Football 2016: A look at North

Coach: Joe Belden, seventh season

TOP SKILL PLAYERS

Player Ht. Wt. Pos. Yr. Darius Russell 5-11 185 QB Jr. Luis Ramirez 5-6 180 RB Jr.

TOP LINEMEN

Player Ht. Wt. Pos. Yr. Killian Russell 6-0 280 OL Sr. Simon Uhrig 6-5 255 OL Jr.

2015 RESULTS

South, L, 34-14

West, L, 39-6

Northwest, L, 51-14

Great Bend, L, 23-12

Carroll, L, 48-7

Kapaun, L, 28-7

East, W, 22-5

Southeast, L, 18-0

Junction City, L, 44-6

Northwest, L, 55-19

2016 SCHEDULE

Sept. 2, at South

Sept. 9, East (at South)

Sept. 16, Southeast (at Heights)

Sept. 23, at Liberal

Sept. 30, at Heights

Oct. 6, West (at Northwest)

Oct. 14, at Northwest

Oct. 21, at Pittsburg

DARIUS RUSSELL ON HIS TEAM

What North does well: “Our defense is going to be really good this year. Our offensive line is looking way better, too. We’re working really hard during the summer. We started early, right off the bat, with football and I think we’re all excited to go into the season fresh and prepared.”

What has to improve: “Our timing. If we get our timing down, we can definitely do some damage. The way our offense is, there’s a lot of things that I have to do. It just involves timing with the running backs and blocking, and things like that.”