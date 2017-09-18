Monday’s high school sports scoreboard (Sept. 18)

BOYS SOCCER
Heights 4, Southeast 1
South 3, Hutchinson 2
First half: 1. Hutchinson, Westfall (Garcia); 2. Hutchinson, Westfall; 3. South, E. Macias. Second half: 4. South, Umana (E. Macias); 5. South, Alferez. Shots: South 14, Hutchinson 9. Saves: South, I. Macias 7; Hutchinson, Villenueva 11. Records: South 4-3, Hutchinson 2-5-1.
GIRLS GOLF
Andover Invitational
at Crestview South CC (Par 72)
Teams: Andover 326, Maize South 383, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 393, Arkansas City 415, Augusta 416, Goddard 418, Andover Central 448, Valley Center 463, Northwest 492, Wellington 535.
Indiviuals: 1. Jones, Andover, 76; 2. Bloom, Andover, 78; 3. Lee, Andover, 85; 4. Chan, Andover, 87; 5. Nguyen, Andover, 89; 6. Duncan, Kapaun, 90; 7. Emlet, Augusta, 91; 8. Hoag, Arkansas City, 91; 9. Diaz-Gallo, Kapaun, 93; 10. Hoopes, Northwest, 93; 11. Love, Maize South, 94; 12. Hyatt, Maize South, 94; 13. Shaver, Maize South, 97; 14. Strausberg, Goddard, 98; 15. Wilson, Maize South, 98; 16. Hislop, Goddard, 99; 17. Lindebak, Maize South, 100; 18. Hawley, Andover, 100; 19. Newman, Valley Center, 102; 20. Lewis, Ark City, 102.
Cheney Invitational
at Cherry Oaks (Par 72)
Teams: Trinity 321, Andale 339, Cheney 396, Buhler 419, Kingman 427, Mulvane 430, Eureka 445, Pratt 446, Medicine Lodge 457, Cheney 570, Independent 674, Pretty Prairie 724.
Individuals: 1. Slayton, Trinity, 75; 2. Hawks, Trinity, 75; 3. Brasser, Andale, 76; 4. Shaw, Independent, 80; 5. Anderson, Andale, 83; 6. Lesser, Trinity, 84; 7. Mitchell, Mulvane, 84; 8. Meyers, Pratt, 87; 9. Elliott, Trinity, 87; 10. Strunk, Andale, 88; 11. Ayres, Cheney, 91; 12. Seiwert, Andale, 92; 13. Ast, Cheney, 93; 14. Waller, Medicine Lodge, 93; 15. Hopper, Andale, 94; 16. Miller, Buhler, 99; 17. Bowen, Medicine Lodge, 99; 18. Frakes, Eureka, 100; 19. Munz, Kingman, 100; 20. Paulson, Buhler, 102.
Salina Invitational
at Salina Municipal
Teams: Manhattan 284, Hays 292, Maize 296, Derby 301, Hutchinson 312, Great Bend 316, Eisenhower 328, Salina Central 329, Newton 337, Salina South 368, Dodge City 391.
Individuals: 1. Dinkel, Hays, 59; 2. Cobb, Salina Central, 60; 3. Henson, Derby, 61; 4. Myers, Manhattan, 67; 5. Wisdom, Manhattan, 69; 6. Cannon, Hutchinson, 69; 7. Kingsley, Newteon, 70; 8. Kinney, Hutchinson, 71; 9. Donker, Maize, 72; 10. Jackson, Manhattan, 72.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwest 9, North 0
Singles: 1. Surmeier, NW, def. Padilla 6-0, 6-1; 2. Snodgrass, NW, def. Jackson 6-0, 6-1; 3. Gitungo, NW, def. Bello 6-2, 6-2; 4. Thompson, NW, def. Martinez 6-0, 6-0; 5. McCarty, NW, def. Coster, 6-1, 6-0; 6. Birchfield, NW, def. McShane 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Surmeier-McCarty, NW, def. Padilla-Jackson 6-0, 6-0; 2. McHugh-Gitungo, NW, def. Bello-Martinez 6-2, 6-0; 3. Snodgrass-Thompson, NW, def. Coster-McShane 6-0, 6-0.
