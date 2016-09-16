Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (12:15 a.m.)

Carroll 63, West 28 (Thu.)
Garden City 21, South 6
Great Bend 58, Northwest 47
Heights 34, Dodge City 14
Kapaun 25, East 6 (Thu.)
Southeast 36, North 2
Abilene 25, Andover Central 7
Andale 61, Mulvane 52
Augusta 33, Circle 8
Campus 36, Salina South 21
Collegiate 45, Buhler 21
Derby 52, Maize 7
Eisenhower 40, Newton 27
Clearwater 43, El Dorado 7
Goddard 50, Andover 14
Hutchinson 33, Salina Central 14
Maize South 59, KC Washington 6
McPherson 46, Winfield 0
Rose Hill 7, Wellington 6
Valley Center 29, Arkansas City 7
Chaparral 50, Belle Plaine 0
Cheney 38, Medicine Lodge 10
Conway Springs 47, Douglass 6
Garden Plain 29, Kearney (Neb.) Catholic 20
Trinity Academy 42, Independent 20
Halstead 44, Kingman 0
Hesston 41, Larned 13
Hoisington 41, Hillsboro 0
Minneapolis 22, Lyons 13
Pratt 55, Nickerson 26
Smoky Valley 28, Haven 12
Attica-Argonia 46, Flinthills 0
Caldwell 54, Central-Burden 6
Caney Valley 40, Bluestem 0
Central Christian 70, Stafford 14
Cherryvale 50, Eureka 8
Ell-Saline 38, Moundridge 12
Hartford 52, Madison 30
Herington 30, Centre 16
Hutchinson Trinity 30, Remington 6
Marion 44, Sedgwick 21
Norwich 58, Fairfield 6
Pretty Prairie 72, Pratt Skyline 34
Sedan 62, Oxford 28
Solomon 54, Goessel 36
Sterling 41, Inman 18
Udall 66, South Haven 18
West Elk 54, Cedar Vale-Dexter 8
Wichita Homeschool at St. Marys Academy
Ashland 50, Kiowa County 26
Atchison 40, KC Schlagle 12
Axtell 68, Southern Cloud 30
Basehor-Linwood 57, KC Turner 6
Beloit 52, Sacred Heart 7
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 50, Bennington 22
Blue Springs (Mo.) 35, SM West 21
Blue Springs (Mo.) South 34, Olathe North 7 (Thu.)
Blue Valley 25, BV North 7
Burlingame 46, Lebo 0
Burlington 13, Prairie View 9
BV Northwest 15, BV West 0
Central Plains 40, Otis-Bison 28
Chetopa 56, Altoona-Midway 6
Clay Center 28, Goodland 0
Clifton-Clyde 47, Valley Falls 0
Coffeyville 44, Riverton 12
Colby 24, Hugoton 21
Columbus 22, Girard 6
Concordia 30, Chapman 14
Council Grove 9, Chase County 6
Destiny Christian (Okla.) 75, Life Prep 20
Dighton 49, Leoti 0
Ellis 50, Sublette 2
Ellsworth 44, Republic County 28
Eudora 54, KC Sumner 0
Flint Hills Christian at Veritas Christian
Fort Scott 22, Chanute 0
Fredonia at Erie, ppd. to 7 p.m. Saturday
Frontenac 28, Pittsburg Colgan 7
Galena 30, Baxter Springs 0
Gardner-Edgerton 24, St. James Academy 20
Golden Plains 49, Cheylin 0
Grandview (Mo.) 50, SM Northwest 14 (Thu.)
Greeley County 56, Rolla 8
Greenfield (Mo.) 54, Marmaton Valley 0
Hanover 50, Southern Coffey County 0
Hiawatha 34, Doniphan West 26
Hodgeman County 68, Deerfield 12
Holcomb 52, Ulysses 0
Independence 27, Parsons 7
Jackson Heights 46, Oskaloosa 7
Jayhawk-Linn 46, Oswego 0
Jefferson North 22, Pleasant Ridge 6
Junction City 56, Topeka West 0
KC (Mo.) East Christian at Cair Paravel
KC (Mo.) Hogan Prep 48, KC Harmon 7
KC (Mo.) Rockhurst 26, SM East 20
KC Piper 33, Bonner Springs 20
Labette County 54, Osawatomie 12
Lakin 28, Elkhart 13
Lee’s Summit (Mo.) West 28, Lawrence 7
Lee’s Summit (Mo.) 42, Olathe South 24
Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North 21, Olathe Northwest 16 (Thu.)
Liberal 21, Hays 13
Liberty (Mo.) 21, Olathe East 14
Linn 50, Wetmore 6
Logan-Palco 50, Thunder Ridge 0
Louisburg 31, DeSoto 17
Lyndon 40, Central Heights 0
Macksville 40, Kinsley 22
Manhattan 50, Highland Park 6
Marysville 26, Wamego 10
Maur Hill 44, Horton 8
Meade 58, Southwestern Heights 0
McLouth 39, Immaculata-Maranatha 6
Miege 48, St. Thomas Aquinas 21
Mill Valley 40, BV Southwest 24
Mission Valley 44, West Franklin 15
Nemaha Central, 43 Holton 42
Neodesha 23, Humboldt 0
Ness City 46, St. John 28
North Kansas City (Mo.) 27, Leavenworth 18
Northern Heights at Yates Center
Northern Valley 44, Triplains-Brewster 14
Norton 55, Oakley 16
Osage City 35, Olpe 33
Osborne 50, Lakeside-Downs 0
Ottawa 42, Baldwin 21
Park Hill (Mo.) 34, Free State 21
Pawnee Heights 60, Natoma 6
Peabody-Burns 26, Canton-Galva 8
Perry-Lecompton 56, Atchison 0
Phillipsburg 31, Plainville 16
Pike Valley 56, Stockton 8
Pleasanton 58, Marais des Cygnes 6
Rawlins County 64, Oberlin 14
Rock Hills 54, Chase 8
Rossville 50, Riley County 25
Royal Valley 33, Riverside 21
Rural Vista 48, Onaga 0
Sabetha 46, Jefferson West 0
St. Francis 66, Hill City 18
St. Paul 58, Frankfort 8
Santa Fe Trail 42, Anderson County 14
Sarcoxie (Mo.) 52, SE-Cherokee 0
Satanta 52, Fowler 0
Scott City 52, Cimarron 7
Silver Lake 41, St. Marys 0
SE-Saline 42, Russell 20
South Barber 60, Burrton 0
South Central 52, Ingalls 6
South Gray 54, Bucklin 6
SM North 58, Lansing 28
Spearville 54, Minneola 8
Spring Hill 18, Paola 12
Sylvan-Lucas 46, Lincoln 34
Syracuse 44, Stanton County 0
Tescott 36, BV-Randolph 14
Thomas More Prep 62, Smith Center 0
Topeka 49, Emporia 0
Topeka Seaman 14, Topeka Hayden 0
Tonganoxie 56, KC Ward 0
Troy 33, Centralia 16
Tyrone (Okla.) 52, Moscow 6
Uniontown 25, NE-Arma 0
Valley Heights at Christ Prep
Victoria 56, Elinwood 18
Wabaunsee 28, Rock Creek 13
WaKeeney 46, Quinter 0
Wakefield 48, Little River 36
Wallace County 30, Hoxie 22
Washburn Rural 31, Shawnee Heights 7
Washington County 36, La Crosse 14
Waverly 44, Crest 6
Webb City (Mo.) 28, Pittsburg 7
Wellsville 29, Iola 0
Wheatland-Grinnell at Weskan
Wilson 46, Southern Cloud 0
Winnetonka (Mo.) 21, SM South 14 (Thu.)
Comments