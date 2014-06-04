The Wichita Eagle/VarsityKansas 2014 All-Metro girls soccer team

This is the 10th year for All-Metro teams selected by The Eagle, recognizing the best high school athletes in team sports throughout Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties. Nomination ballots were sent to girls soccer coaches at high schools in those counties.

Coaches were asked to return ballots with nominations of the best players within those counties that they saw this season, including their own players.

The team was selected by Taylor Eldridge after tabulating nominations, his own evaluation of the players and additional input from coaches.

Courtney Boswell

The brooding presence on Kapaun’s back line, Boswell, a two-time All-Metro pick and Hutchinson commitment, has the foot speed that make her stature and physicality all the more intimidating. A natural midfielder, Boswell morphed into a brick wall for Kapaun, playing an integral role in the team winning 16 games and returning to state for the first time since 2010. “We’ve got some pretty good defenders back there, but I never have to worry if they get beat,” Kapaun coach Alan Shepherd said. “She’s going to shut it down.”

Hadley Davis

The maestro of the most potent attack in the state, Davis oversaw an offense that racked up 131 goals in 21 games, as Maize made its eighth straight appearance at state and finished second in Class 6A. Davis, a Friends commitment, authored 19 goals and assisted on 15. “She wins the majority of 50/50 balls in the midfield for us,” Maize coach Jay Holmes said, “and she did an effective job of generating our attack.”

Grace Hagan

Few play the game with the elegance and intuition of Hagan, who has orally committed to Kansas. While her stats (12 goals and 12 assists) dipped this season, her overall game improved, which helped Kapaun to a third-place finish in Class 5A. “Her technical ability under pressure is very good,” Shepherd said. “But it’s her desire to make her team and herself the best they can be, that’s what sticks out to me.”

Gracie Linton

One of the state’s premier goal scorers, all Linton needed was a sliver of space to operate. Her speed made through balls the opposition’s nightmare, as Linton, an Emporia State committment, authored 32 goals with 11 assists on Trinity’s state championship team. “She’s a finisher,” Trinity coach Tom Nykamp said. “She’s able to do the work and finish it off, and you need one of those on your team.”

Katie McClure

Thrust into the primary scoring role in Maize’s high-octane offense, McClure’s game blossomed and she responded by leading the state in scoring with 52 goals and 19 assists. A clinical finisher, McClure helped Maize win 19 games and play for the Class 6A championship after scoring a hat trick in the semifinals. “Katie is such a tenacious forward,” Maize coach Jay Holmes said. “She has outstanding ball skills, which makes her so dangerous around the goal.”

Shiloh Miller

Surrounded by offensive weapons, it was actually Miller (10 goals, 19 assists) who wrecked the most havoc in the midfield for the opposition. She preferred to use her superior speed to set others up, as she did on the game-winning assist in Trinity’s Class 4-1A championship game. “She was able to get in behind defenses and that was really the secret to us getting crosses off whenever we needed and finishing off goals,” Nykamp said. “She was a workhorse.”

Kelsey Quick

Promoted to Maize’s anchor in the back, Quick led the defense to 10 shutouts. The Eagles weren’t a byproduct of just their offense, as Quick, an oral committment to Central Arkansas, and the defense proved they, too, were on an elite level. “She met every challenge in the back for us,” Maize coach Jay Holmes said. “She is both physical and skillful and with her pace is able to chase down the quickest forwards.”

Jami Reichenberger

Sometimes being the keeper with Carroll’s defense can be an uneventful task, but when the stakes were raised, Reichenberger proved her class. The junior allowed 11 goals in 21 games, including 13 shutouts. “She is just an unbelievable athlete that plays without fear,” Carroll coach Greg Rauch said. “A lot of her biggest moments came on the biggest stage when we were facing our biggest opposition.”

Jada Scott

An off-season knee injury limited what Scott used to do, so she adapted and became a four-time All-Metro selection. The Central Missouri committment still scored 20 goals, but she finished with a career-high 18 assists and led the Falcons to the Class 5A quarterfinals. “She sees the game at such a mature level,” Heights coach Ryan Kelley said. “She does some things that most people don’t acquire until college, if at all.”

Rosa Urista Chico

Facing constant double and triple teams, Urista Chico scored (30) or assisted on (8) all but four of Southeast’s goals. Southeast won five games, but no one looked forward to playing the Buffaloes with unenviable task of marking the Butler committment. “She works so hard on the field,” Southeast coach Tom Noonan said. “Her work ethic puts her in position to be there for herself and for her teammates.”

Baylee Vaughn

Through balls against Carroll’s defense became extinct with the speed Vaughn brought to the back line. The Butler commit helped the Eagles to four straight state appearances, including 17 wins and 13 clean sheets this season. “Her speed is undeniable,” Rauch said. “She’s a rabbit in the back for us and a very smart defender that can anticipate where she needs to be to beat the opposition to the ball every time.”

Coach Tom Nykamp, Trinity

Nykamp had to manage a rash of injuries early in the season, as Trinity navigated through its most challenging schedule. Wins over Manhattan, Thomas More Prep and Bishop Miege were nice, but none was more satisfying than conquering Topeka Hayden, the team that had eliminated Trinity the past two seasons, for the second time this season to win the Class 4-1A championship. “It’s more relief than excitement,” Nykamp said. “It’s been a couple years coming, I think, for us. It feels like we did our job.”