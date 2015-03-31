CL girls swimming: Sophomores are key for Heights

Sometimes even the simplest action – such as touching a wall – can create a number of effects.

And so it was for Heights in last year’s Class 5-1A girls swimming meet. Falcons freshman Maggie Hatfield touched the wall .24 of a second ahead of Trinity Academy’s Kendall Kilgore to win the 400-yard relay final.

The victory pushed Heights to a third-place finish overall, edging St. Thomas Aquinas by a point.

The finish even surprised veteran Heights coach Dale Heckman.

“It was big,” he said. “Just keep your head down and finish hard. It was like with Michael Phelps – finish to the wall a little faster than the other swimmer.

“I didn’t realize we had made such a big jump. We went from fifth to third in the last race.”

Heights, City League runnerup last year, lost swimmers to graduation but returns its top swimmers in Hatfield, Katelyn Blattner and Madison Jensen – all sophomores.

The Falcons, in their second year in 5-1A after dropping down from Class 6A, have benefited, Heckman said.

“In 6A girls, it’s pretty tough; there’s a lot of heavy competition,” he said. “(In 5-1A) we’ve got an opportunity to get a few more girls to state. That always makes the trip better. And, if they can get in the top 16, they get to swim the next day. It’s good for them to experience that.”

The Falcons’ success is keyed by Blattner and Hatfield, Heckman said. Blattner qualified for two events at state and won the 200 freestyle, and Hatfield qualified for three events at state, winning the 50 free.

“Katelyn Blattner and Maggie Hatfield are two of the top girls in the state, regardless if it’s 5A or 6A,” Heckman said. “They’re going to be on the medals stand at state.”

A Blattner achievement last season – and a subsequent lack of recognition – might have added some incentive for her this year, Heckman said. And she also provides leadership as well by example.

“Katelyn just works so hard, and that probably trickles down,” Heckman said. “She might have gotten overlooked last year when she broke a (long-standing) 200 free City League record.…

“She was first-team (coaches) All-State, then she had an incredible summer, and she might be out to prove something this year.”

With 15 girls out for swimming this year, Heckman said he will be relying on Jensen to take on a key role for the relay teams this year to go with Blattner and Hatfield. He said seniors Kayla Zimmerman and Natasha Lawrence will vie for the remaining spot.

The Falcons again are young, but Heckman said that’s the way he likes it.

“We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores working so hard right now,” he said. “They’re a long way from competing at state on varsity. But I told them that if we stay 5A, they have a chance to be at state and qualify at the 5A level.”

