The Wichita Eagle/VarsityKansas 2014 All-Metro softball team

This is the 10th year for All-Metro teams selected by The Eagle, recognizing the best high school athletes in team sports throughout Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties. Nomination ballots were sent to girls soccer coaches at high schools in those counties.

Coaches were asked to return ballots with nominations of the best players within those counties that they saw this season, including their own players.

The team was selected by Joanna Chadwick after tabulating nominations, her own evaluation of the players and additional input from coaches.

MORGAN BOHANAN

Senior third baseman

Goddard

Bohanan, who has signed with Kansas, is a two-time All-Metro selection who helped lead the Lions to an unbeaten regular season. She has been a leader for Goddard for three seasons, and has been a strong presence at third — .943 fielding percentage — since moving there her junior year. Teams did not want to pitch to her because of her prowess at the plate, but she still hit .446 with eight doubles and two triples. She 26 RBIs and 30 runs scored.

LAUREN BUCHANAN

Junior catcher

Carroll

Buchanan, who has made an oral commitment to play at Colorado State, had no errors and has such a strong arm that teams were hesitant to run on her. She was tasked with calling pitches for two of the state’s best pitchers in Jessi Haffner and Brittany Finney. She hit .562 and had 11 doubles, five home runs, 31 RBIs and scored 38 runs as she helped lead Carroll to a 25-0 record and its fourth straight Class 5A title.

BRITTANY FINNEY

Junior pitcher

Carroll

Finney, who has made an oral commitment to play at Oklahoma, was an All-Metro selection while at Maize in 2013. She was 12-0 with a 0.47 ERA and struck out 87 while giving up one walk and 16 hits. She also hit two homers in the 5A title game, as Carroll won its fourth straight and finished 25-0. She had a .547 batting average with a 1.12 slugging percentage. She had eight doubles, 11 homers, 45 RBIs and 36 runs scored.

KYLIE FOX

Junior utility

Southeast

Fox is an athletic player who went where she was needed. A natural catcher where she only had one error, Southeast (8-13) needed her at pitcher, too. She was on the mound for 12 games, picked up speed and several pitches as she went 4-5 with a 3.90 ERA and 50 strikeouts. Fox also played a game at shortstop. She was a terror at the plate, hitting .695 with a 1.102 slugging percentage, 41 hits, 13 doubles, eight triples, 17 RBIs and two strikeouts.

MEGAN GRAF

Junior first baseman

Goddard

Graf helped lead Goddard to an unbeaten regular season and a 20-1 record. A versatile player who also pitched and had a 10-1 record, a .618 ERA with five earned runs in the regular season, Graf fielded the ball well at both positions. She hit .318 with five doubles and two home runs, along with 19 RBIs and 16 runs scored.

EMILY GRIGGS

Senior outfielder

Maize

Griggs, who has signed with LSU, led Maize to the Class 6A tournament and an 18-5 record. A speedy center fielder, the three-time All-Metro selection hit .597, struck out once, had seven doubles, 38 runs and 19 RBIs. She also had 18 stolen bases and was caught stealing twice. For her career, she had 151 runs, 83 RBIs, 22 doubles and a .612 batting average.

JESSI HAFFNER

Senior pitcher

Carroll

Haffner finished her career 4-0 in Class 5A title games, throwing a two-hit shutout to beat Maize South in the championship. The Oklahoma State signee and three-time All-Metro selection, was 13-0 with three earned runs, a 0.37 ERA and 70 strikeouts. She also hit .616 with 13 singles, 20 doubles, 10 homers, 49 RBIs, 39 runs with a 1.356 slugging percentage.

HUNTER HOGAN

Senior outfielder

Carroll

Hogan, a center fielder who has signed with Wichita State, is a three-time All-Metro selection who helped lead Carroll to its fourth straight Class 5A title. Hogan used her speed in the outfield, where she had no errors, and on the bases. She hit .571 with a .943 slugging percentage, hitting nine doubles, five homers, 24 RBIs and scoring 51 runs.

BAILEY HOLT

Senior designated hitter

Mulvane

Holt, a catcher who has signed with Wichita State, is a two-time All-Metro selection and helped lead Mulvane to a 15-7 record. A savvy catcher with a versatility that could have put her on the mound, faced opponents dead-set on stopping her at the plate. Yet she still hit .594 with a .985 slugging percentage and a .636 on-base percentage. She broke her own school record for hits with 41. She had 16 doubles, four triples and 30 RBIs.

MIRANDA ROHLEDER

Sophomore middle infielder

Goddard

Rohleder, a shortstop who played with poise and outstanding softball knowledge, had a .993 fielding percentage. She knew the kind of play needed, whether it was the spectacular or the ordinary, to get the out. She also hit .585 with nine doubles, seven triples, 40 RBIs and 36 runs scored. Rohleder helped lead Goddard to an unbeaten regular season.

KELSEY STERNEKER

Senior pitcher

Maize South

Sterneker, who has signed with Wichita State, is a two-time All-Metro selection. She led the Mavericks (20-5) to the Class 5A title game and got wins over previously unbeaten Goddard in the regional final, and Topeka Seaman in the 5A semifinals. Maize South needed her on the mound and she threw 21 games and was 17-4. She had a 1.68 ERA with 157 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings. She also hit 22 RBIs and had six home runs.

BRYNA VOGEL

Senior middle infield

Clearwater

Vogel, who has signed to play volleyball at Kansas State, is a two-time All-Metro softball selection. She’s the only three-sport All-Metro selection in the 10-year history of the selections and was a two-time All-Metro volleyball selection and was named All-Metro in basketball in March. Vogel led Clearwater (20-5) to the Class 4A-Division II title game. She hit four home runs in the tourney and finished her career with a 30-game hit streak. She hit .646, had a 1.10 slugging percentage with 10 doubles, eight homers, 44 RBIs and 50 runs. She commited three errors.

KENZIE YOUNG

Sophomore outfielder

Derby

Young displayed her speed and her rocket arm in center field but is such a strong athlete that she could move in and play second base well. Young, whose brother Travis is an All-Metro baseball selection at second, helped lead Derby to its fourth straight Class 6A tournament. She hit .550 with 11 doubles, four triples and six home runs, along with 32 RBIs, 33 runs and a 1.012 slugging percentage.

SHANE STEINKAMP

Coach

Augusta

Steinkamp, who is in his second season at Augusta, led the Orioles to the Class 4A-Division I title with an 11-5 win over McPherson and a 21-4 record. It’s the second straight trip to a 4A title game for Steinkamp, whose team’s only loss in 2013 was to DeSoto in the 4A title game. Augusta beat DeSoto in the first round of the 4A-I tournament in May.