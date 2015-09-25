Kansas high school football classifications for 2016, 2017

Few Wichita-area schools changed classifications in football for 2016 and 2017. Those classes were announced Friday by the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

Andale, the 2014 4A-Division II champion, moves up to 4A-I next season. Collegiate and Kingman move up to 4A-II. Haven drops from 4A-II to 3A.

Classifications are based on enrollment figures for this year’s ninth, 10th and 11th grades. District assignments for 2016 and 2017 will be revealed by the KSHSAA on Oct. 7.

Class 6A

Blue Valley 1161, BV North 1166, BV Northwest 1203, BV West 1152, Campus 1266, Derby 1491, Dodge City 1477, Free State 1311, Garden City 1711, Gardner-Edgerton 1177, Hutchinson 1123, Junction City 1361, KC Wyandotte 1134, Lawrence 1191, Manhattan 1290, Olathe East 1447, Olathe North 1688, Olathe Northwest 1706, Olathe South 1612, SM East 1332, SM North 1199, SM Northwest 1319, SM South 1142, SM West 1408, Topeka 1446, Washburn Rural 1399, Wichita East 1796, Wichita North 1705, Wichita Northwest 1134, Wichita South 1497, Wichita Southeast 1357, Wichita West 1210.

Class 5A

Andover 608, Arkansas City 639, BV Southwest 850, Bonner Springs 625, Carroll 887, Eisenhower 683, Emporia 936, Goddard 603, Great Bend 653, Highland Park 640, KC Harmon 1027, KC Schlagle 789, KC Sumner 595, KC Turner 865, KC Washington 794, Kapaun 699, Lansing 710, Leavenworth 973, Mill Valley 1041, Liberal 1021, Maize 1052, Newton 825, Pittsburg 697, St. James Academy 674, St. Thomas Aquinas 681, Salina Central 790, Salina South 777, Shawnee Heights 860, Topeka Seaman 906, Topeka West 826, Valley Center 657, Wichita Heights 1018.

Class 4A-I

Abilene 416, Andale 320, Andover Central 583, Atchison 349, Augusta 515, Basehor-Linwood 516, Buhler 486, Chanute 388, Circle 451, Coffeyville 380, De Soto 573, El Dorado 440, Eudora 366, Fort Scott 425, Hays 581, Independence 414, KC Piper 452, Labette County 392, Louisburg 421, Maize South 590, McPherson 552, Miege 562, Mulvane 390, Ottawa 530, Paola 466, Rose Hill 384, Spring Hill 530, Tonganoxie 493, Ulysses 374, Wamego 333, Wellington 359, Winfield 537.

Class 4A-II

Anderson County 225, Baldwin 304, Baxter Springs 234, Burlington 215, Chapman 269, Clay Center 254, Clearwater 265, Colby 208, Columbus 212, Concordia 224, Frontenac 208, Girard 244, Goodland 205, Holcomb 224, Holton 224, Hugoton 204, Iola 278, Jefferson West 218, KC Ward 226, Kingman 204, Nickerson 246, Osawatomie 275, Parsons 293, Prairie View 236, Pratt 235, Rock Creek 211, Santa Fe Trail 214, Scott City 217, Smoky Valley 218, Topeka Hayden 301, Trinity Academy 229, Wichita Collegiate 210.

Class 3A

Atchison County 148, Belle Plaine 133, Beloit 183, Bluestem 122, Caney Valley 176, Central Heights 143, Chaparral 176, Cheney 175, Cherryvale 165, Cimarron 146, Conway Springs 146, Council Grove 182, Douglass 190, Ellsworth 147, Erie 136, Eureka 131, Fredonia-Elk Valley 179, Galena 181, Garden Plain 128, Halstead 181, Haven 196, Hesston 176, Hiawatha 196, Hillsboro 122, Hoisington 162, Humboldt 139, Hutchinson Trinity 142, Jayhawk-Linn 124, Lakin 122, Larned 203, Lyons 165, Maranatha 152, Marion 121, Marysville 176, Maur Hill 149, Minneapolis 164, Mission Valley 133, Nemaha Central 183, Neodesha 171, NE-Arma 119, Norton 151, Osage City 149, Oskaloosa 138, Perry-Lecompton 187, Phillipsburg 147, Pleasant Ridge 169, Riley County 165, Riverside 154, Riverton 173, Rossville 127, Royal Valley 199, Russell 190, Sabetha 180, St. Marys 144, Silver Lake 149, SE-Cherokee 148, SE-Saline 163, Southwestern Heights 146, Sterling 129, Syracuse 128, Thomas More Prep 181, Wellsville 190, West Franklin 132, Wichita Independent 139.

Class 2-1A

Chase County 86, Centralia 65, Doniphan West 64, Elkhart 108, Ellis 107, Ell-Saline 114, Horton 112, Inman 107, Jackson Heights 96, Jefferson North 101, La Crosse 63, Lyndon 104, McLouth 107, Meade 106, Medicine Lodge 79, Moundridge 91, Northern Heights 99, Oakley 98, Olpe 78, Oswego 80, Pittsburg Colgan 118, Plainville 94, Remington 117, Republic County 103, Sacred Heart 91, Sedgwick 119, Smith Center 90, Stanton County 103, Sublette 100, Troy 70, Uniontown 113, Valley Heights 76, Wabaunsee 111, Washington County 72, Yates Center 110.

8-Man I

Argonia-Attica 66, Bennington 96, Burlingame 70, Canton-Galva 73, Cedar Vale-Dexter 72, Central-Burden 67, Central Plains 77, Centre 61, Clifton-Clyde 70, Ellinwood 99, Fairfield 60, Flinthills 72, Goessel 69, Herington 90, Hill City 83, Hoxie 70, Kinsley 73, Kiowa County 88, Leoti 95, Lincoln 67, Little River 73, Logan-Palco 63, Macksville 83, Madison-Hamilton 85, Marmaton Valley 65, Ness City 86, Oberlin 78, Onaga 65, Osborne 72, Oxford 74, Peabody-Burns 60, Pratt Skyline 82, Quinter 61, Rawlins County 75, Rural Vista 74, St. John 87, St. Paul 62, Satanta 61, Sedan 77, Solomon 79, South Central 74, South Gray 67, Southern Coffey County 63, Spearville 84, St. Francis 65, Udall 89, Valley Falls 68, Victoria 63, Wakeeney 93, West Elk 66.

8-Man II

Altoona-Midway 38, Ashland 46, Axtell 46, Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 47, Bucklin 43, Burrton 45, BV-Randolph 43, Caldwell 44, Chase 42, Chetopa 54, Crest 40, Deerfield 41, Dighton 49, Fowler 27, Frankfort 53, Greeley County 51, Hanover 58, Hartford 50, Hodgeman County 59, Hutchinson Central Christian 51, Ingalls 47, Lakeside 54, Lebo 53, Linn 54, Marais Des Cygnes 50, Minneola 53, Moscow 37, Norwich 53, Otis-Bison 57, Pike Valley 53, Pleasanton 55, Pretty Prairie 57, Rock Hills 55, Rolla 48, South Barber 53, South Haven 53, Southern Cloud 46, Stafford 43, Stockton 56, Sylvan-Lucas 50, Tescott 33 Thunder Ridge 54, Triplains-Brewster 52, Wakefield 54, Wallace County 43, Waverly 52, Wetmore 42, Wilson 48.