November 26, 2014 8:42 AM

Class 2-1A football championship: Olpe vs. Ell-Saline

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lewis Field, Hays

Olpe (11-1) is making its third championship appearance and looking for its first title. Olpe lost to Ashland in Class 1A in 1976 and to Smith Center in 2008 in Class 2-1A. Quarterback Bo Krueger leads Olpe with 1,159 rushing yards, 869 passing yards and a combined 41 touchdowns.

Ell-Saline (9-3) advances to the 2-1A title game for the first time, although it won the 8-Man I title in 1989. QB Louie Arceo has 809 rushing yards and 1,028 passing with a combined 22 touchdowns. RB Cody Walters has 853 rushing yards.

