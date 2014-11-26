Class 4A-Division II football championship: Columbus vs. Andale

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: District Stadium, Salina

Andale (12-0) is playing in its third title game and looking for its third unbeaten season. The Indians, who are coached by Gary O’Hair, won its titles in 2006 and 2007.

The Indians are led by RB Hunter Knoblauch, who has 1,108 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, while fellow senior Hank Eck has 1,462 rushing yards, 25 touchdowns. Sophomore Anthony Capul has 764 rushing yards and senior quarterback Luke Walstad has 1,022 passing yards.

Andale has outscored opponents 483-159, including 153-45 in the postseason.

Columbus (11-1), which is coached by Dan Grundy, is making its first trip to the title game. The Titans upset Holton in the quarterfinals 22-21. Columbus’ lone loss was 22-13 to Frontenac, which suffered its first loss in the quarterfinals.

The Titans are led by junior Jace McDown, who has 1,518 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. Trey Robinson and Nate Bole have combined for 1,111 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. Taylor Watkins has 125 tackles, while Garrett Brittain has 98, McDown 88.

Columbus has outscored its opponents 389-148, including 101-45 in the postseason.