Football 2016: A look at Andover

Coach: Tony Crough, first season
TOP SKILL PLAYERS
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos.
|Yr.
|Evan Bell
|6-2
|180
|WR
|Sr.
|Robert Bundy
|5-10
|175
|RB
|Sr.
|Casey Mayes
|6-0
|190
|LB
|Jr.
|Chase Oberg
|6-3
|185
|QB
|Sr.
TOP LINEMEN
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos.
|Yr.
|Cooper Dreifort
|6-3
|285
|OL
|Sr.
|Connor Schillings
|6-2
|210
|DL
|Sr.
|Will Valentas
|6-4
|290
|OL
|Sr.
|Tyler Wright
|6-0
|205
|DL
|Sr.
2015 RESULTS
EisenhowerL, 26-25
Andover CentralL, 37-13
Arkansas CityW, 27-13
Valley CenterL, 20-14
Salina SouthL, 49-0
GoddardL, 33-31
HeightsL, 35-14
KapaunL, 51-27
EmporiaL, 54-6
2016 SCHEDULE
Sept. 2Salina Central
Sept. 9Kapaun
Sept. 16at Goddard
Sept. 23at Andover Central
Sept. 30Campus
Oct. 7at Newton
Oct. 14at Eisenhower
Oct. 21Valley Center
Oct. 28Playoffs
WILL VALENTAS ON THIS TEAM
Comments