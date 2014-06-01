All-league girls soccer teams

All-league teams are chosen by that league’s coaches.
CITY LEAGUE
F — Rosa Urista Chico, sr., Southeast
F — Dora Gallo, so., North
F — Grace Hagan, jr., Kapaun
F — Colleen Howland, jr., Heights
F — Shelby Lopez, jr., Carroll
Mid — Jada Scott, sr., Heights
CB — Courtney Boswell, sr., Kapaun
S — Dalia Fernandez, sr., North
D — Janae Slater, sr., Heights
D — Baylee Vaughn, sr., Carroll
GK — Jami Reichenberger, jr., Carroll
Coach: Greg Rauch, Carroll
AV-CTL I
F — Jordan Downing, jr., Hutchinson
F – Jordan Eickelman, fr., Derby
F — Katie McClure, so., Maize
F — Paige Swanson, jr., Maize
M — Hadley Davis, sr., Maize
M — Brookelyn Entz, fr., .Newton
M —Hanna Newhouse, jr., Derby
M — Stacy Rottinghaus, sr., Hutchinson
D — Madi Carlgren, sr., Salina Central
D — Samantha Simmons, so., Derby
D — Kelsey Quick, jr., Maize
D — Sara West, jr., Derby
GK — Jordan Keck, sr., Campus
AV-CTL II
F — Ryann Burnett, jr., Maize South
F — Maria Casenove, jr., Goddard
F — Jaclyn Means, sr., Eisenhower
F — Madison Zimmer, sr., Andover Central
M — Hayden Burnett, fr., Maize South
M — Ana Dilkes, sr., Andover
M — Gaby Gentzler, jr., Andover Central
M — Kayleigh Moore, sr., Eisenhower
D — Carissa Butler, sr., Eisenhower
D — Bailey Hogan, sr., Valley Center
D — Austyn Nestor, jr., Maize South
D — Masen Stamp, jr., Andover Central
GK — Bethan Reeves, fr., Valley Center
AV-CTL III-IV
F — Paige Schmidt, so., McPherson
F — Rylee Simon, so., Mulvane
F — Emily Terrell, sr., Rose Hill
F — McKenzie Thiel, sr., Winfield
M — Karrie McNutt, sr., Winfield
M — Dominique Milsap, jr., Rose Hill
M — Taylor Spencer, jr., Winfield
M — Lizzy Wright, jr., Buhler
D — Jess Burtnett, sr., Winfield
D — Caitlyn Dougherty, sr., Winfield
D — Breckon Kaufman, so., McPherson
D — Hannah Kanaak, jr., Rose Hill
GK — Olyvia Bish, sr., Mulvane
GK — Maddie Pegorsch, sr., Winfield
Comments