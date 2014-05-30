Friday’s 6A, 5A, 4A track results

Class 6A
Boys
Team Scores (5 of 18 Events)
Olathe North 27, Blue Valley 17, BV North 17, BV Northwest 16, Manhattan 16, Topeka 13, Free State 11, Olathe South 10, SM West 8, Wichita Southeast 7, Wichita North 6, Hutchinson 6, SM North 6, Derby 5, BV West 5, Olathe East 4, Gardner-Edgerton 4, Washburn Rural 3, Dodge City 3, Olathe Northwest 3, SM East 2, Wichita East 2, Lawrence 2, Wichita South 1, Garden City 1.
Girls
Team Scores (6 of 18 Events)
Maize 33, Free State 24, Wichita East 22, Lawrence 22, Manhattan 16, Wichita Southeast 15, Dodge City 13, SM South 12, Olathe Northwest 12, Garden City 11, SM West 10, Gardner-Edgerton 9, SM North 8, Olathe East 7, Topeka 6, Wichita South 6, BV North 4, Derby 2, BV West 1, Hutchinson 1.
Class 5A
Boys
Team Scores (4 of 18 Events)
St. Thomas Aquinas 26, Leavenworth 18, Carroll 16, Topeka Seaman 13, Great Bend 13, Newton 11, Goddard 10, Hays 10, Wichita West 10, Kapaun 6, Shawnee Heights 6, Liberal 5, Wichita Heights 5, BV Southwest 3 1/2, Andover 2 1/2, Salina Central 1.
Girls
Team Scores (5 of 18 Events)
St. Thomas Aquinas 27, Andover 25, Hays 23, Mill Valley 19, St. James 16, Lansing 14, Shawnee Heights 11, Pittsburg 10, Newton 10, Great Bend 8, Carroll 6, Salina South 6, Leavenworth 6, Eisenhower 4, Salina Central 3, Valley Center 3, Topeka Seaman 2, Emporia 2.
Class 4A
Boys
Team Scores (5 of 18 Events)
Andale 34, Winfield 22, Ottawa 18, Tonganoxie 16, Baldwin 11, Paola 10, Coffeyville 8, Santa Fe Trail 8, Goodland 7, El Dorado 7, KC Piper 6, Colby 5, Miege 5, DeSoto 5, Mulvane 5, Bonner Springs 5, Hugoton 4, Osawatomie 4, Royal Valley 4, Topeka Hayden 3, Atchison 2, Clearwater 2, Ulysses 2, Fort Scott 1, Girard 1.
Girls
Team Scores (5 of 18 Events)
Paola 22, Baldwin 18, Andale 17, Fort Scott 11, McPherson 11, Girard 10, DeSoto 10, Chanute 10, Coffeyville 8, Wellington 8, Topeka Hayden 8, Buhler 6, Goodland 6, Colby 6, Concordia 6, Abilene 5, Andover Central 5, Holton 4, Pratt 4, Tonganoxie 4, Parsons 3, Royal Valley 3, Atchison 2, Russell 2, Eudora 2, Spring Hill 1, Larned 1, Basehor-Linwood 1, Clay Center 1.
