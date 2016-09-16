Derby's Kai Lemons runs down the sideline for a TD against Maize in the first quarter Friday night.
Varsity Kansas

September 16, 2016 9:31 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (12:15 a.m.)

Carroll 63, West 28 (Thu.)

Garden City 21, South 6

Great Bend 58, Northwest 47

Heights 34, Dodge City 14

Kapaun 25, East 6 (Thu.)

Southeast 36, North 2

Abilene 25, Andover Central 7

Andale 61, Mulvane 52

Augusta 33, Circle 8

Campus 36, Salina South 21

Collegiate 45, Buhler 21

Derby 52, Maize 7

Eisenhower 40, Newton 27

Clearwater 43, El Dorado 7

Goddard 50, Andover 14

Hutchinson 33, Salina Central 14

Maize South 59, KC Washington 6

McPherson 46, Winfield 0

Rose Hill 7, Wellington 6

Valley Center 29, Arkansas City 7

Chaparral 50, Belle Plaine 0

Cheney 38, Medicine Lodge 10

Conway Springs 47, Douglass 6

Garden Plain 29, Kearney (Neb.) Catholic 20

Trinity Academy 42, Independent 20

Halstead 44, Kingman 0

Hesston 41, Larned 13

Hoisington 41, Hillsboro 0

Minneapolis 22, Lyons 13

Pratt 55, Nickerson 26

Smoky Valley 28, Haven 12

Attica-Argonia 46, Flinthills 0

Caldwell 54, Central-Burden 6

Caney Valley 40, Bluestem 0

Central Christian 70, Stafford 14

Cherryvale 50, Eureka 8

Ell-Saline 38, Moundridge 12

Hartford 52, Madison 30

Herington 30, Centre 16

Hutchinson Trinity 30, Remington 6

Marion 44, Sedgwick 21

Norwich 58, Fairfield 6

Pretty Prairie 72, Pratt Skyline 34

Sedan 62, Oxford 28

Solomon 54, Goessel 36

Sterling 41, Inman 18

Udall 66, South Haven 18

West Elk 54, Cedar Vale-Dexter 8

Wichita Homeschool at St. Marys Academy

Ashland 50, Kiowa County 26

Atchison 40, KC Schlagle 12

Axtell 68, Southern Cloud 30

Basehor-Linwood 57, KC Turner 6

Beloit 52, Sacred Heart 7

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 50, Bennington 22

Blue Springs (Mo.) 35, SM West 21

Blue Springs (Mo.) South 34, Olathe North 7 (Thu.)

Blue Valley 25, BV North 7

Burlingame 46, Lebo 0

Burlington 13, Prairie View 9

BV Northwest 15, BV West 0

Central Plains 40, Otis-Bison 28

Chetopa 56, Altoona-Midway 6

Clay Center 28, Goodland 0

Clifton-Clyde 47, Valley Falls 0

Coffeyville 44, Riverton 12

Colby 24, Hugoton 21

Columbus 22, Girard 6

Concordia 30, Chapman 14

Council Grove 9, Chase County 6

Destiny Christian (Okla.) 75, Life Prep 20

Dighton 49, Leoti 0

Ellis 50, Sublette 2

Ellsworth 44, Republic County 28

Eudora 54, KC Sumner 0

Flint Hills Christian at Veritas Christian

Fort Scott 22, Chanute 0

Fredonia at Erie, ppd. to 7 p.m. Saturday

Frontenac 28, Pittsburg Colgan 7

Galena 30, Baxter Springs 0

Gardner-Edgerton 24, St. James Academy 20

Golden Plains 49, Cheylin 0

Grandview (Mo.) 50, SM Northwest 14 (Thu.)

Greeley County 56, Rolla 8

Greenfield (Mo.) 54, Marmaton Valley 0

Hanover 50, Southern Coffey County 0

Hiawatha 34, Doniphan West 26

Hodgeman County 68, Deerfield 12

Holcomb 52, Ulysses 0

Independence 27, Parsons 7

Jackson Heights 46, Oskaloosa 7

Jayhawk-Linn 46, Oswego 0

Jefferson North 22, Pleasant Ridge 6

Junction City 56, Topeka West 0

KC (Mo.) East Christian at Cair Paravel

KC (Mo.) Hogan Prep 48, KC Harmon 7

KC (Mo.) Rockhurst 26, SM East 20

KC Piper 33, Bonner Springs 20

Labette County 54, Osawatomie 12

Lakin 28, Elkhart 13

Lee’s Summit (Mo.) West 28, Lawrence 7

Lee’s Summit (Mo.) 42, Olathe South 24

Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North 21, Olathe Northwest 16 (Thu.)

Liberal 21, Hays 13

Liberty (Mo.) 21, Olathe East 14

Linn 50, Wetmore 6

Logan-Palco 50, Thunder Ridge 0

Louisburg 31, DeSoto 17

Lyndon 40, Central Heights 0

Macksville 40, Kinsley 22

Manhattan 50, Highland Park 6

Marysville 26, Wamego 10

Maur Hill 44, Horton 8

Meade 58, Southwestern Heights 0

McLouth 39, Immaculata-Maranatha 6

Miege 48, St. Thomas Aquinas 21

Mill Valley 40, BV Southwest 24

Mission Valley 44, West Franklin 15

Nemaha Central, 43 Holton 42

Neodesha 23, Humboldt 0

Ness City 46, St. John 28

North Kansas City (Mo.) 27, Leavenworth 18

Northern Heights at Yates Center

Northern Valley 44, Triplains-Brewster 14

Norton 55, Oakley 16

Osage City 35, Olpe 33

Osborne 50, Lakeside-Downs 0

Ottawa 42, Baldwin 21

Park Hill (Mo.) 34, Free State 21

Pawnee Heights 60, Natoma 6

Peabody-Burns 26, Canton-Galva 8

Perry-Lecompton 56, Atchison 0

Phillipsburg 31, Plainville 16

Pike Valley 56, Stockton 8

Pleasanton 58, Marais des Cygnes 6

Rawlins County 64, Oberlin 14

Rock Hills 54, Chase 8

Rossville 50, Riley County 25

Royal Valley 33, Riverside 21

Rural Vista 48, Onaga 0

Sabetha 46, Jefferson West 0

St. Francis 66, Hill City 18

St. Paul 58, Frankfort 8

Santa Fe Trail 42, Anderson County 14

Sarcoxie (Mo.) 52, SE-Cherokee 0

Satanta 52, Fowler 0

Scott City 52, Cimarron 7

Silver Lake 41, St. Marys 0

SE-Saline 42, Russell 20

South Barber 60, Burrton 0

South Central 52, Ingalls 6

South Gray 54, Bucklin 6

SM North 58, Lansing 28

Spearville 54, Minneola 8

Spring Hill 18, Paola 12

Sylvan-Lucas 46, Lincoln 34

Syracuse 44, Stanton County 0

Tescott 36, BV-Randolph 14

Thomas More Prep 62, Smith Center 0

Topeka 49, Emporia 0

Topeka Seaman 14, Topeka Hayden 0

Tonganoxie 56, KC Ward 0

Troy 33, Centralia 16

Tyrone (Okla.) 52, Moscow 6

Uniontown 25, NE-Arma 0

Valley Heights at Christ Prep

Victoria 56, Elinwood 18

Wabaunsee 28, Rock Creek 13

WaKeeney 46, Quinter 0

Wakefield 48, Little River 36

Wallace County 30, Hoxie 22

Washburn Rural 31, Shawnee Heights 7

Washington County 36, La Crosse 14

Waverly 44, Crest 6

Webb City (Mo.) 28, Pittsburg 7

Wellsville 29, Iola 0

Wheatland-Grinnell at Weskan

Wilson 46, Southern Cloud 0

Winnetonka (Mo.) 21, SM South 14 (Thu.)

