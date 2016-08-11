Andover coach Tony Crough
Andover coach Tony Crough The Wichita Eagle

August 11, 2016 11:45 AM

Football 2016: A look at Andover

Coach: Tony Crough, first season

TOP SKILL PLAYERS

Player Ht. Wt. Pos. Yr.
Evan Bell 6-2 180 WR Sr.
Robert Bundy 5-10 175 RB Sr.
Casey Mayes 6-0 190 LB Jr.
Chase Oberg 6-3 185 QB Sr.

TOP LINEMEN

Player Ht. Wt. Pos. Yr.
Cooper Dreifort 6-3 285 OL Sr.
Connor Schillings 6-2 210 DL Sr.
Will Valentas 6-4 290 OL Sr.
Tyler Wright 6-0 205 DL Sr.

2015 RESULTS

EisenhowerL, 26-25

Andover CentralL, 37-13

Arkansas CityW, 27-13

Valley CenterL, 20-14

Salina SouthL, 49-0

GoddardL, 33-31

HeightsL, 35-14

KapaunL, 51-27

EmporiaL, 54-6

2016 SCHEDULE

Sept. 2Salina Central

Sept. 9Kapaun

Sept. 16at Goddard

Sept. 23at Andover Central

Sept. 30Campus

Oct. 7at Newton

Oct. 14at Eisenhower

Oct. 21Valley Center

Oct. 28Playoffs

WILL VALENTAS ON THIS TEAM

