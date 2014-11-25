Class 3A championship: Rossville vs. Scott City

Scott City (13-0) is in the title game for the sixth time. The Beavers won in 4A in 1988, 1990 and 1991, and also won in 2012. They are led by senior quarterback Trey O’Neil (1,843 passing yards) and running backs Wyatt Kropp and Cooper Griffith, who are both 1,000-yard rushers.

Rossville (13-0), led by quarterback Tucker Horak, beat its primary rival, Silver Lake, in the semifinals to advance to its second title game. Silver Lake had beaten Rossville eight times in the semis in the last 12 seasons. Horak has 1,595 passing yards and 22 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,878 yards and 26 touchdowns. Thatcher Horak has 981 rushing yards.