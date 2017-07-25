Which high schools had the most successful sports in 2016-17?

DISCLAIMER: The rankings take into account regular-season success, league titles, regional and sub-state titles, performances at the state level, and individual champions in quasi-team sports with a heavy emphasis placed on success at the state level in team sports. There are 41 teams ranked, including all of the City League and the AV-CTL and the six local schools in the CPL.

Click here to see a full breakdown of each school’s athletic success, sorted by league, boys and girls sports, and fall, winter, and spring sports.

Bishop Carroll had 16 of its 21 sports finish in the Top-8 at the state level. Fred Solis Correspondent

1. BISHOP CARROLL GOLDEN EAGLES

Overview: Competes in 21 sports in Class 5A and the City League.

Gender Breakdown: Ranked 1st in Boys; Ranked 2nd in Girls.

Season Breakdown: Ranked 1st in Fall; Ranked 14th in Winter; Ranked 1st in Spring.

Top 10 Sports: 1. Boys Track and Field; 2. Boys Soccer; 3. Baseball; 4. Girls Soccer; 5. Boys Tennis; 6. Girls Track and Field; 7. Softball; 8. Boys Cross Country; 9. Girls Tennis; 10. Girls Swimming.

State Titles: 0

Regional Titles: 12 (Boys Cross Country, Girls Cross Country, Boys Soccer, Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, Girls Bowling, Baseball, Girls Soccer, Softball, Boys Tennis, Boys Track and Field, Girls Track and Field)

League Titles: 10 (Boys Cross Country, Football, Boys Soccer, Girls Tennis, Baseball, Girls Soccer, Softball, Boys Tennis, Boys Track and Field, Girls Track and Field)

Top-8 State Finishes: 16. Boys Track and Field (2nd), Boys Soccer (3rd), Boys Tennis (3rd), Girls Tennis (3rd), Baseball (4th), Girls Soccer (4th), Girls Swimming (4th), Girls Cross Country (4th), Boys Cross Country (5th), Girls Track and Field (6th), Girls Bowling (6th), Girls Golf (7th), Boys Bowling (8th), Softball (QF), Girls Basketball (QF), Boys Basketball (QF).

Maize South won three state championships in 2016-17, the most of any school in the area. Courtesy photo

2. MAIZE SOUTH MAVERICKS

Overview: Competes in 21 sports in Class 4A and the AV-CTL Division II.

Gender Breakdown: Ranked 3rd in Boys; Ranked 3rd in Girls.

Season Breakdown: Ranked 2nd in Fall; Ranked 32nd in Winter; Ranked 2nd in Spring.

Top 10 Sports: 1. Baseball; 2. Girls Track and Field; 3. Boys Track and Field; 4. Boys Cross Country; 5. Girls Cross Country; 6. Girls Soccer; 7. Football; 8. Girls Swimming; 9. Girls Golf; 10. Softball.

State Titles: 3 (Boys Cross Country, Girls Cross Country, Baseball)

Regional Titles: 5 (Boys Cross Country, Girls Cross Country, Football, Baseball, Girls Soccer)

League Titles: 6 (Boys Cross Country, Girls Cross Country, Girls Golf, Girls Soccer, Girls Swimming, Girls Track and Field)

Top-8 State Finishes: 9. Boys Cross Country (1st), Girls Cross Country (1st), Baseball (1st), Boys Track and Field (2nd), Girls Track and Field (2nd), Girls Soccer (3rd), Girls Swimming (4th), Football (SF), Girls Golf (8th).

Maize won a pair of state titles (baseball and boys tennis) and took home 10 league championships. Brian Hayes Brian Hayes

3. MAIZE EAGLES

Overview: Competes in 21 sports in Class 5A and the AV-CTL Division I.

Gender Breakdown: Ranked 2nd in Boys; Ranked 6th in Girls.

Season Breakdown: Ranked 12th in Fall; Ranked 8th in Winter; Ranked 4th in Spring.

Top 10 Sports: 1. Baseball; 2. Girls Basketball; 3. Boys Tennis; 4. Girls Soccer; 5. Boys Swimming; 6. Softball; 7. Boys Track and Field; 8. Girls Track and Field; 9. Volleyball; 10. Boys Golf.

State Titles: 2 (Baseball, Boys Tennis)

Regional Titles: 5 (Girls Basketball, Baseball, Girls Soccer, Softball, Boys Tennis)

League Titles: 10 (Boys Cross Country, Girls Cross Country, Girls Golf, Girls Basketball, Boys Swimming, Baseball, Boys Golf, Girls Soccer, Softball, Boys Tennis)

Top-8 State Finishes: 10. Baseball (1st), Boys Tennis (1st), Girls Basketball (2nd), Boys Swimming (2nd), Girls Soccer (3rd), Girls Tennis (5th), Boys Track and Field (8th), Boys Golf (8th), Girls Golf (8th), Softball (QF).

Andale’s dominance in track and field (two state titles) highlighted a successful 2016-17 campaign. Courtesy photo

4. ANDALE INDIANS

Overview: Competes in 15 sports in Class 4A and the AV-CTL Division IV.

Gender Breakdown: Ranked 5th in Boys; Ranked 4th in Girls.

Season Breakdown: Ranked 14th in Fall; Ranked 6th in Winter; Ranked 3rd in Spring.

Top 10 Sports: 1. Girls Track and Field; 2. Boys Track and Field; 3. Wrestling; 4. Girls Basketball; 5. Softball; 6. Girls Golf; 7. Volleyball; 8. Boys Basketball; 9. Baseball; 10. Football.

State Titles: 2 (Boys Track and Field, Girls Track and Field)

Regional Titles: 5 (Volleyball, Girls Basketball, Softball, Boys Track and Field, Girls Track and Field)

League Titles: 9 (Boys Cross Country, Football, Girls Golf, Boys Basketball, Baseball, Boys Golf, Softball, Boys Track and Field, Girls Track and Field)

Top-8 State Finishes: 7. Boys Track and Field (1st), Girls Track and Field (1st), Wrestling (3rd), Girls Basketball (3rd), Girls Golf (4th), Softball (QF), Volleyball (QF).

McPherson had four different sports, including Ben Pyle and boys basketball, that finished runner-up at the state level. Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

5. McPHERSON BULLPUPS

Overview: Competes in 20 sports in Class 4A and the AV-CTL Division III.

Gender Breakdown: Ranked 8th in Boys; Ranked 5th in Girls.

Season Breakdown: Ranked 5th in Fall; Ranked 2nd in Winter; Ranked 9th in Spring.

Top 10 Sports: 1. Girls Basketball; 2. Boys Basketball; 3. Boys Tennis; 4. Girls Track and Field; 5. Girls Tennis; 6. Girls Soccer; 7. Football; 8. Volleyball; 9. Boys Soccer; 10. Boys Swimming.

State Titles: 0

Regional Titles: 8 (Football, Girls Tennis, Volleyball, Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, Girls Soccer, Boys Tennis, Girls Track and Field)

League Titles: 9 (Boys Soccer, Volleyball, Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, Boys Swimming, Baseball, Girls Soccer, Boys Tennis, Girls Track and Field)

Top-8 State Finishes: 8. Boys Basketball (2nd), Girls Basketball (2nd), Boys Tennis (2nd), Girls Tennis (2nd), Girls Track and Field (5th), Football (QF), Girls Soccer (QF), Volleyball (QF).

Andover Central brought home one state title (boys golf) and finished in the Top-8 at the state leve in 12 different sports. Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

6. ANDOVER CENTRAL JAGUARS

Overview: Competes in 21 sports in Class 4A and the AV-CTL Division II.

Gender Breakdown: Ranked 4th in Boys; Ranked 7th in Girls.

Season Breakdown: Ranked 3rd in Fall; Ranked 7th in Winter; Ranked 10th in Spring.

Top 10 Sports: 1. Boys Golf; 2. Volleyball; 3. Boys Soccer; 4. Boys Swimming; 5. Wrestling; 6. Boys Basketball; 7. Girls Cross Country; 8. Girls Track and Field; 9. Girls Tennis; 10. Softball.

State Titles: 1 (Boys Golf)

Regional Titles: 5 (Boys Soccer, Volleyball, Boys Basketball, Wrestling, Softball)

League Titles: 1 (Baseball)

Top-8 State Finishes: 12. Boys Golf (1st); Girls Cross Country (2nd); Volleyball (3rd); Boys Soccer (3rd); Boys Basketball (4th); Girls Tennis (4th); Boys Cross Country (4th); Boys Swimming (4th); Wrestling (5th); Boys Tennis (5th); Girls Track and Field (7th); Softball (QF).

Cheney finished with the No. 1 girls program, highlighted by Top-3 finishes by basketball, volleyball, and track and field. Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

7. CHENEY CARDINALS

Overview: Competes in 15 sports in Class 3A and the Central Plains League.

Gender Breakdown: Ranked 13th in Boys; Ranked 1st in Girls.

Season Breakdown: Ranked 7th in Fall; Ranked 3rd in Winter; Ranked 8th in Spring.

Top 10 Sports: 1. Girls Basketball; 2. Boys Basketball; 3. Girls Track and Field; 4. Volleyball; 5. Softball; 6. Boys Golf; 7. Girls Golf; 8. Baseball; 9. Girls Cross Country; 10. Boys Cross Country.

State Titles: 0

Regional Titles: 8 (Girls Cross Country, Girls Golf, Volleyball, Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, Boys Golf, Softball, Girls Track and Field)

League Titles: 3 (Girls Basketball, Softball, Girls Track and Field)

Top-8 State Finishes: 7. Girls Basketball (2nd); Boys Basketball (2nd); Volleyball (3rd); Girls Track and Field (3rd); Boys Golf (5th); Girls Golf (6th); Softball (QF).

Derby notched a Top-10 finish in the overall rankings, thanks to a dominant football team and a title-winning boys bowling squad. Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

8. DERBY PANTHERS

Overview: Competes in 21 sports in Class 6A and the AV-CTL Division I.

Gender Breakdown: Ranked 6th in Boys; Ranked 13th in Girls.

Season Breakdown: Ranked 9th in Fall; Ranked 1st in Winter; Ranked 13th in Spring.

Top 10 Sports: 1. Football; 2. Boys Bowling; 3. Girls Basketball; 4. Wrestling; 5. Softball; 6. Baseball; 7. Boys Basketball; 8. Girls Soccer; 9. Girls Golf; 10. Girls Tennis.

State Titles: 2 (Football, Boys Bowling)

Regional Titles: 5 (Football, Girls Basketball, Boys Bowling, Baseball, Softball)

League Titles: 2 (Football, Boys Bowling)

Top-8 State Finishes: 7. Football (1st); Boys Bowling (1st); Girls Basketball (2nd); Wrestling (5th); Boys Track and Field (7th); Softball (QF); Baseball (QF).

Kapaun won a state title in girls golf and brought home five league titles, including boys basketball. Fred Solis Correspondent

9. KAPAUN MT. CARMEL CRUSADERS

Overview: Competes in 21 sports in Class 5A and the City League.

Gender Breakdown: Ranked 19th in Boys; Ranked 10th in Girls.

Season Breakdown: Ranked 4th in Fall; Ranked 17th in Winter; Ranked 20th in Spring.

Top 10 Sports: 1. Girls Golf; 2. Boys Soccer; 3. Boys Golf; 4. Girls Tennis; 5. Boys Basketball; 6. Wrestling; 7. Girls Soccer; 8. Volleyball; 9. Girls Swimming; 10. Softball.

State Titles: 1 (Girls Golf)

Regional Titles: 4 (Girls Golf, Boys Soccer, Boys Golf, Girls Soccer)

League Titles: 5 (Girls Golf, Girls Tennis, Volleyball, Boys Basketball, Boys Golf)

Top-8 State Finishes: 8. Girls Golf (1st); Boys Soccer (4th); Boys Golf (5th); Girls Swimming (7th); Girls Tennis (8th); Wrestling (8th); Girls Bowling (8th); Girls Soccer (QF).

Newton had an all-time dominant girls track and field program that won a state title and also had four regional titles, including girls soccer. Manny De Los Santos Wichita Eagle

10. NEWTON RAILERS

Overview: Competes in 21 sports in Class 5A and the AV-CTL Division I.

Gender Breakdown: Ranked 21st in Boys; Ranked 8th in Girls.

Season Breakdown: Ranked 23rd in Fall; Ranked 19th in Winter; Ranked 7th in Spring.

Top 10 Sports: 1. Girls Track and Field; 2. Boys Track and Field; 3. Volleyball; 4. Girls Soccer; 5. Girls Basketball; 6. Wrestling; 7. Boys Soccer; 8. Boys Basketball; 9. Boys Cross Country; 10. Baseball.

State Titles: 1 (Girls Track and Field)

Regional Titles: 4 (Volleyball, Girls Basketball, Girls Soccer, Girls Track and Field)

League Titles: 2 (Volleyball, Girls Track and Field)

Top-8 State Finishes: 6. Girls Track and Field (1st); Boys Track and Field (4th); Wrestling (7th); Volleyball (QF); Girls Basketball (QF); Girls Soccer (QF).

