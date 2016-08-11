West's Jeremy Arnold
August 11, 2016 12:58 PM

Football 2016: A look at West

Coach: Weston Schartz, 20th season, 103-79

Top skill players

Player Ht. Wt. Pos. Yr.
J.C. Arnold 5-10 175 FB-DB Sr.
Kesean Deshazer 5-4 130 DB Jr.
Adonijah Metcalf 6-0 170 WR Sr.
Quintrell Royal 6-0 180 RB-DB Sr.

Top linemen

Player Ht. Wt. Pos. Yr.
Casey Glann 6-1 210 OL Jr.
Leon Mitchell 5-9 220 OL Sr.
Chris Montoya 5-10 270 DL-LB Sr.
Jordan Rios 6-1 215 DE Jr.

2015 results

Dodge CityW,48-41

NorthW,39-6

EastW,50-21

KapaunL,31-21

NorthwestL,69-28

HeightsL,48-38

SouthW,41-14

CampusW,64-63

DerbyL,56-28

Free StateL,49-0

2016 schedule

Sept. 2at Dodge City

Sept. 9South (at NW)

Sept. 15Carroll (at NW)

Sept. 23at Northwest

Sept. 30Great Bend (at South)

Oct. 6North (at NW)

Oct. 14Southeast (at Heights)

Oct. 21East (at NW)

Oct. 28Playoffs

J.C. Arnold on his team

