The Wichita Eagle/VarsityKansas 2014 All-Metro baseball team

This is the 10th year for All-Metro teams selected by The Eagle, recognizing the best high school athletes in team sports throughout Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties. Nomination ballots were sent to baseball coaches at high schools in those counties.

Coaches were asked to return ballots with nominations of the best players within those counties that they saw this season, including their own players.

The team was selected by Scott Paske after tabulating nominations, his own evaluation of the players and additional input from coaches.

Jordan Dingman

Dingman, who mixed time between left field, third base and pitcher, helped the Grizzlies make a strong late-season run to a fourth-place finish in Class 6A. The switch hitter batted .418 with 12 extra-base hits, and hit one of his two home runs on the season’s final day while going 4 for 8. Dingman also scored 21 runs.

Bryce Fischer

Fischer, a left-handed cleanup hitter, batted a team-high .486 with one home run and 33 RBIs. The right fielder was also perfect on 12 stolen-base attempts. A Cowley Community College signee, Fischer also filled the closer’s role, posting a 2-1 record with three saves and a 0.72 ERA as Carroll went 22-3 and finished third in Class 5A.

Brady Hoover

Hoover went through a 1-for-14 hitting slump early in the season, but hit safely in 17 of the last 20 games to finish .351 with a team-leading four home runs and 28 RBIs. Fifteen of his 27 hits went for extra bases. The Hutchinson Community College signee helped Maize post an 18-7 record and finish second in Class 6A.

Tyler Jones

Jones, a Wichita State signee, made it all the way to the Class 4A-Division I tournament before he allowed an earned run. The right-hander posted a 7-0 record with two saves and an 0.15 ERA in 48 innings for the 19-4 Indians. Jones struck out 73 and walked five. In a 1-0 victory over Augusta, he fanned the first seven batters and eight of nine.

Keylan Killgore

Killgore, a left-hander who has committed to Wichita State, frequently drew the opening-game assignment in doubleheaders for Heights, which finished 20-3. Killgore was 4-1 with a 1.37 ERA and struck out 42 in 41 innings. Offensively, Killgore hit a team-high three home runs and played first base when he wasn’t pitching.

Jordan Miller

Coach Charlie Ebright labeled Miller his ace in the preseason, and the right-hander didn’t disappoint. Miller went 9-0 with a 1.19 ERA and two shutouts. The Cowley Community College signee wasn’t overpowering with 30 strikeouts, but he allowed just 42 hits in 47 innings.

Cooper Minnick

Minnick spent most of his time at catcher, but also played shortstop and filled the closer role as the Lions went 16-8 and reached the Class 3A tournament. He batted .580 with 40 hits and 26 RBIs, and didn’t strike out until a quarterfinal loss to Wellsville. Minnick struck out 39 in 16 innings, including one to seal a regional upset of unbeaten Humboldt.

Braden Minor

Minor was a major contributor for Eisenhower as it returned to the Class 5A tournament. His 35 hits produced a .538 batting average with one home run and 23 RBIs. Minor was equally dynamic on the mound, posting a 6-2 record with two saves and a 1.75 ERA. He struck out 64 while allowing 41 hits and 11 walks in 48 innings.

Taylor Sanagorski

A switch hitter who homered from both sides of the plate in a game, Sanagorski featured a keen eye, as well. He walked 27 times and struck out three in 81 plate appearances, batting .392 with three home runs and 19 RBIs. The Wichita State signee also helped guide Carroll’s pitching staff to a 1.65 ERA.

Kier Stamp

Stamp, a staple at first base and in the cleanup spot for three seasons, batted .420 with three home runs and 29 RBIs to help the Jaguars reach the Class 4A-Division I tournament. He hit a three-run homer and a grand slam in consecutive at-bats in a victory over Emporia. Stamp will play football at William Jewell.

Brylie Ware

Ware’s .706 batting average fell just short of former Silver Lake standout Josh Workman’s state-record .710 in 2004. Still, Ware has 105 career hits after belting six home runs with 32 RBIs for the 17-2 Cardinals. He drove in six runs in Sedgwick’s season opener and went 7 for 7 in a doubleheader against Hoisington.

Curtis Whitten

The Falcons featured good speed throughout their outfield, but Whitten’s ability to track down fly balls in the gaps was exceptional. Whitten, a left-handed batter, hit a team-high .448 with two home runs, 16 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. Batting in the No. 2 spot, Whitten also scored a team-high 33 runs.

Travis Young

Young was an offensive force in the leadoff spot for Derby. He led the Panthers in batting average (.493), extra-base hits (12) home runs (3), stolen bases (32) and runs (36). Young, a switch hitter, turned his focus toward the right side of the plate during a game against Newton and homered in his first at-bat.

Scott Carr

Carr’s 17th season as the Rockets’ coach was one of his most rewarding. After finishing 5-14 in 2013, Rose Hill went 17-8 and was third in Class 4A-Division I. The Rockets, with three seniors, overcame a four-run deficit to edge Winfield for the regional title. Rose Hill defeated the top two seeds (Fort Scott and Andale-Garden Plain) at state.