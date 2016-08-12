Football 2016: Independent builds off 2015 playoff win

Nine months after the school’s first football playoff victory, the Independent Panthers are confident for a return to the postseason.

“It was a huge confidence boost for us,” Boone said. “Getting that first playoff win is big and our returners will remember that this year and will try to make it farther this year.”

The Panthers will be without some of its key skill players, but will return quarterback Luke Boline for his senior season. Boline threw for 1,573 yards and 19 touchdowns in his junior year.

Independent will have to replace 2016 graduate and 600-yard rusher Chris Taylor with Garnett Tate. Tate rushed for 72 yards and one touchdown in 2015.

“Luke will bring a lot of leadership for our team,” Boone said. “GT (Garnett Tate) will bring leadership from the backfield this year. He didn’t get too much playing time last year, but he knows the system and will be a key attribute.”

The Panthers are hopeful of getting off to a quicker start after beginning 2015 at 0-5. Independent opens at home against Chaparral.

“Our guys are eager to get the season started,” Boone said. “They’ve been working hard all offseason and since we’re a small school, the guys have been playing multiple sports and staying in shape.”

Boline thinks this team is going to surprise some people, even without some key players back.

“We lost some speed and some key parts of our offense last year, but we’ve got a more physical team this year,” Boline said. “We have all the confidence in the world this year and are going to have to start the season out strong this year and win another playoff game.”

The linebacker corps of senior Dylan Vance, junior Aaron Brown and senior Ian McHugh will be the heart of the defense, a team that allowed nearly 31 points per game last season.

“Our linebackers will have experience and that’s what we need,” Boone said. “We’ve got to have more defensive stops this year and can’t allow as many points as we did last year.”

The Panthers know that the deep Central Plains League presents challenges. Independent was 2-5 in the league last year.

“We struggled at the beginning of the year,” Boone said. “There’s no doubt that when we hit the middle of the season, we were playing our best football and we carried that into the playoffs. Now it’s time to keep that going as we begin practice and start playing.”