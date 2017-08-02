Bryant Mocaby transferring from Goddard to Derby for senior year

Bryant Mocaby, a standout football and basketball player, is transferring from Goddard to Derby for his senior year.
According to Ward Mocaby, Bryant’s father, the family has moved into the Derby school district and already enrolled Bryant and younger brother Jared, a junior and also a basketball player. Both are expected to be eligible immediately to participate in varsity sports.
Ward Mocaby declined to discuss specifics on why the family is moving, but said Derby was a logical destination because they have immediate family living there.
“It was an extremely tough decision for our family, and we decided it was in the best interest for the boys to leave,” Ward Mocaby told The Eagle. “I can’t say enough good things about (football coach Scott) Vang and (assistant coach Tom) Beason and it’s heart-wrenching to leave such a great football family.
“But we had to decide as a family what was in the best interest of Bryant and Jared.”
Bryant Mocaby, a 6-foot-5 versatile scorer, is best-known for his ability on the basketball court. He has scored almost 1,200 points and averaged 18.7 point per game during his three-year career at Goddard. The Lions failed to advance in the postseason and posted a 24-39 record during those three seasons.
Derby basketball coach Brett Flory said he was surprised to learn the Mocaby family was moving to Derby.
“From what I can tell in my short interactions with them is that it’s a great family and they have two great kids,” Flory said. “Obviously Bryant’s performance at Goddard speaks for itself and we’re also excited for what Jared can do for us. We’re very blessed that they’re headed our way.”
At Goddard, Mocaby’s absence might be felt even more on the football field. The Lions relied on his 6-5 frame and reliable hands as a weapon during its 11-2 season that culminated in a loss at the Class 5A championship game. After leading the team with 30 catches for 396 yards and eight touchdowns last season, Mocaby was expected to have an expanded role in Goddard’s spread offense this season.
According to Ward Mocaby, Bryant has yet to make a final decision about playing football at Derby but is leaning against it. Derby travels to Goddard for what will be a highly-anticipated game on Sept. 8.
“He is saying no right now, but we just enrolled (Monday) and he talked to (Derby coach Brandon Clark) for the first time,” Ward Mocaby said. “Right now it’s looking like he’s really wanting to focus on his senior basketball season.”
Bryant Mocaby’s college recruiting has surged in the days following his performance at the Adidas Summer Championships in Las Vegas last weekend with his AAU team, Kansas Pray N Play. Currently he holds offers from a handful of Division II programs, but Ward Mocaby said that Northern Kentucky, Missouri-Kansas City, Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Abilene Christian have all expressed interest recently.
Mocaby will play with the Wichita Padres this week at the MAYB National Championships, which will be held at Wichita Hoops.
Mocaby is the second high-profile basketball player to transfer to Derby for their senior season, joining Tyler Brown, who is transferring from Valley Center after scoring nearly 1,400 points in three seasons. Brown, a 6-foot guard who averaged 29.4 points per game.
