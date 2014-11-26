Class 5A football championship: St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Bishop Carroll

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Carnie Smith Stadium, Pittsburg

St. Thomas Aquinas (9-3) was 3-7 in 2013 but taking into account that Randy Dreiling is the Saints’ first-year coach, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that they’re playing for a title. When Dreiling took over Hutchinson, it was mired in a 26-game losing streak. He turned the program into a dynasty, which played in nine title games and won seven, including six straight.

Aquinas has set records in total team offense (4,973 yards), team rushing yards (4,148), individual rushing yards in a season (1,296 by James Cosentino in nine games) and individual yards in a game (Cosentino 261 yards).

Aquinas has had its difficulties, losing its top three running backs, including Cosentino, to injuries.

Nick Gadwood leads the defense with 105 tackles, eight for loss. Ben Ewing has 83.5 tackles, Chris Bollig 81.5

The Carroll (12-0) offense, which averages 375.3 yards per game, has gained fewer than 300 yards twice, once against one-win North.

RB Denzel Goolsby, who has made a non-binding commitment to play at Kansas State, has 1,508 rushing yards, 30 touchdowns and six special teams touchdowns. QB Colton Howell has 738 rushing yards, 1,370 passing yards and a combined 36 touchdowns. Five receivers have at least 11 receptions.

Carroll’s starters have rarely played into the second half.

The defense has allowed 58 points, including seven combined points in three postseason games. Carroll has allowed two touchdowns in a single game twice, and the starting defense hasn’t been scored on. Tommy Marquez has a team-high 80 tackles, while Hank Honas has a team-high 14 sacks and 31 of his 50 tackles are for minus-yardage.