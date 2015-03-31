Area girls swimming: Maize South banks on another strong season

A year ago, Maize South girls swimming coach Molly Herd had a season in her first year that most coaches can only dream about.

The Mavericks captured the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division II title and advanced six individuals and three relay teams to the Class 5-1A tournament, finishing second to Blue Valley Southwest.

Maize South – in its fifth year of competition – had not placed better than 18th. So why was 2014 so successful?

“It was pure luck,” Herd said. “I came in at the right time where the really good swimmers were coming up.”

And fortunately for Herd and Maize South, everyone returns this year, and the Mavericks have just one senior, Stephanie Severe.

Herd – who also coaches the Maize High team – manages to keep things together between the two teams, which can get a little complicated for league and state tournaments at different locations.

But she credits tremendous help from assistant coach Tedd Gibson, father of sophomore swimmers Mia and Muriel Gibson.

“My assistant will go with Maize South, and I’ll stay with Maize High,” said Herd. “We go to (regular-season) meets together, so it works out well.”

Such a strong showing at state can create a big target for the next season, but Herd said she doesn’t see that in her swimmers.

“I feel the pressure,” she said. “I don’t know if the girls do. But there has been a change this season. They’re more serious at practices and don’t goof around as much.”

Being the only senior on the team, Herd said that Severe has been important, not just in the pool, but out of it as well.

“She has been a big asset,” Herd said. “As talented as she is, she always seems to have a positive attitude, and more because she’s now a senior.”

Younger swimmers also are providing leadership as well, Herd said.

“Mia Gibson has more talent than I’ve seen in girls her age in a long time,” Herd said. “Her teammates see how hard she works, and they want to be like her.”

Maize South benefited last year from having swimmers who are strong in diverse events and strokes, so much so that the Mavericks were able to finish second, 32 points behind champion Blue Valley Southwest.

Herd said she really didn’t realize what was unfolding until about halfway through last year – but Gibson, her assistant, knew.

“I didn’t expect any kind of outcome like we had,” she said. “It was fun to watch and fun to see how excited the girls were. Every meet, they were cutting time.

“I finally realized what Tedd had been talking about the whole time.”

So, could this kind of success be possible again this year? It is conceivable, what with the talent Maize South returns.

“On paper, I think they’re capable of it,” Herd said. “But they have to decide in their heads that they can do it. So much of swimming is mental – they have to make that decision in their heads.”

