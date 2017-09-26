Northwest, Goddard, Maize South, Andale football teams to change classes

The football classification list for the 2018-19 seasons, published by the KSHSAA on Tuesday morning, has several area teams on the move.
Among the more important changes were Wichita Northwest dropping to Class 5A for the next two-year cycle, Andale falling to Class 3A, and Goddard dropping to Class 4A. Maize South making the jump back up to 5A was expected.
The majority of the Central Plains League — Belle Plaine, Chaparral, Conway Springs, Douglass, Garden Plain, and Independent, — dropped to 2A, while Medicine Lodge fell all the way to 8-man I.
This all comes after member schools in the KSHSAA voted to change the football classification model starting in 2018. Now there is a lone 4A division with 32 teams, while 3A and 2A each have 48 teams and 1A has been resurrected and will have 31 teams.
The KSHSAA also released its classification list for the 2017-18 season for all sports except football on Tuesday morning. There were few significant changes with the most notable one in the area Maize South moving up to 5A and Arkansas City moving down to 4A.
Changes for the 2018-19 football cycle can be seen below, while the complete list can be found here. A complete list for the 2017-18 classifications for all sports except football can be seen here.
New to Class 6A
Kansas City Harmon (5A)
New to Class 5A
De Soto (4A I)
Hays (4A I)
Maize South (4A I)
Wichita Northwest (6A)
New to Class 4A
Arkansas City (5A)
Baldwin (4A II)
Bonner Springs (5A)
Goddard (5A)
Pittsburg (5A)
New to Class 3A (Local)
Andale (4A I)
Clearwater (4A II)
Kingman (4A II)
Nickerson (4A II)
Pratt (4A II)
Smoky Valley (4A II)
Wichita Collegiate (4A II)
Wichita Trinity Academy (4A II)
New to Class 2A (Local)
Belle Plaine (3A)
Chaparral (3A)
Conway Springs (3A)
Douglass (3A)
Garden Plain (3A)
Hoisington (3A)
Hutch Trinity (3A)
Lyons (3A)
Wichita Independent (3A)
New to Class 1A (Local)
Bluestem (3A)
Ell Saline (2A)
Hillsboro (2A)
Inman (2A)
Marion (2A)
Sedgwick (2A)
