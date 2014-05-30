3A, 2-1A softball: Hillsboro falls in championship game

Cassidy Kelshelmer homered to lead Chase County past Hillsboro 5-1 in the championship game of the Class 2-1A softball tournament on Friday in Great Bend.

Hillsboro was held to a first-inning run and five hits.

Ell-Saline rapped out 16 hits in beating Udall 13-7 in the third-place game. Udall entered the day 21-3, but lost to Chase County 12-1 in the semifinal before falling to Ell-Saline.

Chase County 5, Hillsboro 1

Hillsboro 100 000 0 — 1 5 1 Chase Co. 003 110 x — 5 7 1

W – Burkhart. L –Sinclair. HR – Chase County, Kelshelmer.

Ell-Saline 13, Udall 7

Udall 210 220 0 — 7 10 5 Ell-Saline 012 721 x — 13 16 4

W – Schuman. L – Hoffman.

Hillsboro 3, Ell-Saline 0

Hillsboro 002 010 0 — 3 4 0 Ell-Saline 000 000 0 — 0 5 1

W – Sinclair. L – Sprinkle.

Chase Co. 12, Udall 1

Udall 100 00 — 1 4 4 Chase Co. 062 13 — 12 12 0

W – Potter. L –Bratcher. HR – Udall, Loos; Chase County, Kelshelmer, Snovelle, Jirak, Burkhart.