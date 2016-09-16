Goddard piles up points in win over Andover

Andover entered Friday night’s game with a 2-0 record, but Goddard played more like an unbeaten team, scoring 36 points in the second and third quarters and breezing past the Trojans 50-14.

The Lions (2-1) played with poise and used Blake Sullivan’s passing – and at one point, receiving – and the running of Kody Gonzalez to take a 30-7 halftime lead, then scoring 20 more second-half points.

Goddard coach Scott Vang said he knew this could be a good squad that had been underestimated.

“We came off a good season last year (6-4) with a lot of guys coming back,” he said. “We felt a little disrespected by some of the rankings. Andover was ranked ahead of us; there’s a couple of other schools that are ranked ahead of us.

“Our kids see that stuff. They know where we’re at, and they know the opportunities we have in front of us. There was a definite chip on our shoulder (Friday night).”

Andover couldn’t build on its opening drive, not scoring again until the third quarter and finding trouble against the Goddard defense. Down a running back, Andover netted just 13 yards in the game, relying on the arm of senior quarterback Chase Oberg.

Leading the Lions’ charge was Sullivan, a junior who passed for 132 yards and ran for 100 more. He scored Goddard’s first touchdown on a 12-yard bootleg, and his longest run was one of 64 yards in the second half.

He credited playing tough Class 6A schools in Derby and Olathe Northwest for toughening his team.

“We’re going to go out, and we’re going to compete,” he said. “We know we’re good, so we’re going to go out and compete.”

Playing at home helps, he said.

“Everybody was into it,” Sullivan said. “Our student section was into it, our team was into it, everybody wanted to win.”

Gonzalez started slowly but came on strong, finishing with 124 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

On Gonzalez’s second touchdown, he barreled into and knocked over Andover’s Nate Bergman to reach the end zone.

“I learned from last year to just lower my shoulder,” Gonzalez said.

The game began as a passfest, as both quarterbacks came out firing.

Andover took the opening kickoff and drove 65 yards for an opening touchdown, Oberg hitting Michael Bell with a 12-yard scoring pass for a 7-0 lead.

But the Lions came right back, withstanding a penalty that had them start at their 9. Goddard drove 11 plays for a tying score. Sullivan sent the play right, then bootlegged left 12 yards into the end zone.

After the teams exchanged fumbles, Goddard went 83 yards in just five plays. Sullivan hit Jordan Mocaby for a 31-yard score on the second play of the second quarter, giving Goddard a 14-7 lead with 11:50 left in the period. Senior running back Kody Gonzalez ran 34 yards for the key play of the drive.

On the Lions’ next drive, they went 56 yards in 14 plays, but the drive stalled at the Trojans’ 8. Jordan Cooke hit a 25-yard field goal that increased the lead to 17-7 with 4:41 left before halftime.

Mocaby and Sullivan then engaged in role reversal, with the wide receiver and the quarterback combining on a 60-yard touchdown. The conversion pass failed, and Goddard’s lead was 23-7.

Andover fumbled the ensuing kickoff, giving Goddard the ball at the Trojans’ 29. Six plays later, Davidson hit Cooke – who doubles as the Lions holder – with a 20-yard pass that Cooke caught at the 2, shook off two defenders and walked into the end zone with 11 seconds left in the quarter. He then held for Cole, who kicked the extra point for a 30-7 halftime lead.

“Our kids play hard,” Vang said. “They get what we’re trying to do. They play team defense. They’ll go make the play on their own, but we do the team deal, so we end up playing the run really well.”

Andover 7 0 7 0 — 14 Goddard 7 23 13 7 — 50

A – M. Bell 12 pass from Oberg (Hammar kick)

G – Sullivan 12 run (Cole kick)

G – B. Mocaby 31 pass from Sullivan (Cole kick)

G – Cole 25 FG

G – Sullivan 60 pass from B. Mocaby (pass failed)

G – Cooke 20 pass from Sullivan (Cole kick)

G – Gonzalez 2 run (pass failed)

G – Gonzalez 4 run (Cole kick)

A – E. Bell 4 pass from Oberg (Hammar kick)

G – McSwain 34 interception return (Cole kick)