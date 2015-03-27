Hayes puts in offseason work for strong Maize South track season

Coming one place away from a state championship twice in one day stuck with Maize South’s Teagan Hayes.

She was given a glimpse of what the ultimate prize looked like – finishing second in Class 5A in the 100- and 200-meter dash last spring – and Hayes became determined to find out what that feeling was like.

So the senior did not wait until the weeks leading up to the team’s debut Thursday at the Northwest Invitational to begin her quest. This one has been months in the making.

“I didn’t sit around at home and do nothing this winter,” Hayes said. “I worked out a lot. I worked with a trainer on sprint stuff and got ready for this season. In the past I’ve never really done anything like that, I’ve been really lazy.”

On in-season work and natural ability alone, Hayes has been one of the fastest sprinters in the area for three seasons. With months of hard work added, Hayes wants to be the fastest.

The weight room has given Hayes an increase in explosion, something Maize South sprints coach Brent Pfeifer has already noticed. Her work with the trainer has also improved her start out of the blocks.

“She’s still not where she needs to be at the end, but where we are right now, in late March, she’s so far ahead of where she’s been in the past,” Pfeifer said. “She’s looking really good, really strong, and I’m excited to see how far she can go.”

Hayes proved capable of contending in both the 100 and 200 last season, topping out at a 12.63 in the 100 at state and then breaking 27 seconds consistently in the 200 last season.

While the 200 race involves a mastery of running the curve, Hayes went to work most on her reaction time and start out of the blocks. That is where she feels she can improve the most from last season.

“There’s actually a lot of technique that goes into it that you don’t really think about,” Hayes said. “Like how big your first step is, where your arms are, how much power you get out of there with.”

A lot of work, but Hayes has invested a lot of time to make sure she discovers what she came so close to feeling last May.

“I was really proud of myself, but I was a little disappointment because I was so close,” Hayes said. “That’s really motivated me a lot to get back there and get first in my senior year.”

