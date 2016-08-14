Football 2016: A look at Campus

Coach: Greg Slade, fourth season
TOP SKILL PLAYERS
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos.
|Yr.
|Alex Harbour
|5-11
|180
|RB
|Sr.
|Evan Porter
|6-0
|180
|DB
|Sr.
|Noah Childers
|6-1
|165
|DB
|Sr.
|Quinton Hicks
|6-3
|210
|LB
|So.
TOP LINEMEN
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos.
|Yr.
|Colton Miller
|6-0
|270
|OL
|Sr.
|Seth Falley
|6-3
|270
|OL
|So.
|Matt Kimber
|5-11
|200
|DE
|Sr.
|Abel Duran-Navarro
|5-11
|200
|DL
|Sr.
2015 RESULTS
Newton, W, 20-19
Salina South, L, 35-14
Poteau (Okla.), L, 49-21
Maize, W, 35-14
Salina Central, L, 51-13
Andover Central, L, 44-34
Derby, L, 54-14
West, L, 64-63
South, L, 20-7
2016 SCHEDULE
Sept. 2, at Arkansas City
Sept. 9, at Valley Center
Sept. 16, Salina South
Sept. 23, Salina Central
Sept. 30, at Andover
Oct. 7, Maize
Oct. 14, Hutchinson
Oct. 21, at Derby
Oct. 28, Playoffs
ALEX HARBOUR ON HIS TEAM
