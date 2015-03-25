Wade Winter, Avery Roe hope to be foundation for Andale baseball

The Andale baseball program has been fortunate to have had some highly-regarded pitchers come through. The most recent was Wichita State’s Tyler Jones.

The next man up as the ace of the Indians’ staff is Wade Winter, who went 5-2 with a 1.19 ERA in 41 innings last year.

No pressure, right?

“Actually, I don’t feel any pressure,” Winter said. “We had a good staff last year, led by Tyler. This year, it’s just my time to anchor the load of another good staff.”

The battery of Winter and Avery Roe—both second-team coaches association all-state members— will be the basis for another talented Andale roster.

This will be Roe’s third year behind the plate, and Andale coach Chase Boyd, trusts Roe to call the game and control the pitching staff.

“I have had experience in the summer working with guys who have played in the major leagues,” Roe said. “They have taught me an exponential amount of stuff about being a catcher.

“Coach Boyd trusts me to make the right decisions behind the plate. I have made mistakes, but he is willing to put me in the big-boy shoes.”

Boyd thinks having the combination of a quality pitching staff and a veteran catcher is what has made Andale so formidable recently.

“It’s huge,” Boyd said. “Anytime you have a pitcher and catcher like Wade and Avery, that’s a great start to a team.”

Taking over Winter’s spot as the No. 2 starter is Sander Hanson, who was an honorable-mention all-league selection last season.

“We expect big things from Sander this year,” Boyd said. “He was having a great football season until he broke his femur. He has put in a ton of work to get back in shape.”

Not only will Roe lead the pitching staff, but being a third-year starter, he will be asked to be the vocal leader for the Indians, who graduated four players off the all-league team.

“Being a catcher in itself, that’s more often going to be a leadership position,” Roe said. “But since I’m a senior, too, I need to be there when things aren’t going well to bring everybody back rolling. I was brought up to look at the bright side no matter what.”

From an offensive standpoint, Roe and Winter will hit in the middle of the order and be run producers. Last season, Roe hit .413 and drove in 15 runs, while Winter, when not pitching, hit .389 with 12 runs driven in.

Boyd is also counting on junior Chandler Post (outfielder) to be a key part to the offense.

“We need to be consistent at every position,” Boyd said. “We have had guys move in, guys move up and also freshmen vying for spots. Guys have stepped up for us.”