2015 VarsityKansas All-Metro boys basketball team (VIDEOS)

Conley, a 6-2 senior, led Derby to an 18-5 record and a Class 6A tournament berth. He averaged 18.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3 assists and shot 48.5 percent from the field. He scored 993 career points, fourth in Derby history.

Evans, a 6-5 senior, became a point-forward this season, and Carroll went 17-8, taking fourth in 5A after going 8-14 in 2013-14. He averaged 15.5 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. He scored 34 points against KC Washington in the 5A quarterfinals.

Jackson, a 6-5 senior, is a two-time All-Metro selection. He led East (24-1) with 16.4 points, scoring 23 in a 58-43 win over Lawrence in the Class 6A title game. He signed early to play for Nebraska-Omaha.

Jones, a 5-11 senior, averaged 15.6 points as the Aces (24-1) defended their City League title and won the 6A championship. He dedicated his season to his mother, Sharon Haynes, who died of cancer one month before the season started.

Although Parnell, a junior, averaged an Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail II high of 21.3 points and shot 58 percent from the field, he proved to be more than just a scorer. He was strong inside, averaging 7 rebounds, and also had 2.6 assists and 2.3 steals.

Auer’s fifth state championship, and fifth in seven seasons, was his first in Class 5A. Heights (21-4) won 14 straight games to close the season. During that streak, Auer (309-146) took over second in City League boys basketball career victories. He needs nine next season to tie the late Carl Taylor.