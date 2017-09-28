Thursday’s high school scoreboard (Sept. 28)

Volleyball
At Eureka
Eureka def. Fredonia 25-12, 25-14
Eureka def. Iola 25-13, 25-15
At Cheney
Cheney def. Valley Center 28-26, 25-19
Valley Center def. Collegiate 25-15, 25-23
Cheney def. Collegiate 25-18, 25-20
Boys Soccer
Andover Central 4, Valley Center 1
Andover Central: Trowbridge (Cromly), Fimreite (Cromly), Lewallen (Fimreite), Ullmann. Valley Center: Fields. Shots: AC 17, VC 4. Saves: AC, Joseph 3; VC, Swift 13.
Carroll 3, Heights 0
Carroll: Stuckey (Griffin), Griffin (pk), Sorochty (D. Lee). Shots: Carroll 21, Heights 5. Saves: Carroll, Huslig 3; Heights, Mode 19.
Maize 7, Goddard 0
Maize: Thompson (Coffman), Caler (Thompson), Caler (Thompson), Caler (Carter), Voran (Shea), Thompson (Shea), Caler (Bartlett). Shots: Maize 22, Goddard 2. Saves: Maize, Wessley (2); Goddard, Ruiz 15.
North 9, Southeast 0
North: Marin (Soto), Soto, Ceballos, Marin (Miller), Aguilar (Medina, Vitela (Soto), Soto (Marin), Salinas (Orona), Yohanes (pk). Shots: North 20, SE 1. Saves: North, Rothwell 1; SE, Esparza 11.
Comments