East’s Calil Burnett prepares to become City League’s top sprinter

Every time East senior Calil Burnett sprints, it can be considered an event itself.

Burnett is one of the fastest sprinters in Kansas, returning as the two-time runner-up in Class 6A in the 100-meter dash and also a state qualifier in the 200. He will be the favorite in every race he runs this season, which begins Thursday at the Northwest Invitational, and has every reason to act like it.

But he doesn’t. If you didn’t watch Burnett blaze down a track, you would never know he is the one every sprinter is chasing in 6A.

“He’s not brash at all, yet he is confident,” East sprint coach David Kaufman said. “He knows he’s got the ability to be a state champion, but he’s a real humble kid and you would never know it by watching him when he’s not running.”

Burnett takes his responsibilities seriously. With the graduation of Northwest’s Deron Thompson, last season’s 6A champion in the 100 and 200 and his sparring partner on a weekly basis, Burnett now assumes control as Wichita’s fastest sprinter.

It’s a title that almost always has led to success at the state meet. In the last four seasons, the City League has produced two champions and a total of 12 medalists in 6A. Burnett feels obligated to carry on that tradition.

“There’s definitely a sense of pride being the fastest kid in Wichita,” Burnett said. “I’m just happy to represent my school and my city, and I’m excited to see who’s going to come up and challenge this season.”

But there might not be a challenger if Burnett is as improved as East coach Michael Draut thinks. There have been days in practice this spring where Draut doesn’t need a stop watch to tell him Burnett is faster.

“He’ll run by you and it’s just impressive to see a kid go by you that quick,” Draut said. “It brings a big smile to your face because it’s just fun to watch him run. It’s enjoyable to watch someone move that fast up close.”

Burnett is fully recovered from a stress fracture injury this winter and has been working on cleaning up every phase of his race, but especially his starts and his finishes. He feels confident with his top-notch speed, but it’s a matter of getting there and keeping it there.

“He looks smoother, more powerful,” Draut said before catching himself. “I mean if that’s even possible.”

Less than two-tenths of a second is the combined margin that has kept Burnett from a state championship the last two seasons. It’s been a strong source of motivation for him entering his final season.

He may be the favorite, but he won’t act like it and has the work ethic of someone still trying to prove himself.

“I always feel like I can go bigger and faster,” Burnett said. “Whenever I run, I always hear foot steps behind me. That’s what keeps me pushing. I just want to win every race.”

