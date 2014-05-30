Varsity Kansas

May 30, 2014 3:34 PM

Friday’s 6A, 5A, 4A track results

Class 6A

Boys

Team Scores (5 of 18 Events)

Olathe North 27, Blue Valley 17, BV North 17, BV Northwest 16, Manhattan 16, Topeka 13, Free State 11, Olathe South 10, SM West 8, Wichita Southeast 7, Wichita North 6, Hutchinson 6, SM North 6, Derby 5, BV West 5, Olathe East 4, Gardner-Edgerton 4, Washburn Rural 3, Dodge City 3, Olathe Northwest 3, SM East 2, Wichita East 2, Lawrence 2, Wichita South 1, Garden City 1.

Finals

Preliminaries

Girls

Team Scores (6 of 18 Events)

Maize 33, Free State 24, Wichita East 22, Lawrence 22, Manhattan 16, Wichita Southeast 15, Dodge City 13, SM South 12, Olathe Northwest 12, Garden City 11, SM West 10, Gardner-Edgerton 9, SM North 8, Olathe East 7, Topeka 6, Wichita South 6, BV North 4, Derby 2, BV West 1, Hutchinson 1.

Finals

Preliminaries

Class 5A

Boys

Team Scores (4 of 18 Events)

St. Thomas Aquinas 26, Leavenworth 18, Carroll 16, Topeka Seaman 13, Great Bend 13, Newton 11, Goddard 10, Hays 10, Wichita West 10, Kapaun 6, Shawnee Heights 6, Liberal 5, Wichita Heights 5, BV Southwest 3 1/2, Andover 2 1/2, Salina Central 1.

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Finals

Preliminaries

Girls

Team Scores (5 of 18 Events)

St. Thomas Aquinas 27, Andover 25, Hays 23, Mill Valley 19, St. James 16, Lansing 14, Shawnee Heights 11, Pittsburg 10, Newton 10, Great Bend 8, Carroll 6, Salina South 6, Leavenworth 6, Eisenhower 4, Salina Central 3, Valley Center 3, Topeka Seaman 2, Emporia 2.

Finals

Preliminaries

Class 4A

Boys

Team Scores (5 of 18 Events)

Andale 34, Winfield 22, Ottawa 18, Tonganoxie 16, Baldwin 11, Paola 10, Coffeyville 8, Santa Fe Trail 8, Goodland 7, El Dorado 7, KC Piper 6, Colby 5, Miege 5, DeSoto 5, Mulvane 5, Bonner Springs 5, Hugoton 4, Osawatomie 4, Royal Valley 4, Topeka Hayden 3, Atchison 2, Clearwater 2, Ulysses 2, Fort Scott 1, Girard 1.

Finals

Preliminaries

Girls

Team Scores (5 of 18 Events)

Paola 22, Baldwin 18, Andale 17, Fort Scott 11, McPherson 11, Girard 10, DeSoto 10, Chanute 10, Coffeyville 8, Wellington 8, Topeka Hayden 8, Buhler 6, Goodland 6, Colby 6, Concordia 6, Abilene 5, Andover Central 5, Holton 4, Pratt 4, Tonganoxie 4, Parsons 3, Royal Valley 3, Atchison 2, Russell 2, Eudora 2, Spring Hill 1, Larned 1, Basehor-Linwood 1, Clay Center 1.

Finals

Preliminaries

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play
'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435 2:12

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435
Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

View More Video