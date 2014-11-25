Class 4A-I football championship: Bishop Miege vs. Topeka Hayden

Miege (12-0), which is playing in its eighth title game, has won five Class 4A titles, including in 2009 when it beat Hayden 28-6. Its two losses in the championship came in 5A.

Miege is led by quarterback Ryan Willis, who has made a non-binding commitment to play at Kansas and has 2,683 passing yards and 32 touchdowns. Jafar Armstrong has 948 receiving yards, while Dawson Downing has 1,808 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns.

Miege, under coach Jon Holmes, has dominated opponents, outscoring teams 553-131, including 394-54 in the past eight games.

Hayden (11-1) has three titles, which it won in 1998, 2004 and 2008.

The Wildcats are led by Derrick McGreevy, who has 127 tackles and five interceptions. Hayden has a balanced offense that has gained nearly 5,000 yards. QB Jacob Head has 1,802 passing yards.

Hayden, which is coached by Bill Arnold, has outscored postseason opponents 123-47. The Wildcats’ lone loss came on Sept. 19, 23-20 to Class 6A’s Manhattan. in its other eight regular season games, they beat teams by an average of 46.3-10.9.