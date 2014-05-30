3A, 2-1A softball: Hillsboro falls in championship game

Cassidy Kelshelmer homered to lead Chase County past Hillsboro 5-1 in the championship game of the Class 2-1A softball tournament on Friday in Great Bend.
Hillsboro was held to a first-inning run and five hits.
Ell-Saline rapped out 16 hits in beating Udall 13-7 in the third-place game. Udall entered the day 21-3, but lost to Chase County 12-1 in the semifinal before falling to Ell-Saline.
Chase County 5, Hillsboro 1
|Hillsboro
|100
|000
|0
|—
|1 5 1
|Chase Co.
|003
|110
|x
|—
|5 7 1
W – Burkhart. L –Sinclair. HR – Chase County, Kelshelmer.
Ell-Saline 13, Udall 7
|Udall
|210
|220
|0
|—
|7 10 5
|Ell-Saline
|012
|721
|x
|—
|13 16 4
W – Schuman. L – Hoffman.
Hillsboro 3, Ell-Saline 0
|Hillsboro
|002
|010
|0
|—
|3 4 0
|Ell-Saline
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0 5 1
W – Sinclair. L – Sprinkle.
Chase Co. 12, Udall 1
|Udall
|100
|00
|—
|1 4 4
|Chase Co.
|062
|13
|—
|12 12 0
W – Potter. L –Bratcher. HR – Udall, Loos; Chase County, Kelshelmer, Snovelle, Jirak, Burkhart.
