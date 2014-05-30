4-1A girls soccer: Trinity wins semifinal in overtime

Trinity Academy broke a 2-2 tie with a goal with 1:32 left in the first overtime and defeated Bishop Miege 3-2 in the Class 4A-1A girls soccer semifinal Friday.

“It was a through ball by Caroline Zielke to Grace Linton,” Trinity coach Tom Nykamp said. “The keeper came out for it and couldn’t get a hold of it and Grace pounced on it.”

Her shot from about 10 yards out on the right side found the far post. The golden goal ended the match and moved the Knights into the championship game against two-time defending champion Topeka Hayden at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Knights dominated the first half, taking a 2-0 lead.

The first goal came after a long shot by senior Madison Clinton was deflected by Miege senior keeper Shea Myer over the goal.

The ensuing corner kick by senior Taylor Billings bounced around in front of the net and junior Shiloh Miller put the ball in the back of the net with 11:18 left in the first half.

On the second goal, the Knights took the ball away when the Stags were trying to clear it. Linton got the ball to Billings, who scored with 7:49 left in the half.

Miege scored two second-half goals, both off corner kicks.

“We could have had four goals in the first half,” Nykamp said. “But Miege is a good team and they came back. We should have won the game in regulation.

“We reasserted ourselves in overtime.”

The Knights had four shots to none for the Stags in the overtime.

Topeka Hayden beat Trinity in the 2012 state championship game.