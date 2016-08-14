Campus coach Greg Slade
August 14, 2016 10:36 AM

Football 2016: A look at Campus

Coach: Greg Slade, fourth season

TOP SKILL PLAYERS

Player Ht. Wt. Pos. Yr.
Alex Harbour 5-11 180 RB Sr.
Evan Porter 6-0 180 DB Sr.
Noah Childers 6-1 165 DB Sr.
Quinton Hicks 6-3 210 LB So.

TOP LINEMEN

Player Ht. Wt. Pos. Yr.
Colton Miller 6-0 270 OL Sr.
Seth Falley 6-3 270 OL So.
Matt Kimber 5-11 200 DE Sr.
Abel Duran-Navarro 5-11 200 DL Sr.

2015 RESULTS

Newton, W, 20-19

Salina South, L, 35-14

Poteau (Okla.), L, 49-21

Maize, W, 35-14

Salina Central, L, 51-13

Andover Central, L, 44-34

Derby, L, 54-14

West, L, 64-63

South, L, 20-7

2016 SCHEDULE

Sept. 2, at Arkansas City

Sept. 9, at Valley Center

Sept. 16, Salina South

Sept. 23, Salina Central

Sept. 30, at Andover

Oct. 7, Maize

Oct. 14, Hutchinson

Oct. 21, at Derby

Oct. 28, Playoffs

ALEX HARBOUR ON HIS TEAM

