Varsity Kansas

June 01, 2014 12:00 AM

All-league girls soccer teams

All-league teams are chosen by that league’s coaches.

CITY LEAGUE

F — Rosa Urista Chico, sr., Southeast

F — Dora Gallo, so., North

F — Grace Hagan, jr., Kapaun

F — Colleen Howland, jr., Heights

F — Shelby Lopez, jr., Carroll

Mid — Jada Scott, sr., Heights

CB — Courtney Boswell, sr., Kapaun

S — Dalia Fernandez, sr., North

D — Janae Slater, sr., Heights

D — Baylee Vaughn, sr., Carroll

GK — Jami Reichenberger, jr., Carroll

Coach: Greg Rauch, Carroll

AV-CTL I

F — Jordan Downing, jr., Hutchinson

F – Jordan Eickelman, fr., Derby

F — Katie McClure, so., Maize

F — Paige Swanson, jr., Maize

M — Hadley Davis, sr., Maize

M — Brookelyn Entz, fr., .Newton

M —Hanna Newhouse, jr., Derby

M — Stacy Rottinghaus, sr., Hutchinson

D — Madi Carlgren, sr., Salina Central

D — Samantha Simmons, so., Derby

D — Kelsey Quick, jr., Maize

D — Sara West, jr., Derby

GK — Jordan Keck, sr., Campus

AV-CTL II

F — Ryann Burnett, jr., Maize South

F — Maria Casenove, jr., Goddard

F — Jaclyn Means, sr., Eisenhower

F — Madison Zimmer, sr., Andover Central

M — Hayden Burnett, fr., Maize South

M — Ana Dilkes, sr., Andover

M — Gaby Gentzler, jr., Andover Central

M — Kayleigh Moore, sr., Eisenhower

D — Carissa Butler, sr., Eisenhower

D — Bailey Hogan, sr., Valley Center

D — Austyn Nestor, jr., Maize South

D — Masen Stamp, jr., Andover Central

GK — Bethan Reeves, fr., Valley Center

AV-CTL III-IV

F — Paige Schmidt, so., McPherson

F — Rylee Simon, so., Mulvane

F — Emily Terrell, sr., Rose Hill

F — McKenzie Thiel, sr., Winfield

M — Karrie McNutt, sr., Winfield

M — Dominique Milsap, jr., Rose Hill

M — Taylor Spencer, jr., Winfield

M — Lizzy Wright, jr., Buhler

D — Jess Burtnett, sr., Winfield

D — Caitlyn Dougherty, sr., Winfield

D — Breckon Kaufman, so., McPherson

D — Hannah Kanaak, jr., Rose Hill

GK — Olyvia Bish, sr., Mulvane

GK — Maddie Pegorsch, sr., Winfield

