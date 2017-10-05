Thursday’s high school sports scoreboard (October 5)

BOYS SOCCER
North 2, Northwest 0
First half: 1. North, Soto (Ceballos); 2. North, Medina (Vitela). Shots: North 18, Northwest 2. Saves: North, Hernandez 2; Northwest, Clum 16.
East 2, West 0
First half: 1. East, I. Quezada (Savinon). Second half: 2. East, A. Quezada (I. Quezada). Shots: East 6, West 5. Saves: East, Hernandez 5; West, Cano 4.
Heights 4, Southeast 1
Bishop Carroll 2, Trinity Academy 0
Second half: 1. Carroll, C. Lee (Stuckey); 2. Carroll, Trinity own goal. Shots: Carroll 7, Trinity 1. Saves: Carroll, Huslig 1; Trinity, Linder 5.
Campus 4, Hutchinson 0
Derby at Salina Central (Postponed to Oct. 16)
Newton 2, Maize 1 (OT)
Arkansas City 1, Valley Center 0 (OT)
Eisenhower 2, Andover Central 1
Maize South 2, Goddard 0
McPherson 3, Salina South 2
Circle 10, Mulvane 0
Rose Hill 2, Independence 1 (OT)
VOLLEYBALL
At Trinity
Cheney def. Trinity 27-25, 14-25, 25-15
Cheney def. Maize South 25-21, 10-25, 25-14
Trinity def. Maize South 25-21, 25-22
Comments