like this built them serious good will for the end-of-season rankings coming out at the end of the month. Kudos to the 30 or so students who made the trip to watch Kapaun pull a big-time upset over St. James. The top three are interchangeable, so a fall to No. 3 isn’t a huge drop — the Crusaders are still close to bumping back up with another standout performance.
4. Derby Panthers (LW: 5)
Nickname: “The Den”
The Den went with the pink-out last Friday, as their entire student section was decked out for breast cancer awareness for its home game against Salina South. But what I loved about what Derby did was its usual front row of senior guys allowed the girls who paint them every week to stand in the front row this week. Props to them because they have been killing it with the painting this season. I’m excited to see what the Derby-Campus matchup can produce this Friday, as the two rivals will surely go all-out for this Friday’s game.
5. Campus Colts (LW: 4)
Nickname: “The Screamin’ Stampede”
Campus has had two straight road trips and four in the last five weeks, so it’s a testament to The Screamin’ Stampede how Campus has remained near the top of the rankings. The road trip to Hutchinson didn’t have crazy numbers, but I really liked the banner that “Fight Cancer” with the I and Can in pink. I thought it was a really well-done theme, plus Campus had the student section move of the week by sending a “L” over to Hutchinson, as their Colts were busy handing the football team a L on the field. I’m excited to see what Campus has in store for a huge showdown in Haysville with its rivals from Derby.
6. Newton Railers (LW: 7)
Nickname: “The Tron”
The Tron is moving back up, as they took advantage of their last home game of the season with a Jungle theme. It looked like they had plenty of animals in the student section to go along with an impressive amount of signs. Newton has been one of the best and most consistent student sections in the area, plus they have a drone that shoots lots of super-awesome footage. We’ll see if the Tron can carry this momentum into their regular-season finale at Goddard.
7. Eisenhower Tigers (LW: 11)
Nickname: “The Zoo”
The Zoo moves back into the Top 10 of the rankings after a solid showing with a cross-town road trip to watch their Tigers beat Andover for the team’s second straight win of the season. The Zoo correctly predicted it as well, as they dressed in black for a funeral and had the banner to go with it: “Here lies the Andover Trojans. Major points for correctly predicting that and pulling off the black-out theme. You call your shot, then you earn the right to move up in the rankings. It’s creative stuff like that that catches my eye and Eisenhower’s student section has some momentum now. Can they make the road trip to Ark City this week though? Big test for the Zoo coming up.
Tough loss for @HeightsFalcons tonight, but student section was definitely winning @HeightsBooster @WHeightsSports pic.twitter.com/92JQqSZsWJ— Elliott Polakoff (@KSNElliott) October 14, 2017
8. Heights Falcons (LW: 10)
The fastest-rising student section on this list, Heights just keeps climbing after impressive effort after impressive effort. After a great showing at Cessna stadium last week, the Heights student section showed out for its home game against Bishop Carroll. Their team may not have won, but the Heights students had a sea of red going last Friday. They had hilarious signs (my favorite: Harrison has better hair than Carroll) and by the look of the videos that I saw, were crazy the entire night. How high can the Falcons go? They’ll have a road trip this Thursday against South to see if they can continue the momentum.
9. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles (LW: 8)
Carroll’s student section had a solid showing for a road trip across Wichita to Heights, as they watched their Golden Eagles prevail and all but lock up the City League championship. Carroll went with the timely banner of “Eagles aren’t afraid of Heights.” I like it. Huge week for Carroll now as it prepares for its final regular-season home game in the Holy War with Kapaun.
10. Valley Center Hornets (LW: 9)
Nickname: “The Hornet’s Nest”
It was neon night for the Hornet’s Nest, as the Valley Center students had an impressive road showing with the trip out to Goddard. Even though the Hornets didn’t see their team have much success, they still were loud and crazy. Valley Center gets a home game this week against Andover, so I’m excited to see what the Nest will have to bring with their final regular-season home game of the season.
11. Maize Eagles (LW: 6)
Nickname: “The Nest”
12. Hutchinson Salthawks (LW: 12)
Nickname: “The Squawk Block”
13. East Blue Aces (LW: 13)
Nickname: “East High Hecklers”
The HERD came to play!#BUFFSTRONG@tayloreldridge @CatchItKansas #CatchitKansas pic.twitter.com/tb4BUFOIYU— The Herd (@SoutheastHERD) October 14, 2017
14. Southeast Buffaloes (LW: 17)
Nickname: “The Herd”
15. Maize South Mavericks (LW: 14)
Nickname: “Maverick Maniacs”
16. Northwest Grizzlies (LW: 14)
17. Andover Central Jaguars (LW: 16)
Nickname: “The Jungle”
SMALL CLASS RANKINGS
1. Trinity Academy Knights (LW: 4)
Nickname: “TA Spirit Section”
2. Circle Thunderbirds (LW: 1)
Nickname: “The Bird Cage Crew”
3. Augusta Orioles (LW: 2)
Nickname: “The O’s Zone”
4. Hesston Swathers (LW: 5)
Nickname: “Hobbs Squad”
5. Douglass Bulldogs (LW: 3)
Nickname: “The Kennel”
6. Andale Indians (LW: 9)
7. Wellington Crusaders (LW: 6)
Nickname: “The Red Zone”
8. Conway Springs Cardinals (LW: UR)
9. Kingman Eagles (LW: 7)
Nickname: “The Kingdom”
