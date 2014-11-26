Class 6A championship: SM East vs. Hutchinson

Shawnee Mission East (12-0) is back in the state championship game for the second straight year under former Hutchinson assistant Dustin Delaney. The Lancers lost to Derby last season in Delaney’s first year. A win on Saturday would be a fitting homecoming as Delaney played linebacker at Emporia State.

The Lancers are led on defense by 6-foot-2, 235-pound defensive end Kyle Ball. Ball has been a terror this season, racking up 112 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Ball has offers from Kansas, Air Force and three-time defending FCS national champion South Dakota State.

Hutchinson (8-4) is back in the state championship game for the first time since losing to Shawnee Mission West in 2012. The Salthawks missed the state playoffs last season.

This year’s senior class at Hutchinson came in with huge expectations after a celebrated run through the youth football ranks. Expectations along the line of multiple state titles.

Saturday’s championship represents the last chance to see those expectations met.

“I think along the way, people may have counted us out,” Hutchinson senior quarterback Turner Wintz said. “When we struggled, those expectations maybe were lowered a little bit, but not for us. We always thought we could get to where we are now.”

Hutchinson’s scoring defense has actually gotten worse in the postseason, going from 26.3 to 29.3 points. On the flip side, the Salthawks lead 6A in scoring offense in the postseason at 47 points.