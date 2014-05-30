4A-II softball: Pratt beats Clearwater in championship game

Pratt rolled over Clearwater 12-2 to win the Class 4A-Division II softball title on Friday.

Pratt coach Mike Forshee said winning the championship at home was icing on the cake.

“This is a great place to play, and to win the first time here, it just meant a lot to us,” he said.

Pratt’s Dakota Jones went 3 for 3 with five RBIs in the game.

“I’ve never seen Clearwater play, I’ve never seen their pitching, I just went up there and did my thing,” Jones said.

Jones’ three-run double was the key hit a five-run rally in the bottom of the second. She hit another RBI double in the third and a single for an RBI in the fourth.

Clearwater scored both of its runs in the first inning. The first came on an error. Bryna Vogel hit a home run to center field for the second.

The early runs didn’t fluster the Greenbacks.

“They just don’t let that faze them,” Forshee said. “Brittnee (Hill) comes right back and keeps making the same pitches, and then we get a base hit here and there and it’s just contagious.”

Hill was locked in on the mound, striking out nine and allowing three hits.

“We had a lot of game left and I knew that my girls were going to hit better, so I wasn’t that worried,” Hill said. “I knew that I was going to walk in and I was going to hit my spots better.”

Forshee said he was impressed by Hill all season.

“This is about as dominating of a season from a pitcher as I’ve seen in a long time,” he said.

Sarah Teufel took the loss. Clearwater coach Chuck Schrader said he was proud of Teufel’s performance throughout the season.

“That girl finished the season 18-3 … that is a tremendous season at any level for a pitcher,” he said.

Schrader knew the Indians were in for a tough game against Hill.

“She’s a top-shelf pitcher and we struggled to put anything together against her,” he said.

Schrader said he was proud to take second place.

“It’s hard for me to think of the negatives right now because this season has been so positive,” Shrader said. “The kids were so much fun to work with, and to finish as state runner-up, if someone would have told me that was going to happen at the start of the year I would have told them that they were crazy.”

Pratt decimated Goodland in their semifinal game, 12-0 in five innings.

Clearwater defeated the Jefferson West 9-1 in the other semifinal game. Vogel and Hayley Reibenspies each hit two home runs.

Pratt 12, Clearwater 2

Clearwater 200 000 — 2 3 3 Pratt 054 201 — 12 12 2

W — Hill. L – Teufel. HR – Vogel, Clearwater; Garten, Pratt.

Clearwater 9, Jeff. West 1

Clearwater 010 104 3 — 9 9 0 Jeff. West 000 100 0 — 1 4 1

W – Teufel. L – Brees. HR – Vogel(2), Clearwater; Reibenspies(2), Clearwater; Wright, Jefferson-Meridian.

Pratt 12, Goodland 0