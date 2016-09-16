Great Bend takes slugfest from Northwest

Few teams are equipped for high school football shootouts like the Northwest Grizzlies.

With running back Jahlyl Rounds and wide receiver Martese Mullins, Northwest features the explosiveness to produce quick points and the ability to keep deficits from seeming insurmountable.

But Northwest’s early-season schedule has been littered with opponents capable of playing that way, too. On Friday, Great Bend unleashed impressive offensive firepower and outlasted Northwest 58-47 to spoil the Grizzlies’ home opener.

Jacob Murray, Great Bend’s dual-threat senior quarterback, helped the Panthers improve to 3-0 by passing for 284 yards, running for 138 and playing a role in seven of Great Bend’s eight touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Bryce Lytle had eight receptions for 180 yards and four touchdowns, while senior running back Cal Marshall had 153 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown.

“We may have just seen the three best offenses on the west side of (Class) 5A,” said Northwest coach Steve Martin, whose team fell to 1-2 after opening the season with a split against City League rivals Bishop Carroll and Heights. “If there’s a better one, I don’t want to see it.”

Northwest matched its 47-point average behind 237 rushing yards from Rounds and 256 passing yards from quarterback Austin Anderson. But the Grizzlies ultimately got caught in a cat-and-mouse game with Great Bend in which they couldn’t prevail.

“We had a great week of practice,” Rounds said as Northwest tried to rebound from a weather-suspended 53-33 loss to Heights. “We played physical, we played aggressive, we banged on each other all week long.

“They got us in the first half and we came out in the second half, ready to work. They were just a better team than us.”

Rounds rolled through Great Bend’s defense for five rushing touchdowns, including a 66-yard dash on the game’s fourth play. But once Northwest surrendered Murray’s second rushing touchdown of the opening quarter to trail 14-7, the Grizzlies never tied or took the lead from Great Bend again.

Great Bend scored on its first six possessions and ran out the final 38 seconds of the first half on its seventh for a 41-27 lead at the break. Murray completed 9 of 10 passes for 185 yards in the first two quarters, including touchdown strikes of 25, 18 and 57 yards to Lytle.

Murray also ran for 84 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. But he wasn’t done.

Murray and Lytle connected on a 21-yard pass for their fourth touchdown on the opening possession of the second half. It gave Great Bend a 48-27 lead, and punctuated the early-season struggles of Northwest’s defense.

“We just continue to make too many mistakes,” said Martin, whose team has yielded 160 points this season. “They were just running untouched up the middle.

“We will get this fixed and I think it will be a good story in the end. But we’re struggling right now.”

Northwest trailed 51-33 after three quarters, but soon began its charge. Rounds scored on the second play of the fourth and added a two-point conversion run to make it 51-41.

The Grizzlies followed up by forcing Great Bend to punt for the first time. A second consecutive stop set up a quick strike by Northwest. Anderson connected with Mullins for 36 yards, then Rounds scored on a 3-yard run out of the wildcat formation to make it 51-47 with 8:11 to play.

Great Bend, No. 5 in 5A, got the clinching touchdown on its next possession when Marshall raced 19 yards up the middle to make it 58-47 with 6:45 remaining. Great Bend was aided by a personal foul on its kickoff return and a pivotal pass interference call on a third-down incompletion by Koy Brack.

Northwest’s comeback was stymied by two turnovers and 10 penalties for 110 yards.

“We just need to get back to work in practice and focus on the fundamentals,” Rounds said.

Great Bend 20 21 10 7 — 58 Northwest 13 14 6 14 — 47

NW—Rounds 66 run (Benoit kick)

GB—Murray 4 run (Franco kick)

GB—Murray 1 run (Franco kick)

NW—Rounds 3 run (pass failed)

GB—Lytle 25 pass from Murray (pass failed)

GB—Lytle 18 pass from Murray (Franco kick)

NW—Mullins 56 pass from Anderson (Benoit kick)

GB—Murray 8 run (Franco kick)

NW—Mullins 36 pass from Anderson (Benoit kick)

GB—Lytle 57 pass from Murray (Franco kick)

GB—Lytle 21 pass from Murray (Franco kick)

NW—Rounds 42 run (kick failed)

GB—Franco 24 FG

NW—Rounds 9 run (Rounds run)

NW—Rounds 3 run (kick failed)

GB—Marshall 19 (Franco kick)