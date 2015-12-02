2015 All-Metro football selections (+video)

Joanna Chadwick selected the top high school football players from Butler, Harvey and Sedgwick counties.

OFFENSE

ALEX BOTT, NORTHWEST

WR 5-11 175 Sr.

A dangerous player because of his speed, he had 780 receiving yards in offense that averaged 48 points.

DARRAJA PARNELL, ANDOVER CENTRAL

WR 6-3 185 Sr.

Had 1,321 receiving yards, 21 touchdowns. Scored on punt, interception and fumble returns.

JOEY GILBERTSON, NORTHWEST

L 6-4 265 Jr.

Major part of Grizzlies’ offense that averaged 48 points and 538 yards while going 10-1.

TREVOR HUDSON, DERBY

L 6-4 290 Sr.

Dominating lineman for high-powered offense; won Class 6A title and was 12-1.

NOAH JOHNSON, CARROLL

L 6-2 275 Sr.

Key in Eagles’ offense that had nearly 5,000 yards. Carroll had 11-game win streak and played in 5A title game.

JEREMY LUCK, MAIZE SOUTH

L 6-5 300 Sr.

Two-time All-Metro selection. Key blocker for offense that averaged 31.5 points and advanced to 5A quarterfinals.

NOAH SCHOMACKER, CHENEY

L 6-4 240 Sr.

Cardinals’ offensive anchor, he was critical to the offense gaining 3,208 yards, scoring 41 touchdowns.

BRADY RUST, DERBY

QB 5-10 180 Sr.

Had 1,730 passing yards, 2,118 rushing, 57 total touchdowns. Had 406 offensive yards in 6A title game.

JORDAN BIRCH, ANDOVER CENTRAL

RB 6-2 205 Sr.

Physical and fast, he ad 1,836 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. Led Jaguars to 4A-I title game.

NATHAN BURGOYNE, COLLEGIATE

RB 5-10 175 Sr.

Had 1,540 rushing yards, 31 touchdowns. Also had 594 receiving yards, nine touchdowns. Went 13-1.

RODNEY MURPHY, HEIGHTS

RB 6-0 185 Sr.

Exciting, speedy back had 157 carries for 1,529 yards and 30 touchdowns. Led Heights to 5A quarterfinals.

DIEGO LOPEZ, CARROLL

K 5-8 150 Sr.

Had 33 touchbacks, two onside kick recoveries. Made 8 of 11 field goals, including six from 30 yards or beyond.

DEFENSE

JEFF AST, ANDALE

L 6-6 260 Sr.

Had 32 tackles and led Andale to 4A-II semifinals. Opponents consistently avoided him and ran to the opposite side.

JONAH NOWAK, GARDEN PLAIN

L 5-9 228 Sr.

Double-teamed most plays, he still had 39 tackles, six for loss as Owls went 9-2.

PEERLUS WALKER, DERBY

L 6-0 250 Sr.

Had 50 tackles, 14 for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. Led stifling Derby defense to 6A title.

DUALL WATSON, NORTHWEST

L 6-2 275 Sr.

Had 33 tackles, including 21 1/2 for loss and 6 1/2 sacks in 10-1 season.

BLAKE BECKETT, HALSTEAD

LB 6-0 185 Sr.

Two-time All-Metro pick. Led Halstead to 3A semifinals; played all of postseason despite tearing anterior cruciate ligament.

DAN CONNER, DERBY

LB 6-2 170 Sr.

Had 88 tackles, 17 for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. Forced and recovered two fumbles during 6A title season.

DALLIN MARLNEE, AUGUSTA

LB 6-4 210 Jr.

Had team-high 75 tackles in the regular season, forced four fumbles during 7-3 season.

COOPER ROOT, COLLEGIATE

LB 6-3 215 Jr.

Had 112 tackles, 59 solo, nine tackles for loss and two sacks during run to 3A title game in 13-1 season.

CHASE CRAWFORD, VALLEY CENTER

DB 6-0 165 Sr.

Had 162 tackles as a safety, including 23 in season finale against Carroll.

DRAKE DAMON, EISENHOWER

DB 5-10 180 Sr.

Had 22 tackles and a touchdown, blocked a field goal for a touchdown. Also scored on three receptions and two kickoff returns.

EVAN NICHOLS, CARROLL

DB 5-11 180 Sr.

Had 82 tackles, 10 for loss, six interceptions and recovered two fumbles during 11-2 season.

CLARK SCHOONOVER, ANDOVER CENTRAL

P 6-0 188 So.

Averaged 35.9 yards per punt, had seven inside the 20, as Andover Central played for 4A-II title.

COACH OF THE YEAR

ALAN SCHUCKMAN, CARROLL

Lost multiple key players to serious injuries, yet Eagles went on 11-game winning streak with chance to defend 5A title