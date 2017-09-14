High school scoreboard (Sept. 14)

Boys Soccer
Carroll 6, West 0
Halftime: Carroll 4-0. Carroll: Lee (Hansard), Sorochty (Griffin), Lee (Weed), Lee (Stuckey), Trenvizo (Lee), Stuckey (Surochty). Shots: Carroll 7, West 0. Saves: Carroll, Huslig 0; West, Cano 3.
Trinity 10, Mulvane 0
Halftime: Trinity 5-0. Trinity: Dahoet (Conrady), Anderson (May), May (Dahoet), Edwards, Pomeroy (May), Pomeroy (Massey), Pomeroy, May (Pomroy), Anderson (Weight), Dahoet (Conrady). Shots: Trinity 13, Mulvane 0. Saves: Trinity, Linder 0; Mulvane, na, 4.
North 6, Homeschool 2
Halftime: North 2-1. North: Marth (Lopez), Medina (Pantoja), Dominick (Medina), Aguilar (Orona), Marth (Salinas), Ceballos (Orona). Homeschool: Ammons, Jones. Shots: North 23, Homeschool 5. Saves: North, Rothwell 3; Homeschool, Dixon 17.
Girls Golf
Eisenhower Invitational
Teams: Maize 186, Derby 188, Maize South 192, Arkansas City 207, Goddard 209, Eisenhower 214, Hutchinson 215, Andover Central 222, Cheney 225, Dodge City 229.
Individuals: 1. Henson, Derby, 38. 2. Hunter, Maize, 40. 3. Kilian, Maize, 40. 4. Johnson, Derby, 46. 5. Shaver, Maize South, 46. 6. Hislop, Goddard, 47. 7. Cannon, Hutchinson, 47. 8. Hoag, Arkansas City, 47. 9. Brown, Derby, 47. 10. Love, Maize South, 48. (Ties broken by scorecard.)
Circle Invitational
Teams: Augusta 216, Eureka 224, Andale 235, Andover 235, Circle 238, Emporia 240, Trinity 244, Wellington 248, Andover Central 259, Buhler 288, Mulvane 303.
Individuals: 1. Slayton, Trinity, 43. 2. Lesser, Trinity, 44. 3. Toney, Eureka, 48. 4. Anderson, Andale, 49. 5. Ginter, Wellington, 49. 6. Riley, Emporia, 50. 8. Mitchell, Mulvane, 52. 9. Brosch, Andover, 53. 10. Frakes, Eureka, 53. (Ties broken by scorecard.).
Volleyball
At Cheney
Rose Hill def. Cheney 25-16, 20-25, 25-21
Rose Hill def. Garden Plain 25-23, 25-11
Rose Hill def. West 25-2, 25-4
Garden Plain def. West 25-7, 25-12
Garden Plain def. Cheney 25-17, 28-26
Comments