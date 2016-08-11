Football 2016: A look at West

Coach: Weston Schartz, 20th season, 103-79
Top skill players
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos.
|Yr.
|J.C. Arnold
|5-10
|175
|FB-DB
|Sr.
|Kesean Deshazer
|5-4
|130
|DB
|Jr.
|Adonijah Metcalf
|6-0
|170
|WR
|Sr.
|Quintrell Royal
|6-0
|180
|RB-DB
|Sr.
Top linemen
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos.
|Yr.
|Casey Glann
|6-1
|210
|OL
|Jr.
|Leon Mitchell
|5-9
|220
|OL
|Sr.
|Chris Montoya
|5-10
|270
|DL-LB
|Sr.
|Jordan Rios
|6-1
|215
|DE
|Jr.
2015 results
Dodge CityW,48-41
NorthW,39-6
EastW,50-21
KapaunL,31-21
NorthwestL,69-28
HeightsL,48-38
SouthW,41-14
CampusW,64-63
DerbyL,56-28
Free StateL,49-0
2016 schedule
Sept. 2at Dodge City
Sept. 9South (at NW)
Sept. 15Carroll (at NW)
Sept. 23at Northwest
Sept. 30Great Bend (at South)
Oct. 6North (at NW)
Oct. 14Southeast (at Heights)
Oct. 21East (at NW)
Oct. 28Playoffs
J.C. Arnold on his team
Comments