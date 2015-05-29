Girls notes from Friday’s state track meet

Lavington wins title in record-setting fashion

Gabby Lavington had just won the 3A championship in the shot put and broken the meet record in the process, yet the Cheney junior didn’t feel like celebrating.

Although her winning throw of 45-10¼ surpassed the previous mark of 45-6¾ set by Northern Heights’ Jacquelyne Leffler in 2007, Lavington hadn’t cleared 47 feet like she wanted.

“It’s nice to win,” Lavington said, “but honestly, I would rather PR. It’s pretty disappointing.”

But Lavington was able to appreciate her place in history, acknowledging all of the work that it took to reach this point. If anything, it has inspired Lavington, who owns the No. 1 throw in Kansas this season at 46-11¾, to work even harder to defend her title.

Five of Lavington’s six throws would have won the title over defending champion Jena Black of Halstead, runner-up at 41-7.

“It doesn’t quite feel real yet,” Lavington said. “It’s kind of crazy. There’s so many great athletes here and you just never know if you’re going to win or not.”

Bolden wins title No. 1

When you have your eye on four titles in a weekend, there’s little time to savor the first one.

After Collegiate sophomore Jewell Bolden locked up her first title, successfully defending her 3A title in the long jump on Friday, she was already anticipating Saturday’s races on the track.

Bolden qualified for the final of the 200 and will run the preliminaries of the 100 on Saturday morning after winning the long jump with a mark of 18-4½, which came on her first attempt.

“Right now I’m not first in the 100 or the 200,” Bolden said, “but winning this gives me confidence in my other events too.”

Despite running her 200 preliminary race during the competition, Bolden was still only a half-inch off her personal-best mark. But that didn’t matter to the champion afterward, just the victory.

“As long as I win, I’m happy,” Bolden said.

Franz wins pole vault

Hillsboro’s Marah Franz didn’t realize she had just completed the best vault of her life until she was over the bar and landing on the cushioning.

Even a half-hour after Franz had won the 3A championship in the pole vault by clearing a personal-best mark of 10-6, what the junior had accomplished hadn’t set in.

“It still really hasn’t hit me,” Franz said. “I couldn’t believe it, but I’m so happy right now.”

Franz and Hoisington’s Natalie Sanders both cleared 10-6, but Franz won the tiebreaker because she cleared it on her first attempt. Franz has qualified for state all three seasons and was also runner-up in 2A last season.

Buhler’s Keller wins long jump

It had become an annual tradition, a cruel one at that, for Buhler’s Alex Keller to come to the state track and field meet, come close to a championship, and leave with heartbreak.

She had finished third, fifth, and fifth respectively in Class 4A in her long jump career, but this season Keller said felt different. It being her last chance at a title, she wasn’t willing to come up short for a fourth time.

It was a different Keller that competed on Friday, as she left no doubt in winning the 4A long jump championship with four marks that were better than her competition with the best being a mark of 17 feet, 11¼ inches.

“This has been something I’ve been working for since my freshman year,” Keller said. “Finally I can say that I came to state and won, plus it being my senior year it’s a pretty good way to go out.”

Keller ended her career with her two best jumps, as she set a personal-best of 18-0 to win regionals.

The difference, according to Keller, has been hammering out kinks in her lead-up to the jump.

“I feel like this year the runway and I were more on the same team than we were in previous years,” Keller joked. “I worked a lot on my technique and hitting the board the right way. It finally all came together today.”

Keller also has a chance for another title run, as she will challenge for the 4A crown in the triple jump on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

“All of that hard work definitely paid off,” Keller said. “It came with a good ending.”

Eckels beats out nerves

Being a 2-time state champion didn’t help Southeast junior Breanna Eckels quell the nerves she was feeling while defending her 6A title in the long jump.

In between jumps Eckels could feel the nerves take over and no matter what tricks she tried, she couldn’t shake them. But a queasy stomach was not stopping Eckels from repeating as champion, as she turned in a 18-8½ mark to win by over a foot.

“I hope the nerves go away (Saturday),” Eckels said. “I don’t know why I was so nervous, but it’s a lot of pressure with such high expectations. I always get nervous in the big meets.”

Eckels eclipsed 18 feet in eight of her nine competitions this season, displaying a consistency that she capitalized on for her third state title.

Now Eckels wants a sweep, as she will try to win the triple jump title on Saturday at 9:45 a.m.

“I’m ready to jump again,” Eckels said. “It didn’t happen as good as I wanted to today, but it’s still a pretty good mark to end the season on.”

Other notes