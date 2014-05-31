Saturday’s state track results (May 31)

Class 6A
Boys
Final Team Scores (18 of 18 Events)
Olathe East 85, Manhattan 75, Olathe South 50, Olathe North 46, BV Northwest 37, Hutchinson 32, Wichita Northwest 31, Topeka 30, SM West 26, Maize 26, Free State 25, Blue Valley 24, Wichita East 24, Wichita North 24, Dodge City 21, BV North 17, SM North 16, Washburn Rural 15, SM Northwest 14, BV West 13, Wichita Southeast 13, SM South 11, SM East 10, Derby 9, Lawrence 9, Wichita South 7, Gardner-Edgerton 6, Olathe Northwest 3, Garden City 1, Wyandotte 1.
Girls
Final Team Scores (18 of 18 Events)
Free State 97, Olathe East 80, Lawrence 47, Garden City 46 1/2, Maize 39 1/2, Dodge City 36, Manhattan 32, Topeka 31, SM West 30, Wichita East 30, Olathe South 26, Olathe North 20, Hutchinson 20, Wichita Northwest 18, SM South 17, Wichita Southeast 15, SM North 14, Gardner-Edgerton 13, BV West 13, Olathe Northwest 12, BV Northwest 12, SM East 11, BV North 10, Junction City 9, SM Northwest 7, Wichita South 6, Derby 4, Blue Valley 1.
Class 5A
Boys
Final Team Scores (18 of 18 Events)
Carroll 85, Seaman 62, Hays 54, Newton 51, Leavenworth 45, Shawnee Heights 45, St. Thomas Aquinas 43, Kapaun 38, Great Bend 37, Liberal 34, Mill Valley 34, St. James Academy 24, Wichita West 18, Maize South 18, Wichita Heights 17, Goddard 14, BV Southwest 13 1/2, Salina South 12, Emporia 12, Salina Central 8, Valley Center 8, Schlagle 7, Pittsburg 6, Lansing 5, Turner 5, Andover 2 1/2.
Girls
Final Team Scores (18 of 18 Events)
St. Thomas Aquinas 77, St. James Academy 73, Maize South 63, Pittsburg 49, Emporia 45, Newton 38, Lansing 37, Salina Central 36, Mill Valley 36, Andover 35, Hays 32, Eisenhower 21, Carroll 20, Kapaun 19, Seaman 18, Great Bend 17, Shawnee Heights 16, Wichita Heights 15, Leavenworth 14, Schlagle 11, Salina South 10, Valley Center 7, Arkansas City 6, Goddard 3, Wichita West 3.
Class 4A
Boys
Final Team Scores (18 of 18 Events)
Andale 69, Winfield 58, Baldwin 38, Coffeyville 33, Osawatomie 32, Ottawa 28, Trinity Academy 28, KC Piper 27, Perry-LeCompton 27, Paola 25, McPherson 22, Miege 20, Girard 18, Tonganoxie 16, Louisburg 16, Andover Central 15, El Dorado 15, DeSoto 15, Scott 15, Wellington 14, Ulysses 14, Labette County 14, Santa Fe Trail 13, Augusta 13, Hugoton 12, Hayden 11, Bonner Springs 11, Mulvane 10, Parsons 8, Goodland 8, Royal Valley 8, KC Ward 6, Colby 5, Russell 5, Chapman 4, Rose Hill 4, Nickerson 4, Spring Hill 3, Fort Scott 3, Sumner Academy 2, Concordia 2, Holton 2, Clearwater 2, Buhler 2, Atchison 2, Wamego 1, Smoky Valley 1, Abilene 1.
Girls
Final Team Scores (18 of 18 Events)
Baldwin 71, Andale 57, Paola 42, Coffeyville 42, Scott 30, Independence 30, Hayden 26, Chanute 26, KC Piper 25, Fort Scott 24, Ulysses 24, McPherson 22, Andover Central 21, Wlelington 21, Winfield 20, El Dorado 19, Atchison 19, Pratt 18, Girard 17, Buhler 14, Wamego 14, DeSoto 12, Colby 12, Chapman 10, Circle 10, Concordia 8, Smoky Valley 8, Basehor-Linwood 7, Perry-LeCompton 7, Goodland 6, Royal Valley 6, Abilene 5, Tonganoxie 4, Holton 4, Louisburg 4, Clay Center 4, Bishop Ward 3, Parsons 3, Russell 2, Eudora 2, Iola 1, Spring Hill 1, Larned 1.
Class 3A
Boys
Final Team Scores (18 of 18 Events)
Phillipsburg 69, Beloit 64, Hesston 55, Caney Valley 49, Sacred Heart 43, Wichita Collegiate 39, Haven 31, Holcomb 29, Chaparral 27 1/2, Thomas More Prep 24; Cheney 20, Wellsville 19, Hiawatha 17, Pleasant Ridge 17, Norton 16, Wichita Independent 13, Rock Creek 13, Belle Plaine 12, Garden Plain 12, Marion 11, St. Marys 10, SE-Saline 9, Sabetha 8, Riverton 8, Cimarron 7, NE-Arma 7, Horton 7, Fredonia 7, Riley County 6, Central Heights 6, Nemaha Valley 5, Rossville 5, Riverside 5, Hoisington 4 1/2, Osage City 4, Erie 4, Galena 4, Silver Lake 3, Conway Springs 3, Humboldt 2, KC Christian 2, Minneapolis 1, Halstead 1, Maur Hill 1, SE-Cherokee 1, Neodesha 1.
Girls
Final Team Scores (18 of 18 Events)
Cheney 69, Garden Plain 54, Hiawatha 43, Hesston 41, Mairon 39, Silver Lake 29 1/3, Beloit 28 1/3, Kingman 27, Wichita Collegiate 26, Hutchinson Trinity 26, Marysville 24, Sabetha 22, Nemaha Valley 21, Sedgwick 21, SE-Saline 20, NE-Arma 20, Minneapolis 16, St. Marys 15, Haven 14, Norton 13 1/2, Lakin 13, Halstead 13, Atchison County 11, Osage City 11, Wichita Independent 9, Douglass 8 7/8, Rock Creek 8, KC Christian 8, Belle Plaine 8, Cimarron 7, Sacred Heart 5, Chaparral 5, Conway Springs 5, SE-Cherokee 4, Lyons 3, Riley County 3, Ellsworth 3, Phillipsburg 3, Thomas More Prep 3, Central Heights 1, Southwestern Heights 1.
Class 2A
Boys
Final Team Scores (18 of 18 Events)
Berean Academy 54, Washington County 41, Olpe 36, Ell-Saline 35, Smith Center 35, Plainville 33, Medicine Lodge 33, Maranatha Academy 30, Ellinwood 27, South Central 27, Wakefield 25, South Gray 24, Yates Center 23, Pittsburg Colgan 22, Kiowa County 21, Leoti 19, Ellis 19, Ness City 18, Oakley 15, Canton-Galva 14, Lyndon 14, Oswego 13, Sterling 13, Jefferson County North 13, Valley Falls 12, Moundridge 10, Pleasanton 9, Northern Heights 8, Jackson Heights 7, Kinsley 6, St. John 6, Onaga 5, Rawlins County 4, Elkhart 4, Trego 4, Sublette 4, Bennington 3, Hillsboro 2, Inman 2, Decatur 2, West Elk 2, Republic County 2, Stanton County 1, Central Plains 1, Oxford 1, Solomon 1, Meade 1.
Girls
Final Team Scores (18 of 18 Events)
Maranatha Academy 62, Ellinwood 52, Meade 48 1/2, Inman 41, Kiowa County 35 1/2, Ell-Saline 35, Sterling 31, West Elk 28 1/2, Jefferson Cou8nty North 28 1/2, Moundridge 28 1/2, Washington County 28, Decatur Community 25, Hillsboro 24, Rawlins County 22, Berean Academy 21, Ellis 21, Mission Valley 15, Ness City 14, Smith Center 13, Olpe 12, Little River 12, Kinsley 11, South Central 11, Remington 10, Stanton County 7 1/2, Syracuse 7, Northern Heights 7, Sublette 7, Republic County 6, Wakefield 5, Plainville 5, Central Plains 5, Hill City 4, Leoti 4, Herington 4, Chase County 3, Pratt-Skyline 2, Valley Falls 2, Lyndon 1, McLouth 1, Elkhart 1, Yates Center 1.
Class 1A
Boys
Final Team Scores (18 of 18 Events)
Centralia 51, Macksville 48 1/2, Hanover 41, Osborne 37, Valley Heights 36 1/2, La Crosse 35, Linn 31, Wallace County 30, Otis-Bison 30, Stockton 29, Stafford 29, Southern Coffey County 23, Ashland 21, Clifton-Clyde 18, Hoxie 17, Langdon-Fairfield 17, Frankfort 16, St. Francis 12, Pike Valley 10, Satanta 10, Wheatland 10, Caldwell 10, Pretty Prairie 9, Fowlelr 7, Colony-Crest 7, Victoria 6, Spearville 6, Madison 6, Hodgeman County 6, Blue Valley 6, Rock Hills 6, Deerfield 6, Marais des Cygne 5, Dighton 5, Thunder Ridge 5, South Haven 5, Axtell 5, Baileyville 5, Tescott 5, Northern Valley 4, Glasco 3 1/2, Burrton 3, Miltonvale 3, Brewster 3, Minneola 3, Ingalls 3, Goessel 3, Natoma 3, Chetopa 2, Beloit St. John’s 2, Central Christian 2, Bucklin 2, Weskan 1 1/2, Attica 1, Greeley County 1.
Girls
Final Team Scores (18 of 18 Events)
Valley Heights 62, Pike Valley 54, Marais des Cygne 51, Linn 37, Wheatland 31, Minneola 27 1/2, Beloit St. John’s 24, Triplains 24, Hoxie 23, Cunningham 22, Quinter 19, Caldwell 18, Rolla 18, Baileyville 17, Centralia 16 1/2, St. Paul 16, Clifton-Clyde 15, Weskan 15, Sylvan-Lucas 12, Osborne 12, Central Christian 11, St. Francis 10, Norwich 10, Macksville 9, Cheylin 9, Natoma 9, Axtell 9, Golden Plains 8 1/4, Moscow 8, Attica 8, Rock Hills 7, White City 6, Bucklin 6, Dighton 6, Spearvillel 6, Northern Valley 6, Waverly 5 1/4, Logan 5, Otis-Bison 5, Lincoln 5, Doniphan West 4, Greeley County 4, South Barber 4, Hartford 4, Argonia 3, Thunder Ridge 3,Hodgeman County 3, Ingalls 2, Madison 2, Centre 2, Central-Burden 2, Western Plains 2, Tescott 2, Burrton 1, Wallace County 1, Lakeside 1/4, Satanta 1/4.
Northwest's Deron Thompson
Heights girls 400 relay
Andale boys 400 relay
Carroll's Ricky Sanchez
Maize South's Kassidy Johnson
Winfield's Josh Hanna, Riley Osen
Northwest's Mitchell Shurtz
Hutchinson's Jared Page
Hesston's Ryan Schadler
Collegiate's Jacque Williams
Trinity Academy's Tyler Burns
Medicine Lodge's Scott Beecher
Cheney's Taylor Needham
Inman's Krystal Miller
Caldwell's Tyann Isaacs
3200 relay pep talk
Carroll senior Nick Giusti, 5A 110 hurdles champ
Collegiate freshman Jewell Bolden, 3A 100 hurdles champ
Circle senior Talia Highbarger, 4A 100 hurdles champ
Berean Academy senior Gabe Holmes, 2A 110 hurdles champ
Andover Central sophomore Jordan Birch, 4A 110 hurdles champ
