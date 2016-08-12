Football 2016: A look at North

Coach: Joe Belden, seventh season
TOP SKILL PLAYERS
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos.
|Yr.
|Darius Russell
|5-11
|185
|QB
|Jr.
|Luis Ramirez
|5-6
|180
|RB
|Jr.
TOP LINEMEN
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos.
|Yr.
|Killian Russell
|6-0
|280
|OL
|Sr.
|Simon Uhrig
|6-5
|255
|OL
|Jr.
2015 RESULTS
South, L, 34-14
West, L, 39-6
Northwest, L, 51-14
Great Bend, L, 23-12
Carroll, L, 48-7
Kapaun, L, 28-7
East, W, 22-5
Southeast, L, 18-0
Junction City, L, 44-6
Northwest, L, 55-19
2016 SCHEDULE
Sept. 2, at South
Sept. 9, East (at South)
Sept. 16, Southeast (at Heights)
Sept. 23, at Liberal
Sept. 30, at Heights
Oct. 6, West (at Northwest)
Oct. 14, at Northwest
Oct. 21, at Pittsburg
DARIUS RUSSELL ON HIS TEAM
What North does well: “Our defense is going to be really good this year. Our offensive line is looking way better, too. We’re working really hard during the summer. We started early, right off the bat, with football and I think we’re all excited to go into the season fresh and prepared.”
What has to improve: “Our timing. If we get our timing down, we can definitely do some damage. The way our offense is, there’s a lot of things that I have to do. It just involves timing with the running backs and blocking, and things like that.”
