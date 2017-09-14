Varsity Kansas

High school scoreboard (Sept. 14)

September 14, 2017 9:15 PM

Boys Soccer

Carroll 6, West 0

Halftime: Carroll 4-0. Carroll: Lee (Hansard), Sorochty (Griffin), Lee (Weed), Lee (Stuckey), Trenvizo (Lee), Stuckey (Surochty). Shots: Carroll 7, West 0. Saves: Carroll, Huslig 0; West, Cano 3.

Trinity 10, Mulvane 0

Halftime: Trinity 5-0. Trinity: Dahoet (Conrady), Anderson (May), May (Dahoet), Edwards, Pomeroy (May), Pomeroy (Massey), Pomeroy, May (Pomroy), Anderson (Weight), Dahoet (Conrady). Shots: Trinity 13, Mulvane 0. Saves: Trinity, Linder 0; Mulvane, na, 4.

North 6, Homeschool 2

Halftime: North 2-1. North: Marth (Lopez), Medina (Pantoja), Dominick (Medina), Aguilar (Orona), Marth (Salinas), Ceballos (Orona). Homeschool: Ammons, Jones. Shots: North 23, Homeschool 5. Saves: North, Rothwell 3; Homeschool, Dixon 17.

Girls Golf

Eisenhower Invitational

Teams: Maize 186, Derby 188, Maize South 192, Arkansas City 207, Goddard 209, Eisenhower 214, Hutchinson 215, Andover Central 222, Cheney 225, Dodge City 229.

Individuals: 1. Henson, Derby, 38. 2. Hunter, Maize, 40. 3. Kilian, Maize, 40. 4. Johnson, Derby, 46. 5. Shaver, Maize South, 46. 6. Hislop, Goddard, 47. 7. Cannon, Hutchinson, 47. 8. Hoag, Arkansas City, 47. 9. Brown, Derby, 47. 10. Love, Maize South, 48. (Ties broken by scorecard.)

Circle Invitational

Teams: Augusta 216, Eureka 224, Andale 235, Andover 235, Circle 238, Emporia 240, Trinity 244, Wellington 248, Andover Central 259, Buhler 288, Mulvane 303.

Individuals: 1. Slayton, Trinity, 43. 2. Lesser, Trinity, 44. 3. Toney, Eureka, 48. 4. Anderson, Andale, 49. 5. Ginter, Wellington, 49. 6. Riley, Emporia, 50. 8. Mitchell, Mulvane, 52. 9. Brosch, Andover, 53. 10. Frakes, Eureka, 53. (Ties broken by scorecard.).

Volleyball

At Cheney

Rose Hill def. Cheney 25-16, 20-25, 25-21

Rose Hill def. Garden Plain 25-23, 25-11

Rose Hill def. West 25-2, 25-4

Garden Plain def. West 25-7, 25-12

Garden Plain def. Cheney 25-17, 28-26

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Week 2: Player of the Year watch list

Week 2: Player of the Year watch list 4:36

Week 2: Player of the Year watch list
Kapaun shuts out Andover 1:34

Kapaun shuts out Andover
Valley Center holds off Campus 21-20 1:40

Valley Center holds off Campus 21-20

View More Video